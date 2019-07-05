The 15 best colleges for potential political science majors

caption Teens protesting on Capitol Hill. source Getty

Politics is the third most popular major, according to The Princeton Review.

Research and data show young people applying to college are often the most politically active.

These are the nation’s best schools for political science majors, and some of their most famous graduates.

Anyone with access to a TV monitor or an internet connection is probably aware there’s a presidential election upon us, and there’s no shortage of candidates vying to win. While the national debates and politics writ large have become pop culture for some, for others, they serve as an inspiration towards potential college paths.

According to data from The Princeton Review, political science is the third most popular major among all college students – and that number is only expected to rise. A survey released last month by Barnes and Noble College Insight found that Gen Z college students (anyone born after 1995) are more politically engaged than older generations. According to the research, which surveyed 1,500 people from colleges across the country, 95% of those students who were registered said they planned on voting. More research still has shown that the wave of students preparing to enter college are more invested in social justice issues than their Millennial predecessors.

It’s not just current college students who are shouting out their political voices, either. Prominent teenage activists, like the Parkland High School shooting survivors, have put young political voices onto the mainstream. With all this momentum, politically engaged students might be inclined to follow their passion in college.

Completing a four-year degree in politics can potentially set graduates up for a career as a government agent, an analyst, a lawyer, a journalist, or, yes, even as a politician. Regardless of your eventual career path, obtaining a degree from one of these top 15 schools will certainly help you get ahead.

Here are the top 15 schools for politics – as ranked by Niche, – and some of their most famous graduates.

1. Harvard University has churned out 7 US presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Franklin Roosevelt.

Harvard, located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a total enrollment of 6,669 students. Founded in 1963, Harvard is the oldest higher level learning institution in the US and perhaps the most prestigious Ivy League school. The university offers undergraduates the ability to major in government and study at their public policy and public administration school, the John F. Kennedy School of Government, named for the former president and alum.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Barack Obama graduated from law school in 1991 – 44th US president

John F. Kennedy graduated in 1940 – 35th US president

John Adams graduated in 1755 – second US president

John Quincy Adams graduated in 1787 – sixth US president

Franklin D. Roosevelt graduated in 1904 – 32nd US president

George W. Bush obtained masters in 1975 – 43rd US president

Al Gore graduated 1969 – former vice president of the United States

Anthony Kennedy graduated in 1961 – former associate justice of the US Supreme Court

John Roberts graduated in 1976 -Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court.

Antonin Scalia graduated from law school in 1960 – justice of the US Supreme Court

Admission Requirements: Undergraduate hopefuls will need to aim for an SAT score between 1460 and 1590 or an ACT between 32-35.

Single year tuition: $73,800-$78,200

Acceptance Rate: 5%

2. Both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, along with both Hillary and Bill Clinton, have degrees from Yale.

caption George W. Bush attends 2001 Yale commencement. source Getty

Political science is Yale’s second largest major and there are more than 50 faculty, 100 PhD students, and over 400 undergraduates in the program. Yale was officially formed in 1718 (then called Yale College) and has gone on to grant degrees to five past US presidents.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

George H.W. Bush graduated in 1948 – 41st US president

George W. Bush graduated in 1968 – 43rd US president

Hillary Clinton graduated in 1973 – former secretary of state

Bill Clinton graduated with a law degree in 1973 – 42nd US president

Gerald Ford graduated in 1941 – 38th US president

John Kerry graduated in 1966 -US senator from Massachusetts, 2004 presidential nominee, secretary of state

William Howard Taft graduated in 1878 – 27th US president, later chief justice of the US Supreme Court

Sonia Sotomayor graduated law in 1979 – Supreme Court justice

Clarence Thomas graduated law in 1974 -Supreme Court justice

Admissions Requirements: Applicants should look to score between a 1460-1580 on the SAT or between a 32-35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $73,450

Acceptance Rate: 7%

3. Georgetown puts you at the center of the political machine.

caption University of Georgetown campus. source Getty

Politics students who make it through Georgetown’s rigorous application requirements will benefit from having a front seat to the action. Unlike the other schools on this list, Georgetown is located in the nation’s capital, which means it’s just a short train ride away to see how the sausage is made (and access to great potential poly-sci internships).

