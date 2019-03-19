The 10 best states to live in where healthcare is the cheapest

- source
- Reuters/Jilian Mincer
- Healthcare costs in the US tend to be high, but they are more affordable in some places than others.
- Using data from a recent report from the Commonwealth Fund, we found the states where premiums and deductibles are least expensive.
Healthcare costs in the US are high, but they’re more affordable in some places than others.
A recent report from the Commonwealth Fund broke down the burden of healthcare costs for families with employer-provided health insurance. The report included data on employees’ main costs under those plans – the combined average employee premium contribution and deductible – in each state and Washington, DC, in 2017.
This map illustrates your healthcare cost in each state:
- source
- Yutong Yuan/Business Insider
As that map shows, there’s a wide range in the combined premium and deductible costs. Here are the nine states (plus Washington, DC) with the lowest combined 2017 premiums and deductibles, along with estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation detailing how many residents of those states lack health insurance:
10. Ohio
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,563
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.6%
Share of population without insurance: 6%
9. Illinois
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,516
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 9.5%
Share of population without insurance: 7%
8. North Dakota
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,511
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 9.3%
Share of population without insurance: 8%
7. Washington
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,258
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.7%
Share of population without insurance: 6%
6. Idaho
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,197
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.2%
Share of population without insurance: 11%
5. West Virginia
- source
- Reuters/Mike Wood
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $6,053
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 12.2%
Share of population without insurance: 6%
4. Alabama
- source
- Reuters/Jilian Mincer
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,876
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 10.4%
Share of population without insurance: 10%
3. District of Columbia
- source
- Twitter/Lucia_Graves
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,695
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.5%
Share of population without insurance: 4%
2. Michigan
- source
- Google Earth
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $5,453
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 8.5%
Share of population without insurance: 5%
1. Hawaii
- source
- Marco Garcia/Getty Images
Average employee premium contribution and deductible: $4,664
Employee healthcare costs as percent of median income: 7.8%
Share of population without insurance: 4%