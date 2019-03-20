PRESENTING: The 15 European fintechs VCs think will blow up in 2019

caption Raisin’s cofounders. source Raisin

Business Insider spoke with some of the most prominent voices in venture capital to pick out the most exciting companies in the European financial technology industry this year. The experts also highlighted what to look out for going forward.

Major fintech names to date have mostly been challenger or neo-banks which provide payment services, particularly related to foreign exchange and low-fee transfers. But there have been some major new trends in the market, such as open banking, the rise of compliance, and a big move towards insurance technology.

We asked venture capitalists who their hot picks are for 2019.