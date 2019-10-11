This list of the 10 new cars owners keep the longest reveals just how much Americans love their SUVs and sports cars

source Ford

The new cars that owners keep the longest are mostly sports cars and SUVs, according to a study by iSeeCars.com.

The only car on the list that isn’t a sports car or SUV is the Toyota Avalon, a full-size sedan.

The longest retained new car is the Toyota Land Cruiser, which owners keep for an average of 11.4 years.

Most owners keep their new cars for an average of 8.4 years, but the ten vehicles on the list averaged 9.7 to 11.4 years.

Almost all the sports cars on the list – with the exception of the Porsche 911 in the coupe body style – are the convertible versions. iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly claims this is because convertibles are the least-driven type of car and typically amass 60% fewer miles than the average car.

“Sports cars typically aren’t daily drivers and don’t accrue high mileage as a result, so it takes them longer to show signs of wear and tear,” Ly said in a prepared statement. “Because sports cars aren’t typically used as primary vehicles, owners likely aren’t as concerned with having the latest and greatest technology and safety features.”

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 5 million cars to identify which models were kept the longest before being sold by their original owners between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018. Cars owned for less than five years were excluded from the data set.

Check out the new cars owners keep the longest:

10. Toyota Avalon

source Toyota

Owners keep their Avalons for an average of 9.7 years. The Avalon is the only sedan on the list.

“The Toyota Avalon is a spacious sedan that offers ample cargo room that is consistently at the top of its class for vehicle rankings,” Ly said. “It’s a reliable alternative for those who want a comfortable vehicle but don’t require the cargo space of an SUV or a minivan.”

9. Toyota Sequoia

source Toyota

Sequoia owners keep their cars for an average of 9.9 years.

“Toyotas are known for their reliability and longevity, so owners may choose to keep them on the road because they are still running well and don’t require expensive repairs,” Ly said. “These vehicles also tend to be family vehicles with standard or optional third-row seating, so parents are likely to keep them until they no longer require a large vehicle.

8. Porsche 911

source Porsche

New Porsche 911 owners keep their cars for about 9.9 years.

The 911 placed third on U.S. News’s list of the “Best Luxury Sports Cars for 2019.” The automaker sold more than 35,000 911s globally in 2018.

7. Toyota 4Runner

source Toyota

Owners keep their 4Runners for an average of 10 years.

“Toyotas are known for their reliability and longevity, so owners may choose to keep them on the road because they are still running well and don’t require expensive repairs,” said Ly.

6. Ford Mustang

source Ford

Like the 4Runner, Mustang owners keep their new cars for an average of 10 years.

iSeeCars.com claims the Mustang is one of the most “well-recognized sports cars in American history.”

5. Ford Expedition

source Ford Media

Expedition owners keep their cars for about 10.1 years before reselling. The Ford Expedition is the only SUV by an American maker on the list and a “popular family hauler.”

4. Audi TT

source Bryan Logan/Business Insider

Owners of the Audi TT also keep the car for an average of 10.2 years.

The luxury sports car has been called the “most polarizing sports coupe on the market.”

3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

source German Car Forums

Mercedes-Benz SL-Class cars were kept by its owners for an average of 10.3 years before being resold.

The current iterations of the SL-Class cars consist of the 450 Roadster and 550 Roadster.

2. Chevrolet Corvette

source General Motors

The iconic Corvette is the second longest-retained car on the list with an average of 10.5 years of ownership before being resold.

The car tied with the Porsche 911 on U.S. News’s list of the “Best Luxury Sports Cars for 2019”, receiving third place.

1. Toyota Land Cruiser

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Toyota Land Cruisers are kept the longest, at an average of about 11.4 years before being sold.

The current generation of the Land Cruiser was first produced in 2008, although it had a “mild” refresh in 2016.

“Along with being a reliable and capable off-road SUV that lasts a long time, owners may opt to keep their older models because they don’t look dated,” Ly said.