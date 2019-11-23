The 15 richest billionaire NHL club owners, and how they made their fortune

caption Hasso Plattner and Daryl Katz. source Getty

The 15 richest club owners in the NBA have a combined worth of more than $114.2 billion.

The wealthiest is the Winnipeg Jets owner David Thomson, who is worth a huge $38.9 billion – a fortune which makes him the 21st richest person on the planet.

Here is the full list, ranked in ascending order by their individual net worths according to Forbes, as well as an explanation as to how they each made their fortunes.

15. Ronald Burkle — Pittsburgh Penguins ($1.5 billion)

Age: 67

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Burkle founded private equity firm Yucaipa Companies in 1986, which specializes in buying and selling supermarket chains.

The firm’s most prominent deal was the sale of Fred Meyer to Kroger for $8 billion in 1998.

=13. Vincent Viola — Florida Panthers ($2 billion)

Age: 63

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Following several years in the U.S. Army, Viola began trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange in 1982, where he later made millions betting on oil prices before and after the Gulf War, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He founded Virtu Financial in 2008, one of the world’s largest providers of financial and market making services.

=13. Brian Roberts — Philadelphia Flyers ($2 billion)

Age: 60

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Roberts inherited telecoms giant Comcast from his father, who died in 2015.

Comcast owns NBC Universal and Xfinity, and in 2018 acquired European provider Sky, in turn making it the world’s second biggest broadcasting company.

12. Daryl Katz — Edmonton Oilers ($3.1 billion)

Age: 58

Nationality: Canadian

How he made his fortune: Despite having two degrees, one in art and one in law, Katz made his money in pharmaceuticals after buying the Canadian rights to American franchise Medicine Shoppe in 1991.

In 2012 he sold the company, and numerous others he’d purchased, turning his attentions to real estate and entertainment.

=10. David Bonderman — Seattle NHL Team ($3.7 billion)

Age: 76

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: “Bondo” is the founding partner of private equity firm TPG Capital, which today has $108 billion assets under its management, says Forbes.

The 76-year-old was part of a team that proposed the creation of a hockey franchise in Seattle to the NHL in 2018. It was approved, and the as yet unnamed team will begin competing in 2021.

=10. Marian Ilitch — Detroit Red Wings ($3.7 billion)

Age: 86

Nationality: American

How she made her fortune: Ilitch and her late husband, Mike, founded Little Caesars Pizza together in 1959.

It started as a singular restaurant in Garden City, Michigan, and is now the third largest pizza chain in the world, behind only Pizza Hut and Domino’s, according to Largest.

9. Jeremy Jacobs — Boston Bruins ($4.3 billion)

Age: 79

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Jacobs’ father, Louis Jacobs, founded global hospitality company Delaware North in 1915. When Louis died in 1968, Jeremy assumed the role of CEO, aged just 28.

He remained in that position until 2015, when he named his three sons, Jeremy Jr., Louis Michael, and Charles as co-CEOs. Confusing.

8. Joshua Harris — New Jersey Devils ($4.5 billion)

Age: 54

Nationality: American.

How he made his fortune: Harris started his career in the world of investment banking in the 1980s, before starting private equity powerhouse Apollo in 1990.

As well as maintaining control of Apollo, Harris now owns shares in Premier League football team Crystal Palace, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the New Jersey Devils.

7. Henry Samueli — Anaheim Ducks ($4.8 billion)

Age: 65

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: While working as a professor at UCLA in 1991, Samueli co-founded communications company Broadcom alongside one of his PhD students, Henry Nicholas.

He and his wife purchased the Ducks in 2005 for $70 million.

6. Terrence Pegula — Buffalo Sabres ($4.9 billion)

Age: 68

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Having established the natural gas drilling company, East Resources, for just $7,500 in 1983, Pegula later sold it to Shell for $4.7 billion in 2010.

Using the money from the sale, he bought the Buffalo Sabres in 2011, before purchasing NFL franchise the Buffalo Bills three years later.

5. Edward P. Roski — Los Angeles Kings ($5.8 billion)

Age: 80

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: Ex-Marine Roski joined his father’s business Majestic Realty in 1966, before taking over as president after his death.

Majestic owns 84 million square feet of real estate across America, that includes office, industrial, and retail space.

4. Ann Walton Kroenke — Colorado Avalanche ($7.8 billion)

Age: 70

Nationality: American

How she made her fortune: Kroenke is an heir to the Walmart fortune, having inherited stock from her father and co-founder Bud Walton after he died in 1995.

She is married to billionaire realtor Stan Kroenke, with whom she co-owns a number of sports teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal FC, and the Colorado Rapids.

3. Philip Anschutz — Los Angeles Kings ($11.4 billion)

Age: 79

Nationality: American

How he made his fortune: A master of all trades, Anschutz has made his fortune in a wide variety of fields, including oil, telecoms, and real estate.

In his later years, he’s become a sports mogul, helping to found the MLS, as well as owning stakes in both the Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

2. Hasso Plattner — San Jose Sharks ($15.8 billion)

Age: 75

Nationality: German

How he made his fortune: Hassner left IBM in 1972 to co-found enterprise software company SAP SE, which went on to become one of the biggest of its kind in the world, now recording an annual turnover of over $24 billion.

The German has used his money for good cause however, opening his own nonprofit institute to provide free education in IT systems engineering.

1. David Thomson — Winnipeg Jets ($38.9 billion)

Age: 62

Nationality: Canadian/British

How she made her fortune: Thomson became the chairman of information giant Thomson Reuters in 2006 following the death of his father.

The 62-year-old is also a noted art collector, boasting a gallery amass with pieces from Rembrandt, Egon Schiele, and William Turner amongst others.