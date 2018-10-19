The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Elon Musk source James Glover / Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. US President Donald Trump said missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi is likely dead based on “intelligence coming from every side.” Trump stopped short of accusing the Saudis of killing Khashoggi, but said there would be “very severe” consequences they did.

2. Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to admit Jamal Khashoggi wa s murdered. Officials reportedly plan to scapegoat a two-star general and say he botched a plan to interrogate Khashoggi and accidentally killed him.

3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May was told to resign after making “outrageous” offer to extend the Brexit transition period. Conservative MPs have called on May to abandon her plans for a 12-month extension and make way for a new leader.

4. The US is pulling out of an obscure 144-year-old treaty to take a shot at China in the trade war. The Universal Postal Union helps set international postage rates, and Chinese goods coming into the US are currently subject to lower postage rates.

5. Tesla is finally making a lower-cost Model 3. The company has long promised the Model 3 would be its vehicle for the masses, but it originally focused on building premium versions of the car while it struggled to ramp up factory production.

6. A top US commander in Afghanistan survived a deadly insider attack that killed senior Afghan officials and wounded two Americans. The incident follows two other fatal insider attacks this year.

7. More officials, including US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, are pulling away from Saudi Arabia. Mnuchin pulled out of a major investor conference in Riyadh, while French President Emmanuel Macron suspended his official visits. Here’s the full list.

8. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any country that threatens Russia with nuclear weapons will “drop dead.” Putin said that aggressors who strike Russia will perish as sinners, while Russian “martyrs” will go to heaven.

9. President Trump threatened to summon the military and wreck a Mexico trade deal amid a burgeoning migrant crisis. Trump is concerned about a caravan of migrants that has grown to 4,000 people, and is currently trekking through Guatemala en route to the US.

10. China’s biggest retailer is coming to America with the help of Google. It will be the first time the Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com can sell directly to US customers.

And finally…

At Business Insider, we believe in the power of digital to connect people in powerful ways. Our IGNITION conference is the place to renew your enthusiasm about your work, your industry, and the world around you. Here are 10 reasons why you should attend.