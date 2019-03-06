The top 20 cities around the world where wealthy people live, invest their money, and enjoy top hotels and restaurants

- source
- The latest Knight Frank City Wealth Index features the usual suspects as well as some up-and-comers.
- The ranking takes into account the size of a city’s wealthy population, specifically those with over $1 million and over $30 million in net assets.
The wealthy have the freedom to live wherever they like, but many choose cities where they have access to the business, investing, and lifestyle opportunities they desire.
It also considers investment opportunities, tallying major commercial and residential property investments by private individuals and family offices. The measure factors in the total volume of investment and the diversity of investors in terms of nationality.
Finally, the ranking reflects several lifestyle factors. These include the number and quality of universities, the safety of the city, and the volume of five-star hotels and leading restaurants.
The top 20 cities on the index are below, in descending order:
20. Amsterdam
Wealth rank: 48
Investment rank: 14
Lifestyle rank: 10
19. Atlanta
Wealth rank: 21
Investment rank: 10
Lifestyle rank: 37
18. Washington
Wealth rank: 50
Investment rank: 5
Lifestyle rank: 9
17. Munich
Wealth rank: 10
Investment rank: 20
Lifestyle rank: 34
16. San Francisco
Wealth rank: 29
Investment rank: 23
Lifestyle rank: 8
15. Seoul
Wealth rank: 7
Investment rank: 35
Lifestyle rank: 18
14. Beijing
Wealth rank: 3
Investment rank: 37
Lifestyle rank: 20
13. Frankfurt
Wealth rank: 6
Investment rank: 17
Lifestyle rank: 35
12. Berlin
Wealth rank: 34
Investment rank: 12
Lifestyle rank: 12
11. Paris
Wealth rank: 10
Investment rank: 42
Lifestyle rank: 6
10. Toronto
Wealth rank: 18
Investment rank: 18
Lifestyle rank: 19
9. Tokyo
Wealth rank: 28
Investment rank: 19
Lifestyle rank: 5
8. Sydney
Wealth rank: 27
Investment rank: 6
Lifestyle rank: 16
7. Shanghai
Wealth rank: 8
Investment rank: 23
Lifestyle rank: 15
6. Chicago
Wealth rank: 19
Investment rank: 8
Lifestyle rank: 7
5. Los Angeles
Wealth rank: 13
Investment rank: 3
Lifestyle rank: 13
4. Singapore
Wealth rank: 5
Investment rank: 9
Lifestyle rank: 1
3. Hong Kong
Wealth rank: 3
Investment rank: 3
Lifestyle rank: 4
2. New York
Wealth rank: 1
Investment rank: 1
Lifestyle rank: 3
1. London
Wealth rank: 1
Investment rank: 2
Lifestyle rank: 1
