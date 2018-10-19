These are the 15 Saudis suspected in the disappearance and alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish officials released still images from surveillance cameras last week of the 15 Saudi nationals they say are suspects in the disappearance, and alleged murder, of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, who was often critical of the Saudi government and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials have alleged that Crown Prince Mohammed’s government sent a team of 15 men to Istanbul to kill Khashoggi at the consulate, though Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing a report claiming Khashoggi was inadvertently killed during a botched interrogation.

Turkish investigators, who say they have listened to audio recordings from inside the consulate, reportedly believe that Khashoggi was beaten, tortured, killed, and dismembered after entering the building.

The 15 Saudi suspects all flew into Istanbul on the day Khashoggi disappeared, according to Turkey’s Daily Sabah, which first published photos of the suspects.

Here’s what we know about them, based on a Washington Post investigation and reports from Turkish, Saudi and US media reports.

1. Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb.

Mutreb is a major general in the Saudi military, and is the suspected coordinator of Khashoggi’s murder, according to the Middle East Eye.

Time stamps from the photographs show that Khashoggi entered the consulate around 1:15 p.m.

Wire images have shown Mutreb traveling with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US, France and Spain.

Mutreb also worked as a diplomat at the Saudi embassy in London, according to The New York Times.

2. Salah Muhammed A Tubaigy.

source Sabah

2- Salah Muhammed A Tubaigy (1971 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na 2 Ekim'de 03:38'de Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Saat 20:29'da yine özel jetle çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/ikzzGfZOVt — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Tubaigy, 47, says on social media that he’s chief of forensic evidence in the Saudi Interior Ministry’s security division, according to a Washington Post investigation.

He attended the University of Glasgow, and was once a visiting forensic pathologist at Australia’s Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine in Melbourne, according to The Guardian.

Tubaigy is also the man suspected of dismembering Khashoggi’s body, allegedly telling people they should listen to music while he did it, the Guardian reported.

3. Thaar Ghaleb T. Alharbi.

source Sabah

9- Türki Müşerref M. Alsehri (1982 doğumlu): Özel jetle geldi, saat 03:39'da pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Yine özel jetle dönmek üzere saat 17:44'te çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/yZa7vpqvpn — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alharbi, 39, bears the same name as someone who was promoted to lieutenant colonel in the Saudi Army last year, the Post reported, citing a Saudi news article.

The Middle East Eye reported that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promoted Alharbi from sergeant to lieutenant in October 2017 after he somehow helped stop the Peace Palace attack in Jeddah.

You can read more about that attack here.

4. Meshal Saad M Albostani.

source Sabah

4- Muhammed Saad H. Alzahrani (1988 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 16:29'da pasaporttan geçiş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. Saat 21:44'te yine Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle dönmek üzere pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/3Z58ObWO0A — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Albostani, who was 31, looks like a man in a now-deleted Facebook profile who was recently promoted to lieutenant in the Saudi Air Force, the Post reported.

Middle East Eye also reported he attended the University of Louisville.

Albostani, however, died in a car crash while returning to Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi’s disappearance.

5. Naif Hassan S. Alarifi.

source Sabah

3- Naif Hassan S. Alarifi (1986 doğumlu): Tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 16:12'de pasaporttan geçiş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. Saat 21:45'te Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle dönmek üzere çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/ICWkgWNoHO — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alarifi, 32, bears the same name and resembles the profile picture of a Facebook user identifying himself as a Saudi special forces operator, the Post reported.

Pictures in the now-deleted Facebook profile show Alarifi in military uniform and holding guns, the Guardian reported.

6. Muhammed Saad H. Alzahrani.

source Sabah

7- Abdulaziz Muhammed M. Alhawsawi (1987 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 01:43'te pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle dönmek saat 20:28'de pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/2ZrAMnVaRT — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alzahrani, 30, has been identified as a member of the Saudi Royal Guard by a user of an Arabic caller-ID app called MenoM3ay, the Post reported.

In the picture in the top left of the tweet, Alzahrani is standing, with his hand on his gun, to the right of the crown prince, who is meeting with a Yemeni tribal leader in Riyadh in April 2017, the Middle East Eye reported.