Georgetown was founded in 1789 and currently has 3,365 undergraduates.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Bill Clinton graduated 1968 – 42nd US president

Richard Durbin graduated in 1966 – Illinois senator, Senate Minority Whip

Kirstjen Nielsen graduated in 1994 – former US Secretary of Homeland Security

General David Petraeus attended from 1994 to 1995 – former CIA director, commander of United States Central Command

Mark Landler graduated in 1987 – White House correspondent, former European economic correspondent, for The New York Times

Denis McDonough graduated in 1996 – chief of staff to Barack Obama

Admissions Requirements: Students should look to score between a 1350-1520 on the SAT or between 30-34 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $52,300

Acceptance Rate: 16%

4. President Trump and all of his children, except Eric, attended The University of Pennsylvania.

Politics majors at the University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, take classes in four major subfields: International relations, American politics, comparative politics, and political theory. The school says that the politics department faculty has grown by 50% in the past decade to match the rising interest among undergrads.

Notable Alumni involved in politics:

Donald Trump graduated in 1968 – 45th President of the United States

Noam Chomsky graduated with a PhD in 1955 – political historian

Rod Rosenstein graduated in 1986 – deputy attorney general for the United States Department of Justice

Michael Avenatti graduated class of 1968 – lawyer, brief candidate for president

Admissions Requirements: Students applying to the University of Pennsylvania should try and score between 1420 and 1560 on the SAT or between 32 and 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $71,715

Acceptance Rate: 9%

5. Princeton graduate James Madison, widely considered “the father of the Constitution.”

caption Water painting of James Madison. source Wikimedia Commons

James Madison, dubbed “the father of the Constitution” by historians, graduated from Princeton in 1771. Since then, the university has educated multiple US presidents, Supreme Court justices, and diplomats.

The university was founded in Princeton, New Jersey, in 1746, and currently enrolls 5,260 students. Princeton’s politics department offers classes to undergraduates in American politics, comparative politics, international relations, formal theory and quantitative methods, political theory, and public law.

Notable alumni:

James Madison graduated in 1771 – “Father of the Constitution” and the fourth president of the United States

Woodrow Wilson graduated in 1879 – 28th US president

Samuel Alito graduated in 1972 – current Supreme Court justice

Aaron Burr graduated in 1772 – vice president of the United States

John Doar graduated in 1944 – assistant attorney general in the civil rights division of the US Department of Justice from 1960 to 1967

Donald Rumsfeld graduated in 1954 – US congressman and ambassador to NATO before becoming defense secretary for presidents Ford and George W. Bush

Admissions Requirements: Interested students should look to score between 1430 and 1570 on the SAT or 31 to 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $51,870

Acceptance Rate: 6%

6. Though he was technically a transfer student, Columbia still claims former president Barack Obama as its own.

caption Obama speaking at Barnard College. source Getty

Located New York City’s Harlem neighborhood and founded in 1754, Columbia is the oldest university in New York and the fifth oldest in the US. The school has graduated impressive political personalities since its inception, with some of the most notable alumni including US founding fathers, John J, and Alexander Hamilton.

Columbia’s politics department, founded in 1880, claims to be the first of its kind. Students can choose to study courses focusing on American politics, comparative politics, international relations, or political theory.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Barack Obama graduated in 1983 – 44th US president

Alexander Hamilton graduated in 1778 – US founding father

John J graduated in 1764 – US founding father

William Barr graduated in 1971 – current US attorney general

Eric Holder graduated in 1973 – 82nd US attorney general

Admissions Requirements: Applicants should score between 1410 and 1570 on the SAT or between 31 and 34 on the ACT.

