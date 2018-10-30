The 10 most important things in the world right now

source Ed Wray/Getty Images

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Tuesday.

1. The US government is about to issue $1.3 trillion in new debt this year. The debt issuance represents a 146% jump from 2017 and the highest amount of new debt issued since the recession.

2. US President Donald Trump and his children have been accused of “deliberately” scamming Americans according to a complaint filed in federal court on Monday. The president allegedly went about encouraging people to invest in a very doubtful multilevel-marketing company for which he was reportedly paid millions.

3. The Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the waters off Java is the worst air disaster this year. It is also the first fatal crash of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

4. China’s financial markets have had another wild session. Both stocks and the Chinese yuan were off their earlier lows and trading was volatile, even by China’s recent standards.

5. Google employees are reportedly planning a walkout this week in protest of the recent sexual misconduct revelations.The New York Times reported last week that former employee Andy Rubin, the creator of Android, was paid a $90 million exit package when he left the company following a sexual misconduct investigation.

6. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook New Zealand’s parliament. The quake was felt strongly in central New Zealand, including in the capital Wellington. No serious damages or injuries were immediately reported.

7. Evan Spiegel named a new chief business officer for Snap before giving the job to someone else two days later. Kristen O’Hara, the sales executive whom Spiegel first named to the job, has now left Snap.

8. Australia’s critical infrastructure could have been compromised if Chinese-owned telecommunications giants Huawei and ZTE Corp. helped with rolling out the nation’s 5G network. Several government officials have raised alarm over Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government, and how that could impact Australia’s national security.

9. The Pentagon is sending 5,200 troops to the border. President Trump has been focused on halting a caravan of Central American migrants inexorably moving north.

10. A Japanese princess renounced her royal title to marry a commoner. Imperial family members are allowed to marry who they choose, but women who marry commoners must leave the family while male family members are allowed to retain their royal status, regardless.

And finally…

One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. One ticket, two days, 50+ insightful speakers, and 600+ executives. Business Insider’s flagship IGNITION conference headliners include Mark Cuban, Janice Min, Sir Martin Sorrell and Barbara Corcoran. Join us for IGNITION, December 3-4, New York City.