7. Mansur Othman M. Abahüseyin (white shirt)

source Sabah

5- Mansur Othman M. Abahüseyin (1972 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 16:13'te pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. Saat 21:45'te pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/mdDGh1S8mp — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Abahussain, 46, is a lieutenant-colonel and assistant operations officer in the Saudi civil defense, the Post and Middle East Eye reported, citing a 2014 artcile by Saudi media outlet al-Sharq al-Awsat.

8. Khalid Aedh G. Alotaibi (left in gray shirt).

caption Alotaibi (left) stands behind the counter wearing a gray shirt in Istanbul’s airport. source Sabah

6- Halid Aedh G. Altaibi (1988 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 01:44'te pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. 20:28'de pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/Fghvlkkmvk — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alotaibi, 30, has been identified with the “symbol” of the Saudi Royal Guard according to a MenoM3ay user, the Post reported.

Someone with a passport bearing the same name has also traveled to the US during the same time that members of the Saudi royal family were in country, the Post reported.

9. Abdulaziz Muhammed M. Alhawsawi.

source Sabah

7- Abdulaziz Muhammed M. Alhawsawi (1987 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na tarifeli uçakla geldi, saat 01:43'te pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Wyndham Grand Hotel'de kaldı. Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle dönmek saat 20:28'de pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/2ZrAMnVaRT — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alhawsawi, 31, has been identified as a member of the Saudi Royal Guard by a MenoM3ay user, the Post reported.

10. Waleed Abdullah M. Alsehri.

source Sabah

8- Waleed Abdullah M. Alsehri (1980 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi, saat 03:41'de giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Yine özel jetle dönmek üzere saat 17:44'te çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/whQkL45s1r — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alsehri, 38, bears the same name as a man promoted to major in the Saudi Air Force last year, the Post reported, citing an old Saudi news report.

He has also appeared reciting poetry in videos posted to YouTube, Middle East Eye reported.

11. Fahad Shabib A. Albalawi (left in gray shirt).

caption Albalawi (left) wears a gray or blue shirt with sunglasses hanging off his shirt as he appears to approach a counter at Istanbul’s airport. source Sabah

12- Fahad Shabib A. Albalawi (1985 doğumlu): Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Yine özel jetle dönmek üzere saat 17:46'da çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/ipUnm7oDF6 — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Albalawi, 33, has been identified as a member of the Saudi Royal Guard by two MenoM3ay users, the Post reported.

12. Mustafa Muhammed M. Almadani.

source Sabah

14- Mustafa Muhammed M. Almadani (1961 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi, saat 03:41'de pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Tarifeli uçakla gitmek üzere saat 00:18'de çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/sTHE3lJYQO — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Almadani, 57, has been identified as working for Saudi Arabia’s main intelligence agencies by four MenoM3ay users, the Post reported.

13. Saif Saad Q Alqahtani.

source Sabah

15- Saif Saad Q Alqahtani (1973 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi, pasaporttan saat 03:41'de giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Tarifeli uçakla gitmek üzere saat 00:20'de pasaporttan çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/zPytdalsrB — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

Alqahtani, 45, has been identified as working for the crown prince by several MenoM3ay users, the Post and Guardian reported.

14. Türki Müşerref M. Alsehri.

source Sabah

9- Türki Müşerref M. Alsehri (1982 doğumlu): Özel jetle geldi, saat 03:39'da pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Yine özel jetle dönmek üzere saat 17:44'te çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/vPRteSERDW — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

No information has been found thus far on Alsehri, but the Post reported that he is 36 years old.

15. Badr Lafi M. Alotaibi (white shirt on left).

caption Alotaibi wears a white shirt as he appears to approach a counter in Istanbul’s airport. source Sabah

13- Badr Lafi M. Alotaibi (1973 doğumlu): Atatürk Havalimanı'na Sky Prime Aviation adlı şirkete ait özel jetle geldi, saat 03:41'de pasaporttan giriş yaptı. Mövenpick Hotel'de kaldı. Yine özel jetle dönmek üzere saat 17:44'te çıkış yaptı. pic.twitter.com/rqNPfCAI5L — KENAN KIRAN (@kenan_kiran) October 10, 2018

No information has been found thus far on Alotaibi, but the Post reported that he is 45 years old.