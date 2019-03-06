The top 20 cities around the world where wealthy people live, invest their money, and enjoy top hotels and restaurants

source Getty Images

The latest Knight Frank City Wealth Index features the usual suspects as well as some up-and-comers.

The ranking takes into account the size of a city’s wealthy population, specifically those with over $1 million and over $30 million in net assets.

The wealthy have the freedom to live wherever they like, but many choose cities where they have access to the business, investing, and lifestyle opportunities they desire.

It also considers investment opportunities, tallying major commercial and residential property investments by private individuals and family offices. The measure factors in the total volume of investment and the diversity of investors in terms of nationality.

Finally, the ranking reflects several lifestyle factors. These include the number and quality of universities, the safety of the city, and the volume of five-star hotels and leading restaurants.

The top 20 cities on the index are below, in descending order:

20. Amsterdam

Wealth rank: 48

Investment rank: 14

Lifestyle rank: 10

Source: Knight Frank

19. Atlanta

source MoveHub

Wealth rank: 21

Investment rank: 10

Lifestyle rank: 37

Source: Knight Frank

18. Washington

source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 50

Investment rank: 5

Lifestyle rank: 9

Source: Knight Frank

17. Munich

source Vlada Photo / Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 10

Investment rank: 20

Lifestyle rank: 34

Source: Knight Frank

16. San Francisco

Wealth rank: 29

Investment rank: 23

Lifestyle rank: 8

Source: Knight Frank

15. Seoul

source Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 7

Investment rank: 35

Lifestyle rank: 18

Source: Knight Frank

14. Beijing

source Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 3

Investment rank: 37

Lifestyle rank: 20

Source: Knight Frank

13. Frankfurt

source Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 6

Investment rank: 17

Lifestyle rank: 35

Source: Knight Frank

12. Berlin

source Pixabay

Wealth rank: 34

Investment rank: 12

Lifestyle rank: 12

Source: Knight Frank

11. Paris

Wealth rank: 10

Investment rank: 42

Lifestyle rank: 6

Source: Knight Frank

10. Toronto

source Wikimedia Commons

Wealth rank: 18

Investment rank: 18

Lifestyle rank: 19

Source: Knight Frank

9. Tokyo

source Moyan Brenn / Flickr

Wealth rank: 28

Investment rank: 19

Lifestyle rank: 5

Source: Knight Frank

8. Sydney

Wealth rank: 27

Investment rank: 6

Lifestyle rank: 16

Source: Knight Frank

7. Shanghai

Wealth rank: 8

Investment rank: 23

Lifestyle rank: 15

Source: Knight Frank

6. Chicago

Wealth rank: 19

Investment rank: 8

Lifestyle rank: 7

Source: Knight Frank

5. Los Angeles

source blvdone/Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 13

Investment rank: 3

Lifestyle rank: 13

Source: Knight Frank

4. Singapore

source r.nagy/Shutterstock

Wealth rank: 5

Investment rank: 9

Lifestyle rank: 1

Source: Knight Frank

3. Hong Kong

caption The view from the Peak, where the house is located source Francisco Diez via flickr Creative Commons

Wealth rank: 3

Investment rank: 3

Lifestyle rank: 4

Source: Knight Frank

2. New York

source Shutterstock/ Francois Roux

Wealth rank: 1

Investment rank: 1

Lifestyle rank: 3

Source: Knight Frank

1. London

Wealth rank: 1

Investment rank: 2

Lifestyle rank: 1

Source: Knight Frank