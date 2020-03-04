This new, 1,700-horsepower Swedish supercar can seat a family of 4 and even fit their luggage

caption Koenigsegg Gemera. source Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg, the Swedish manufacturer known for developing ultra-rare and pricey supercars, just revealed the Gemera – its first four-seater.

The Gemera sports a hybrid powertrain that puts out 1,700 horsepower almost 2,600 pound-feet of torque, Koenigsegg claims, and production will be limited to 300 models.

According to the manufacturer, the Gemera hits 62 mph in 1.9 seconds and is capable of at least 248 mph.

It also has ample space for luggage, heated and cooled cupholders, heated seats, front and rear infotainment screens, and an optional roof box.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’s sure to be high.

Let’s say you only have a couple million dollars to spend on a car, and you need one that can haul the kids to school and demolish everyone at the racetrack. The pickings are slim with a mere seven figures to work with, but boutique carmaker Koenigsegg may have just the vehicle for you.

The Swedish manufacturer, renowned for creating some of the fastest and priciest supercars around, just revealed its first four-seat grand tourer, the Gemera. It may be the most excessive family car there is – perfect for your little seven-figure conundrum.

The Gemera is a perplexing blend of supercar and family vehicle in an industry where most of the time, a buyer has to pick between people-hauling comfort and outright performance. It has eight heated and cooled cupholders, while packing an astonishing 1,700 horsepower; it boasts room for the luggage of four adults, yet hits speeds of at least 248 mph; it has three-zone climate control, while also rocketing to 62 mph in less than two seconds.

The list goes on, as counterintuitive as it might seem.

Scroll down to learn more about the Gemera, a Swedish grand tourer that just created an entirely new category of supercars.

Koenigsegg, the Swedish company known for building limited-run, ultra-high-performance supercars, has topped itself yet again.

The Gemera, which Koenigsegg revealed on Tuesday despite the Geneva International Motor Show being canceled, is the manufacturer’s first four-seat car, and it’s one of the most over-the-top family cars there is.

There are other exotic, powerful family haulers out there — namely, ones like the Lamborghini Urus, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, and the Porsche Taycan — but Koenigsegg’s new four-seat beast is on its own level.

A portion of the Gemera’s hybrid power comes from three electric motors, which put out 1,100 horsepower combined.

Solely using its electric motors, the Gemera travel 31 miles and reach a top speed of 186 mph, according to Koenigsegg.

But things really get ridiculous when you factor in the Gemera’s 600-horsepower, twin-turbocharged three-cylinder engine.

Together, Koenigsegg claims the Gemera delivers an absurd 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet of torque.

Packing more horsepower than a Formula One car and more torque than a semi, the Gemera delivers some ludicrous numbers.

It blasts from a standstill to 62 mph in a claimed 1.9 seconds …

… and hits a top speed of at least 248 mph, Koenigsegg says.

Let’s not forget — on top of that, the Gemera seats four and comes with all of the accoutrement of a family car.

It’s got eight cupholders …

… front and rear infotainment screens …

… heated seats, and three-zone climate control.

It also fits four pieces of luggage — three in a rear compartment and one in the frunk.

And if that’s not enough storage for you, Koenigsegg offers an optional roof box.

Interestingly, the Gemera has no B-pillar like you’d usually find in a four-seat car, which makes room for enormous dihedral doors which allow access to both the front and rear seats.

Koenigsegg didn’t announce pricing, but it’s safe to say the Gemera won’t come cheap, since past Koenigsegg models have come with seven-figure price tags. Plus, Koenigsegg will only build 300 Gemeras, so there may be a long waiting list.