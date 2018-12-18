The 24-year-old fireman critically injured in the Seafield temple riot dies 4 days before his planned wedding

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim died on Dec 17. Facebook/ Zuraida Kamaruddin

A fireman who was injured during the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman temple in Subang Jaya last month has died, local media reported on Monday (Dec 17) night.

The New Straits Times reported that 24-year-old Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm on Monday, and that his death was confirmed by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

He had suffered a broken rib and internal injuries, after rioters allegedly pulled him out of the emergency medical response vehicle he was in, and whacked and stomped on him, The Star reported.

He was earlier treated at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre before being transferred to IJN.

According to a report by The Star, his doctor at IJN said on Nov 28 that his condition had stabilised – much to the relief of netizens and his fiancee whom he was due to marry on Dec 21.

But things took a turn for the worse, and on Dec 16, Muhammad Adib suffered progressive deterioration of his lung and kidney function in 24 hours.

The Star reported that the fireman’s remains will be brought back to his hometown in Kampung Tebengau, Kedah.

His burial is expected to take place after Zohor prayers on Dec 18.

Prime Minister pays respects

PM @chedetofficial beri penghormatan terakhir kepada jenazah Allahyarham Muhammad Adib di Airod Subang pic.twitter.com/Q6A8yHV2pR — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) December 18, 2018

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed condolences on Twitter, and according to Bernama, also paid his last respects in person at the Subang Airport.

Innalillahiwa innailaihi rajiun Saya amat sedih menerima berita ini. Semoga roh Allahyarham ditempatkan dalam kalangan golongan yang beriman. Takziah kepada keluarga Allahyarham Muhammad Adib atas pemergian beliau. Al-fatihah. https://t.co/QT5zmD8Ec1 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) December 17, 2018

“I am very sad to receive this news. May his soul be placed among the righteous. Takziah to the family of Allahyarham Muhammad Adib on his passing. Al-Fatihah,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday.

Calling Muhammad Adib a hero, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also responded to the fireman’s death. In a statement, she called for calm and assured that the perpetrators behind his attack would not go unpunished.

Innalillahi wa’inna ilaihi raji’un. Saya cukup hiba mendengar pemergian sdr Muhammad Adib. Takziah diucapkan buat keluarga, sahabat handai dan seluruh warga Bomba. Saya doakan agar roh beliau dicucuri rahmat & ditempatkan di kalangan orang-orang yang soleh — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) December 17, 2018

“We must remember it was not a religious or racial crime but a criminal act committed by heartless human beings,” she said.

Before his death, Prime Minister Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali spent 45 minutes visiting Muhammad Adib at IJN on Dec 17, Malay Mail reported.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor also visited the fireman at IJN on Dec 5.

Menziarahi Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim di IJN. Alhamdulillah Muhammad Adib memberikan tindak balas ketika saya menyapa beliau. Saya berasa sedih dengan apa yang telah berlaku ke atas dirinya. Marilah kita sama-sama doakan agar beliau segera sembuh dan kembali seperti sedia kala pic.twitter.com/GLuAzVRM7O — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) December 5, 2018

