The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption South Korean soldiers stand guard at the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on July 12, 2017 in Panmunjom, South Korea. source Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Here's what's happening on Tuesday.

1. US President Donald Trump threatened to build up the US nuclear arsenal “until other nations come to their senses.” Trump said he would withdraw the US from a landmark nuclear weapons treaty with Russia, and has accused of them of violating the deal.

2. The Kremlin expressed concern about President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear weapons treaty. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said US withdrawal from the treaty would “make the world a more dangerous place.”

3. The operation that led to journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death was reportedly run via Skype by one of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s top henchmen. Saud al-Qahtani, 40, reportedly directed the operation and at one point allegedly said, “Bring me the head of the dog.”

4. North and South Korea discussed plans to remove some weapons from their border. Along with the UN, they have agreed to withdraw firearms and guard posts in the village of Panmunjom this week.

5. China is about to open the world’s longest sea bridge to connect Hong Kong to mainland China. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.

6. India and Japan are working on a military deal that could give them an edge over China. Both countries have sought to counter China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean region.

7. A dangerous Category 4 Hurricane is approaching Mexico’s coast. Hurricane Willa is carrying winds of 145 mph (230 kmh) and is predicted to make landfall on Tuesday afternoon.

8. An explosive device was found in the mailbox near billionaire George Soros’ home. Soros was not at home when the package arrived.

10. Uber may start delivering burgers by drones as soon as 2021. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged his company was working on a drone delivery project – named UberExpress – saying, “We need flying burgers.”

And finally…

