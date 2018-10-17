The 10 most important things in the world right now

source 613rd420th/Shutterstock

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Saudi leadership is working to “ensure accountability” for Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance. Saudi leadership has vehemently and repeatedly denied involvement in the missing journalist’s disappearance.

2. Meanwhile, Turkish officials have began identifying suspects involved in what they believe was a murder plot. Officials reportedly shared details of an audio recording which illustrated that Khashoggi was beaten, drugged, and eventually killed in the Saudi consul general’s office.

3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels for a Brexit deal summit. The EU has warned May needs to bring “creative solutions” to break the current impasse as Britain’s departure from the bloc approaches.

4. China claimed its re-education camps for Muslim minorities are “free vocational training” that make life “colorful.” The governor of Xinjiang, western China, claimed that Uighur Muslims have a good life. Meanwhile, former detainees have described being physically and psychologically tortured.

5. Netflix’s 3rd-quarter earnings exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Netflix’s stock was up 12% thanks to a surge in subscribers.

6. Italy submitted its budget for review to the EU. The proposal is likely to bring tensions over the country’s spending plans to the fore.

7. The UN will allow Palestine to act more like full member in 2019. As a non-member state, Palestine could not previously speak in meetings until after member states.

8. A US judge approved the settlement between the SEC and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk agreed to pay a $20 million fine and step aside as Tesla’s chairman for three years to settle charges that could have forced his exit from Tesla.

9. A Ukrainian man who faked his own death to avoid corruption allegations was found living in a castle in France. Police seized $US5.3 million worth of assets from the fugitive, identified only as the “King of the Castle.”

10. Canada became the second country in the world to legalize recreational cannabis. The nationwide market for cannabis products opened on Wednesday at midnight.

And finally…

The 50 best bars in the world in 2018