The 10 most important things in the world right now

- The word is out that Long Island City neighborhood in Queens, New York, will be the new home of Amazon and here’s why that could be a real bad idea. Amazon is reportedly nearing a deal to make New York City its second headquarters, HQ2.
- Control of the Senate could go either way, so keep an eye on the “thin red nine.” Will the Democrats flip the House? Experts say the chances of a “blue wave” reaching the Senate could depend on these nine races.
- Meet China’s mysterious H-20 nuclear bomber which has reportedly made “great progress” and may even fly publicly next year. While little is known about the much-hyped H-20 bomber, experts say it’s less about nuclear deterrence patrols and more about fighting actual wars.
- President Donald Trump’s final message to voters, two ads widely viewed as racist attacks on immigrants, was even too much for Fox News. Major cable news networks – including Trump’s favored outlet – plus the world’s largest social media site stopped carrying it.
- Shares in Apple’s Asian suppliers are in steep decline Tuesday following a report the tech giant has canceled a production boost. Big name suppliers like Foxconn are taking a dive after reports the iPhone-maker scuppered additional production lines dedicated to its new iPhone XR
- NASA’s Parker Solar Probe just smashed the record for the fastest human-made object. And it’s only just getting started on a series of feats that defy comprehension.
- Drum roll … despite median home prices here falling for 13 straight months, the undisputed global champion of house price growth over the last 40 years is … Hint: Deutsche Bank says home prices in this country are still overvalued by around 40%.
- The electric-scooter company Bird can’t fully launch in Britain yet, (thanks to a few arcane public road rules) but the buzzy US startup has still found a clever route into Albion. From Tuesday, Bird says it will make its scooters available along a route in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London, thanks to “multiple private landowners.”
- Ivanka Trump’s brand took out a bunch of new Chinese trademarks in October, despite closing up shop in July. The president’s daughter filed trademarks for everything from umbrellas to sausages raising eyebrows and questions of continued conflicts of interest.
- Sworn competitors in an ultra-low-cost-carrier-world just became one with Wow Air, acquired by Icelandair, subject to approval. Wow Air shareholders are set to receive 5.4% of Icelandair’s value at $18 million to $25 million.
