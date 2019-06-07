RANKED: The 21 most valuable soccer players in the world right now

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 2018-2019 soccer season is over and power rankings of the most valuable players ahead of the summer market show the landscape of soccer is in the midst of change.

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous players in the world, is declining because of age.

But there are a number of athletes under 21 years old who feature prominently as they have been taking the soccer world by storm.

Keep reading for a list featuring the 21 most valuable soccer stars on the planet today.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous soccer players on the planet, but his transfer valuation is declining rapidly due to age.

The 2018-2019 European soccer season is over, players like Ronaldo are another year older, and power rankings of the most valuable players ahead of the summer transfer market show that the landscape of soccer is in the midst of change.

Player valuations have risen and fallen in accordance to contract length, general ability, and form. With transfermarkt.com’s ranking, there is certainly a bias toward goalscoring players, which is reflected in the high cost of done deals for attack-minded players compared to defensive players in season’s past.

According to transfermarkt, a website that lists scores, transfer news, and player valuations, England’s Premier League continues to provide the home for many of the world’s most expensive players, but is not a showcase division for the two most valuable.

There are 19 players worth more than $100 million, eight who play in the Premier League, and a fair few teenagers to boot showing that the sport’s future is in good hands. Or feet.

Here are the 21 most valuable soccer players competing in Europe right now, ranked in ascending order:

=T20: Liverpool FC forward Sadio Mane is worth $97 million.

=T20: Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is worth $97 million.

=T16: Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is worth $103 million.

=T16: Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is worth $103 million.

=T16: Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is worth $103 million.

=T16: Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz is worth $103 million.

=T11: FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is worth $115 million.

=T11: Manchester City forward Leroy Sane is worth $115 million.

=T11: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is worth $115 million.

=T11: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is worth $115 million.

=T11: Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho is worth $115 million.

=T9: Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is worth $137 million.

=T9: FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is worth $137 million.

=T4: Chelsea FC forward Eden Hazard is worth $171.5 million.

=T4: Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is worth $171.5 million.

=T4: Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is worth $171.5 million.

=T4: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is worth $171.5 million.

=T4: Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah is worth $171.5 million.

3: FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is worth $183 million.

2: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is worth $206 million.

1: Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is worth $229 million.