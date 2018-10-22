The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin source Lintao Zhang/Pool/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Saudi Arabia admitted that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died inside their consulate. The Saudi foreign minister denied Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had prior knowledge, but many are skeptical of the Kingdom’s account.

2. Turkey vowed to expose the “naked truth” about the events surrounding Jamal Khashoggi’s death. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also cast doubt onto Saudi Arabia’s narrative on the incident.

3. US National Security Adviser John Bolton is in Moscow for high-tension talks over plans to withdraw from a nuclear weapons treaty. President Donald Trump said Russia violated terms of the treaty, though Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

4. A Chinese Uighur Muslim was denied a visa to the US despite being invited to speak at Congress. Kazakh national Omir Bekali has been outspoken about China’s internment camps for Muslims.

5. Elon Musk tweeted that the Boring Company’s first tunnel is set to open on December 10. Musk previously quipped that the company “started out as a joke” and acknowledged the Los Angeles tunnel project may fail.

6. The Central American caravan has swelled to an estimated 7,000 migrants and is moving to the US border. Despite Mexico’s efforts to process the migrants as refugees and halt their travel, many crossed the Guatemala-Mexico border over the weekend illegally, and decided to continue northward.

7. Richard Parsons is resigning as interim chairman of CBS due to illness. Parsons was named interim chairman in September, following the ousting of Les Moonves amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

8. Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a national apology to child sexual abuse victims. Morrison said he wants to establish a museum that bears witness to what occurred, as well as a center for excellence to study the impact of child abuse and offer support to survivors.

9. Gunmen killed at least 14 people in Congo as the country continues efforts to stop a deadly Ebola outbreak.

10. Defectors from SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing a remarkable technology called “Stargate” to help colonize other planets. Engineers said the goal is to start with smaller payloads and be price-competitive with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

And finally…

One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. Business Insider’s flagship IGNITION conference headliners include Mark Cuban, Janice Min, Sir Martin Sorrell and Barbara Corcoran. Join us for IGNITION, December 3-4, New York City.