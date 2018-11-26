The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Monday.

1. The closed stretch of US border with Mexico has reopened after it was shut down as migrants clashed with authorities. Mexico’s interior ministry also fired back and said it would deport migrants from the 500-strong group that had “violently” tried to cross the US border.

2. Russia confirmed it fired upon and seized ships from the Ukrainian navy near waters off Crimea. Ukraine has said it will consider enforcing martial law in response to the incident.

3. British Prime Minister Theresa May has inked a Brexit deal with the European Union. But it appears her Cabinet is already preparing to rip it up.

4. Facebook asked Parliament to keep quiet on seized internal documents.. The documents allege CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his company promoted a loophole exploited by the Cambridge Analytica.

5. Hundreds have been injured as a major quake struck Iran. A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Iran’s west, but so far there have been no reports of fatalities.

6. Taiwan voted to reject same-sex marriage in a surprise about-face. This weekend has dramatically changed the island, both socially and politically.

7. Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Paris over rising fuel prices. Police launched tear gas and water on protesters, who lit fires and erected makeshift blockades near the Champs-Elysees.

8. US President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi to campaign for Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith. The Mississippi Senate race went to a runoff after neither major candidate secured the requisite 50% of votes back on November 6.

9. Investment giant BlackRock is making changes at the top. The $6.4 trillion investment manager is focusing hard on the Asia-Pacific region and has a new female lead taking over in February.

10. The daughters of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi wrote an emotional tribute to their father. The women promised that their father’s “light will never fade” in a Washington Post op-ed.

And finally …

