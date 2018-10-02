The 10 most important things in the world right now

caption Police officers guard the Tree of Life synagogue following the shooting that left 11 dead. source Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.

1. Here’s exactly how the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting unfolded. 11 people died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during prayer services on Saturday morning.

2. US President Donald Trump blames the news media for the increase in political division felt across the country. Vice President Mike Pence also rejected the suggestion that Trump’s rhetoric contributed to recent bursts of violence in the United States.

3. Anti-Brexit parliament members should accept UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal and fight to rejoin the EU during transition. Philippe Lamberts, who sits on the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, claimed there isn’t enough time left for pro-EU MPs in Westminster to stop Brexit before exit day in March 2019.

4. An Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with at least 188 on board. Wreckage had been found near where the plane lost contact with air traffic officials on the ground.

5. IBM has struck a deal to acquire cloud software company Red Hat for $34 billion. IBM will pay $190 per share for the software company, which it described as the world’s leading provider of open source cloud software.

6. Elon Musk criticized federal regulators on Twitter and said the $20 million fine he paid over his “funding secured” tweet was “worth it.“ The US Justice Department’s investigation into whether he and Tesla misled investors about production of its Model 3 vehicle is “total bs,” he said.

7. Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who’s garnered comparisons to Donald Trump, has won Brazil’s presidential election. The 63-year old former army captain has been criticised for at-times misogynistic, homophobic, and militaristic views.

8. Facebook has discovered an Iranian influence campaign that was followed by more than 1 million people. The accounts were spreading divisive political posts on the social network and had amassed about 1 million followers.