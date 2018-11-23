The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. President Donald Trump has suggested “the world” is actually to blame for the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president also says the Saudi crown prince at the centre of the global scandal probably regrets the incident more than Trump does.

2. Sheryl Sandberg would have known about Facebook’s relationship with a mud-slinging PR firm. But it seems she just didn’t read her emails properly.

3. The US is asking its key allies to shun China’s tech-giant Huawei. The US is highly concerned about Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government.

4. Walmart is hopelessly trying to contain its utter Black Friday chaos with a very original idea. They’ve built what customers are calling a ‘maze’ – but photos reveal it hasn’t turned out great.

5. If you’re having trouble keeping up to date with the storm in a tea cup that is Brexit, then we have good news. This nifty little flowchart is going to help.

6. The Saudi crown prince has decided to get out and tour abroad. It’s the first time he’s left ‘The Kingdom,’ just as the investigation into Jamal Khashoggi’s murder is closing in.

7. The wife of a British national sentenced to life for spying in the UAE says he had a 5 minute hearing. Matthew Hedges was not allowed a lawyer, or to even look at his wife.

8. A reliable indicator on Chinese industrial activity just came out and it is not pretty. Macquarie Bank’s monthly indicator on Chinese industrial activity “fell significantly” this month, suggesting deteriorating days ahead.

9. Two police have been killed in an attack on a Chinese consulate in Pakistan. The BBC reports that at least two policemen have died in an armed attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

10. And suddenly, Pokemon fans can now evolve an Eevee in the form of Tamagotchi. It is just so significantly cute.

And finally …

