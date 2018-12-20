The 10 most-visited destinations by Singaporeans in 2018 were all in Asia, Expedia data shows

The ten most-visited destinations by Singaporean travellers in 2018 are all Asian, according to Expedia. Singapore Press Holdings

It’s no news that Singaporeans are filled with wanderlust. Many Singaporeans travel to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of city life.

And according to travel technology company Expedia, these escapades are very likely to be in Asia.

In its annual Year in Review trends report, Expedia said that Singaporeans chose to fly to destinations closer to home in 2018. This year, the most-visited destinations by Singaporean travellers were all Asian.

Expedia said in a statement that these cities around Asia attracted Singaporeans as they offered good food and shopping – the nation’s two favourite pastimes.

Here are the ten most-visited destinations by Singaporean travellers in 2018.

10. Phuket, Thailand

With its fascinating culture and breathtaking attractions, it’s no surprise that the tenth most-visited destination was the “Land of Smiles”. Snorkelling in crystal blue oceans, hiking up forested mountains, or even just relaxing at sunny beaches? Phuket is an all-in-one paradise perfect for those who seek relaxation and adventure.

Pixabay

9. Manila, Philippines

The capital of the Philippines was the ninth most-visited destination this year. The densely populated city buzzing with life is filled with major tourist attractions such as museums, shops, parks and churches. And at the heart of Old Manila is Intramuros – a walled city built during Spanish rule – which has retained its old dungeons and gunpowder rooms among the newer art galleries and theatres.

Pixabay

8. Seoul, Korea

Korean music, fashion and culture are still all the rage among many Singaporeans. The capital of South Korea – where modern skyscrapers, futuristic subways and pop culture meet ancient temples and palaces – was the eighth most-visited destination among Singaporeans. One of its must-see tourist attractions is Gyeongbok Palace, which was built in 1935.

Pixabay

7. Penang, Malaysia

Many Singaporeans are always on the lookout for long weekend getaways. Penang, a Malaysian holiday hot spot, is perfect for those. The nearby state came in seventh.

Touted as Asia’s best street food destinations, it’s renowned for its diverse and affordable dishes. It also features an array of temples, ruins, museums, preserved forests, and stunning beaches.

Pixabay

6. Tokyo, Japan

With such a distinct culture and rich history, it’s no wonder so many Singaporean tourists visited the city this year.

The busy capital is a mash-up of new and old – featuring neon-lit skyscrapers and historic temples. Major tourist sites include the Meiji Shinto Shrine for its towering gate and surrounding woods; The Imperial Palace, which is still home to the Emperor; and the city’s many museums. Oh and of course, its iconic, beautiful cherry blossoms.

Pixabay

5. Taipei, Taiwan

Apart from busy shopping streets, the capital of Taiwan features contemporary buildings and towering skyscrapers. It’s mostly renowned for its 509m-tall Taipei 101 skyscraper, lively night markets and street food.

Pixabay

4. Denpasar, Indonesia

Featuring temples, shopping avenues and beautiful beaches, Denpasar, the capital city and main hub of Bali offers a blend of vintage and modern features. Tourist hotspots are sites of historical and cultural significance such as the Jagatnatha Temple, the Sakenan Temple and The Bali Museum.

Denpasar is the capital of Bali in Indonesia. Pixabay

3. Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR

This vibrant, densely populated urban destination is known for its massive port and global financial hub.

Hong Kong truly is a city for food lovers. Street vendors, bakeries and restaurants are tourist attractions themselves, as they feature the ever-famous stinky tofu, egg tarts and dim sum.

Hong Kong is also a major shopping destination, and it features architectural landmarks like I.M. Pei’s Bank of China Tower.

Pixabay

2. Bangkok, Thailand

Bangkok is dubbed a shopper’s paradise for a reason. Many Singaporeans love hunting for treasure at its grand shopping malls, little street markets and even floating markets. This could be why the “city of angels” was the second most-visited destination this year. Apart from shopping, the city is also known for ornate shrines and vibrant street life.

Floating market in Bangkok. Pixabay

1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia topped the list. Many Singaporeans flock to the nearby city for a quick eating and shopping getaway. The 451m-tall Petronas Twin Towers, a pair of glass-and-steel-clad skyscrapers with Islamic motifs, is probably Kuala Lumpur’s most iconic feature.