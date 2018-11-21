The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Rob Stothard/Getty Images

1. US President Donald Trump reportedly wanted to direct the Department of Justice to prosecute two of his political rivals. Both former FBI director James Comey and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were the targets, according to the New York Times.

2. President Trump defiantly stood with Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed in a statement on Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Officials across the political spectrum, including his close GOP allies, criticized his words.

3. Facebook’s parade of recent woes have continued with its ad platform crashing days out from Black Friday. The slip up means some customers are unable to create new ads or campaigns ahead of the sales fest.

4. China’s top security agency is accused of directing a wave of cyberattacks against Australia. A foreign ministry spokesperson provided China’s stock responses to accusations of hacking: “groundless, speculative, unprofessional and irresponsible.”

5. Saudi Arabia has been torturing and harassing detained female activists, according to Amnesty International. The Kingdom has detained several women’s rights activists in recent months, including award-winning campaigner Samar Badawi, which sparked a massive feud with Canada.

6. An estimated 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from malnutrition in Yemen. Last month, the UN warned that 14 million residents are on the brink of famine in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

7. More Mexican leaders are being implicated in the trial of El Chapo Guzman. In dramatic testimony, a former senior Sinaloa cartel figure pointed a finger at several Mexican officials in accusations of corruption.

8. Facebook investors are starting to really worry about the future of COO Sheryl Sandberg. Sandberg is facing unprecedented criticism following the company’s slew of recent scandals.

9. A drone has flown for an hour to test deliver a human kidney. The kidney stayed healthy during four hours of testing by University of Maryland.

10. A dead whale washed up on a beach in Indonesia with more than 1,000 pieces of plastic in its stomach. The sperm whale was found with 13.2 pounds (six kilograms) of plastic waste in its stomach, a stark reminder of human impact on our oceans.

And finally …

