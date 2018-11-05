The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. US President Donald Trump says his administration is looking at anti-trust proceedings against Amazon, Facebook and Google. Trump said the European Union’s $5 billion fine against Google helped convince the president to consider pursuing regulation.

2. President Trump referred to the caravan of migrants heading north towards the border as “an invasion.” Trump told the thousands of migrants headed towards the border to “turn back now, because you’re not getting in.”

3. A Chinese warship reportedly threatened a US Navy destroyer in the South China Sea. The transcript of the radio exchange suggests that the Chinese naval vessel threatened the US destroyer, warning that it would “suffer consequences.”

4. The sons of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi gave an emotional interview, saying they hoped his death was “peaceful.” They also called on Saudi Arabia to release his body so he could be properly buried.

5. The US and South Korea began small-scale military exercises. The drills are taking place just days before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization and plans for a second leaders summit.

6. Amazon has reportedly closed in on Northern Virginia for its second headquarters. The company is near to announcing the location of its second headquarters, known as HQ2.

7. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought back nearly $1 billion of stock. The company said its quarterly operating profit nearly doubled and benefited from lower taxes.

8. Iranians chanted “Death to America” ahead of the reimposition of US sanctions on its oil sector. Thousands of students marched through the capital Tehran in the government-organised rally.

9. Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro has declared war on “fake news” media. Bolsonaro has threatened to cut funding for ads to adversarial media groups.

10. An environmental group says new evidence points to China’s use of banned industrial gas that is destroying the planet. The harmful gas is supposed to be banned worldwide under the Montreal Protocol, which is a global agreement to protect the ozone layer.

And finally…

