The 10 best states to live in where healthcare is the cheapest

source Reuters/Jilian Mincer

Healthcare costs in the US tend to be high, but they are more affordable in some places than others.

Using data from a recent report from the Commonwealth Fund, we found the states where premiums and deductibles are least expensive.

A recent report from the Commonwealth Fund broke down the burden of healthcare costs for families with employer-provided health insurance. The report included data on employees’ main costs under those plans – the combined average employee premium contribution and deductible – in each state and Washington, DC, in 2017.

This map illustrates your healthcare cost in each state:

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

As that map shows, there’s a wide range in the combined premium and deductible costs. Here are the nine states (plus Washington, DC) with the lowest combined 2017 premiums and deductibles, along with estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation detailing how many residents of those states lack health insurance:

10. Ohio

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,563

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.6%

Share of population without insurance: 6%

9. Illinois

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,516

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 9.5%

Share of population without insurance: 7%

8. North Dakota

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,511

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 9.3%

Share of population without insurance: 8%

7. Washington

source seattle municipal archives via flickr

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,258

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.7%

Share of population without insurance: 6%

6. Idaho

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,197

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.2%

Share of population without insurance: 11%

5. West Virginia

caption Registered nurse Kara Salonga, pictured at nursing station at the West Virginia University Hospitals in Morgantown, September 6, 2017. source Reuters/Mike Wood

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,053

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 12.2%

Share of population without insurance: 6%

4. Alabama

caption Dr. Nicole Arthur (R), visits Tariyana Wiggins, a high school teacher, shortly after the birth of Troy O’Brien Williams in the hospital room at the North Baldwin Infirmary, a 70-bed hospital in rural Bay Minette, Alabama, on June 22, 2017. source Reuters/Jilian Mincer

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,876

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.4%

Share of population without insurance: 10%

3. District of Columbia

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,695

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.5%

Share of population without insurance: 4%

2. Michigan

source Google Earth

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,453

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.5%

Share of population without insurance: 5%

1. Hawaii

caption A hospital staff member helps ER tech Paul Bursey dress in a haz-mat suit during a disaster drill at Queen’s Medical Center August 16, 2006 in Honolulu, Hawaii. source Marco Garcia/Getty Images

Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $4,664

Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 7.8%

Share of population without insurance: 4%