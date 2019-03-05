The 30 highest-paying jobs in New York state

New York state is home to the financial and media capital of the United States.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we found the 30 occupations with the highest average salaries in the Empire State.

New York is the home state of the financial and media capital of the United States, and its high-flying jobs market matches its reputation.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program, we found the 30 jobs with the highest average annual salaries in New York state as of May 2017, the most recently available data, among the 762 detailed occupational categories that BLS tracks for the state.

A bonus just for you: Click here to claim 30 days of access to Business Insider PRIME

Similarly to our recently published list of the highest-paying jobs in the US, medical occupations loom large. Seven of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the state are various medical and dental specializations.

Here’s the full list, along with the jobs’ average annual salaries and the number of people employed in each job in New York State. Where available, we also include a brief description of what workers in the occupation do,from the Department of Labor’s O*NET Online occupational database.

30. Actuaries

source fizkes/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $145,180

Number of people employed in New York: 2,580

What they do, according to O*NET: Analyze statistical data to forecast risk and liability for future payments.

29. Natural sciences managers

source Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $151,370

Number of people employed in New York: 1,670

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, and coordinate activities in various scientific fields.

28. General and operations managers

Average annual salary: $151,920

Number of people employed in New York: 160,760

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of public or private organizations.

27. Podiatrists

source Heidi Jones/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $155,960

Number of people employed in New York: 1,300

What they do, according to O*NET: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

26. Compensation and benefits managers

Average annual salary: $157,120

Number of people employed in New York: 1,550

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits for an organization.

25. Architectural and engineering managers

Average annual salary: $157,540

Number of people employed in New York: 7,190

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture or engineering.

24. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Average annual salary: $160,280

Number of people employed in New York: 3,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law.

23. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

source Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Average annual salary: $162,550

Number of people employed in New York: 61,270

What they do, according to O*NET: Buy and sell securities or commodities in investment and trading firms

22. Public relations and fundraising managers

source Reuters

Average annual salary: $164,740

Number of people employed in New York: 6,100

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities designed to create or maintain a favorable public image, raise issue awareness, or raise funds for their organization or client.

21. Lawyers

Average annual salary: $165,260

Number of people employed in New York: 73,560

What they do, according to O*NET: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions.

20. General pediatricians

Average annual salary: $165,650

Number of people employed in New York: 1,850

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent children’s diseases and injuries.

19. Personal financial advisers

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $166,100

Number of people employed in New York: 28,000

What they do, according to O*NET: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate.

18. General dentists

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $168,120

Number of people employed in New York: 8,340

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums.

17. Advertising and promotions managers

Average annual salary: $172,540

Number of people employed in New York: 5,870

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate advertising policies and programs.

16. General internists

Average annual salary: $178,950

Number of people employed in New York: 2,240

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose and provide non-surgical treatment of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems.

15. Physicians and surgeons, all other

Average annual salary: $179,040

Number of people employed in New York: 46,080

What they do, according to O*NET: This occupational category is a catchall for various medical specializations that are not classified under any other group. Some of the specializations in this category include allergists and immunologists, radiologists, hospitalists, and sports medicine physicians, among others.

14. Nurse anesthetists

source Getty Images/Carsten Koall

Average annual salary: $181,340

Number of people employed in New York: 1,660

What they do, according to O*NET: Administer anesthetics, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia.

13. Family and general practitioners

source Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $186,460

Number of people employed in New York: 2,190

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries that commonly occur in the general population.

12. Computer and information systems managers

source Getty

Average annual salary: $187,770

Number of people employed in New York: 26,520

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

11. Marketing managers

source Microsoft

Average annual salary: $192,290

Number of people employed in New York: 16,430

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs.

10. Sales managers

source Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $197,780

Number of people employed in New York: 21,420

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer.

9. Dentists, all other specialists

source Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $200,140

Number of people employed in New York: 370

What they do, according to O*NET: This is a catchall category for dentists not covered in other occupational groups.

8. Psychiatrists

Average annual salary: $201,220

Number of people employed in New York: 3,700

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who diagnose, treat, and help prevent disorders of the mind.

7. Financial managers

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $205,500

Number of people employed in New York: 40,570

What they do, according to O*NET: Plan, direct, or coordinate financial activities.

6. Obstetricians and gynecologists

source Getty Images

Average annual salary: $212,980

Number of people employed in New York: 1,200

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth and those who diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women.

5. Chief executives

source Scott Olson/Getty Images

Average annual salary: $217,650

Number of people employed in New York: 12,440

What they do, according to O*NET: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body.

4. Orthodontists

source Scott Olson/Getty

Average annual salary: $234,900

Number of people employed in New York: 110

What they do, according to O*NET: Examine, diagnose, and treat dental malocclusions and oral cavity anomalies.

3. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons

source Mikhail Olykainen/Shutterstock

Average annual salary: $237,920

Number of people employed in New York: 430

What they do, according to O*NET: Perform surgery and related procedures on the hard and soft tissues of the oral and maxillofacial regions.

2. Surgeons

source Brian Snyder / Reuters

Average annual salary: $239,690

Number of people employed in New York: 1,740

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who treat diseases, injuries, and deformities by invasive, minimally-invasive, or non-invasive surgical methods.

1. Anesthesiologists

source Wikimedia Commons/ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office

Average annual salary: $271,510

Number of people employed in New York: 1,410

What they do, according to O*NET: Physicians who administer anesthetics prior to, during, or after surgery or other medical procedures.