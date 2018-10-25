The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Elon Musk. source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Thursday:

1.Tesla posted a shocking third-quarter profit on Wednesday that sent shares soaring. “Q3 2018 was a truly historic quarter for Tesla,” the company declared in a statement after delivering its impressive third-quarter profit of $2.90 per share.

2. A number of crude pipe bombs targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN’s New York headquarters were billed “an act of terror” by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The US Secret Service intercepted two explosive devices addressed to Clinton and Obama. The situation escalated when CNN evacuated its New York bureau when another device was located in a mail room.

3. US President Donald Trump is still taking calls from his personal cellphone even after American spy agencies said that China and Russia are listening. A New York Times report claims that American spy agencies have determined that China and Russia are quietly listening in on the president’s cellphone chats and squirreling away the information to their advantage.

4. Theresa May’s Attorney General said being part of her Brexit plan was like being in ‘Dante’s first circle of hell.’ British Attorney General Geoffrey Cox added to a manic cabinet meeting, unleashing on the parlous state of affairs weighing down the prime minister’s attempts to put Brexit to bed.

5. The $1.53 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold in South Carolina. Here are the first 3 things the winner should do. That’s right, this critically important advice starts with lawyering up.

6. The bottom has fallen out of regional stock markets as the stench of fear has the bears gathering in Asian-Pacific markets. Business Insider Australia’s David Scutt writes that China has been pounded, the ASX has shed 2% to languish into a technical correction, while shares in Japan were hardest hit in a bloody day of Asian trade. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is now down around 20% from its 2018 highs.

7. After overseeing a 70% decline in sales, Sears chairman Eddie Lampert may be among the first in line to win, when the bankrupt and brutalized former retail darling eventually goes down. It appears that Lampert the company’s largest shareholder, its ex-CEO and current chairman has somehow made himself “tenant and landlord,” as well as creditor and debtor.

8. Markets are holding their breath for Jeff Bezos’ Amazon to post its third-quarter results on Thursday. But while rosy-eyed analysts are watching the digital giant’s advertising and cloud businesses, a surprise pearl may well be hidden among the e-commerce sales numbers thanks to its successful Alibaba rip-off, Prime Day.

9. It’s the biggest, ugliest storm of 2018 and it’s smashing a US territory deep in the Pacific. The Category 5 Super Typhoon Yutu, driving 180-mile gusts before it, has rolled over US territory in the west Pacific, lashing the Northern Mariana’s as it heads toward Guam.

10. And a Pew Research Center poll has pretty much exonerated all Americans over 50 for being misled in a world of fake facts, after determining younger people are in fact, a bit better at knowing when they are being fed opinion instead of truth. According to a Pew Research Center study, Americans over the age of 50 are worse at differentiating facts from opinions than young Americans. But, let’s be honest, that is just their opinion.

And finally …

One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. Business Insider’s flagship IGNITION conference headliners include Mark Cuban, Janice Min, Sir Martin Sorrell, and Barbara Corcoran. Join us for IGNITION, December 3-4, New York City.