Acceptance Rate: 7%

Single-year tuition: $57,208

7. Stanford University has graduated a president and multiple Supreme Court justices.

caption Former Secretaries of State Condoleezza Rice and Rex Tillerson speaking at Stanford University. source Getty

Stanford is located just 35 miles north of San Francisco, near the heart of Silicon Valley. Founded in 1885, the university consistently ranks among the most elite schools in America and has a student body of 7,083 undergraduates.

Politics majors at Stanford can choose from a variety of classes that focus in on both quantitative and qualitative research methods. The university says the politics department, “prepares students not only to be effective citizens but for a large number of contemporary careers which require analytic thinking and the knowledge of sophisticated research methods.”

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Herbert Hoover graduated in 1895 – 31st US president

Sandra Day O’Connor graduated in 1950 – Supreme Court justice

William Rehnquist graduated in 1948 – Supreme Court justice

Ron Wyden graduated in 1979 – current US senator from Oregon

Admissions Requirements: Interested students should score between 1390 and 1540 on the SAT or between 32 and 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $50,703

Acceptance Rate: 5%

8. The University of Chicago has graduated senators, prime ministers, and advisors to presidents.

caption Bernie Sanders speaking at University of Chicago politics. source Getty

The University of Chicago began in 1890 and has since grown to have an undergraduate student enrollment of 6,306. The university’s politics program says it is designed, “to ignite in young people a passion for politics and public service.” The program is highlighted by civic engagement opportunities, visiting fellowships, political and public service internships, and a continuous series of public events.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

William Lyon Mackenzie King graduated 1897 – Canadian prime minister

Bernie Sanders graduated 1964 – US senator from Vermont

Robert Bork graduated 1948 – US attorney general

David Axelrod graduated in 1977 – advisor to President Barack Obama

Admissions Requirements: While students are not required to submit an SAT or ACT, if they do, they should aim for the respective scores – 1480-1580 SAT or 32-35 ACT.

Single-year tuition: $49,734

Acceptance Rate: 8%

9. Duke University educated Richard Nixon.

caption Richard Nixon shortly after winning reelection in 1972. source Getty

Duke University is located in Durham, North Carolina, and was founded in 1838. Duke says its graduates have gone on to work in think tanks, consulting firms, as journalists, and for local, state, and federal governments.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Richard Nixon graduated law school in 1937 – 37th US president

Ricardo Lagos graduated in 1963 – former president of Chile

Rand Paul graduated Duke medical school in 1988 – current US senator for Kentucky

Martin Dempsey in graduated 1984 – former chairman, US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Admissions Requirements: Students should try to score between 1380 and 1540 on the SAT or between 31 and 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $53,744

Acceptance Rate: 10%

10. Northwestern University brought us Stephen Colbert.

caption Stephen Colbert speaking at Northwestern source Getty

Northwestern is located in Evansville, Illinois, and has just over 8,000 students. Politics is one of the biggest and best departments at Northwestern, with 60 faculty and more than 550 undergraduates. The university claims to have over 100 different politics course to choose from.

Talk show host and political commentator Stephen Colbert graduated from Northwestern in 1986 and went back to give the commencement speech in 2001.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Stephen Colbert graduated in 1986 – political television personality

George McGovern received a Ph.D in 1953 – former US senator from South Dakota and 1972 Democratic presidential candidate

Cody Keenan graduated in 2002 – former speechwriter for President Barack Obama

Rod Blagojevich graduated in 1979 – former governor of Illinois currently serving a 14-year prison sentence

Admissions Requirements: Students should score between 1420 and 1560 on the SAT or between 32 and 34 on the ACT to be considered.

Single-year tuition: $52,239

Acceptance Rate: 9%

11. Dartmouth’s political approach is rooted in classic Greek philosophy.

caption Dartmouth University’s library. source Getty

Dartmouth is an old school and steeped in tradition, and so is its politics department. The school says it maintains, “the ancient Greek concern with the nature of order and governance at every level of social interaction.”

In accordance with that philosophy, the university offers courses in these four subfields: American politics, comparative politics, international relations, and political theory and public law.

