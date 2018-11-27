The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s everything you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Paul Manafort’s plea deal with the feds is on shaky ground. The former campaign chairman of Donald Trump has been accused of violating his plea agreement by lying to the FBI and the special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a court filing.

2. President Donald Trump is ready to go all out in his China trade war. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he’s not afraid to slap duties on consumer goods like iPhones.

3. China’s richest man has been outed as a member of the Chinese Communist Party. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba was fingered by Chinese media, but the revelation shows how party loyalty trumps all with Xi Jinping’s China.

4. Hundreds more US troops are heading to the border with Mexico. The soldiers will add their strength to securing the border after weekend clashes with migrants seeking to enter the US.

5. The president says he does not believe his administrations latest report on climate change. Trump said he does not believe the economic impact will be as devastating as predicted.

6. The Dow has jumped 350 points as Cyber Monday fever strikes markets. Following recent heavy sell-offs, investors have waded back into the market on the biggest online-shopping day of the year.

7. NASA has landed a robot on Mars. It’s called InSight and it may reveal as much about our own planet as the red one.

8. Cyber Monday has delivered a new record sales bonanza.New data indicates a record $7.9 billion in sales.

9. The Chinese researcher behind genetically edited baby claims has been suspended and is under investigation.He Jiankui has been widely criticized for his claims to have led the creation of the world’s first genetically edited human babies.

10. Google has paid out $1 billion for a business park next door to its Googleplex HQ. The deal is the latest big real-estate purchase by Google and parent company Alphabet where there are roughly 16,000 more employees than there were a year ago.