Dartmouth is located in Hanover, New Hampshire and has 4,410 undergraduate students.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Daniel Webster graduated in 1801 – former US secretary of state

Salmon P. Chase graduated in 1826 – sixth chief justice of the Supreme Court

Nelson Rockefeller graduated in 1930 – former vice-president and philanthropist

Levi Woodbury graduated in 1809 – former Supreme Court associate justice

Admissions Requirements: Interested students should look to score between 1430 and 1560 on the SAT or between 30 and 34 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $55,605

Acceptance Rate: 10%

12. Bowdoin College graduated America’s 14th US president.

caption Franklin Pierce, 14th US president and Bowdoin graduate. source Getty

Bowdoin College was founded in 1784 in Brunswick, Maine. With just over 1,800 students, Bowdoin is a small school in a small town, yet the politics department offers nearly 40 courses across a range of topics. The school says it is fascinated by the Aristotelian idea of politics as a “comprehensive science.”

Notable alumni interested in politics:

Franklin Pierce graduated in 1824 – 14th US president

Harold Hitz Burton graduated in 1909 – associate justice of the US Supreme Court

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain graduated in 1852 -Civil War leader

Paul H. Douglas graduated in – US senator; known as “the conscience of the US Senate.”

George J. Mitchell graduated in1954 – US senator

Thomas R. Pickering graduated in1953 – US ambassador and diplomat

Admissions Requirements: Prospective students should look to score between 1360 and 1510 on the SAT or between 31 and 33 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $55,822

Acceptance Rate: 14%

13. Brown University is not afraid to break with categorical tradition.

caption Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. source Getty

Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the 6,580 student campus has been around since 1764. According to Brown, 79 undergraduates obtained a political science degree this year. Brown’s politics department is unusual in the sense that it will often break with categorical definition to allow students the ability to study across subject matters. This is all in pursuit, Brown says, of understanding how people think, talk, argue, fight, and, ultimately, vote.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

John D. Rockefeller graduated in 1896 – oil industry magnate

Janet Yellen graduated in 1967 – former Federal Reserve chair

Bobby Jindal graduated in 1992 – former governor of Louisiana

Admissions Requirements: Students interested in attending Brown will need to score between 1400 and 1570 on the SAT or between 31 and 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $54,320

Acceptance Rate: 8%

14. Rice graduate Annie Parker went on to become Houston’s first openly gay mayor.

Based in Houston, Texas, Rice University consistently ranks among top southern schools.

The politics department is broken up into American politics, comparative politics, and international relations. Classes at the university’s politics department are meant to help students develop an understanding of politics; think critically; interpret research; and become an informed citizen, according to Rice.

One of the university’s past graduates, Annise Parker, truly took that to heart, and went on to become the first openly gay mayor in Houston’s history.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Annise Parker graduated in 1978 – former mayor of Houston, Texas

Alberto Gonzalez graduated in 1978 – former US attorney general

Fred Koch attended from 1917-1919 – founder of Koch industries

Pete Olson graduated in 1985 – former Texas representative

John Kline graduated in 1969 – former Minnesota representative

Admissions Requirements: Those hoping to attend Rice should try to score between 1490 and 1580 on the SAT or between 33 and 35 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $48,330

Acceptance Rate: 16%

15. Former President Gerald Ford graduated from the University of Michigan.

caption President Gerald Ford.

The University of Michigan is located in Ann Arbor and has a class size of 44,718. The school says it was one of the first universities to devote an entire program just to political science, with the school teaching its first ever politics course in 1860. Now, the department has over 50 faculty members and approximately 1,000 undergraduates.

The Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy was named after possibly the school’s most famous alum.

Notable alumni involved in politics:

Gerald Ford graduated in 1935 – 38th US president

Valerie Jarrett graduated in 1981- senior advisor to Barack Obama

Tom Hayden graduated in 1961 – activist and former California legislator

Admissions Requirements: Prospective students should score between 1330 and 1500 on the SAT or between 30 and 33 on the ACT.

Single-year tuition: $47,148

Acceptance Rate: 27%

