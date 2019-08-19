THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The 40-year-old Virgin’ 14 years later

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin” premiered on August 19, 2005, featuring many famous Hollywood actors.

Steve Carell, Seth Rogan, Mindy Kaling, and Jonah Hill all have had major career arcs in the 14 years since.

Director Judd Apatow and actor Steve Carell joined forces 14 years ago to create memorable R-rated comedy feature “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” The star-studded cast included Seth Rogan, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Catherine Keener. Even Jonah Hill and Mindy Kaling appeared in the movie for just one scene apiece.

Steve Carell played Andy, an introverted man who had never had sex before.

Andy, who worked in the stock room of a tech store, told his secret to some coworkers who immediately rose to the challenge of getting Andy laid.

Carell began his run as Michael Scott on “The Office” in the same year, and went on to star in more dramatic movies.

Following “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” Carell played more serious roles in “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Foxcatcher,” and most recently in 2018’s “Beautiful Boy.”

Carell also starred in the animated series “Despicable Me” and its spinoff “Minions.”

Catherine Keener starred opposite Carell as his love interest in the raunchy rom-com.

Keener played Trish, the “hot grandma” who Andy (our titular 40-year-old virgin) fell in love with over the course of the movie.

Keener continued her movie career with films like “Captain Phillips,” “Get Out,” and most recently starred in “Incredibles 2.”

The actress also played the protagonist for a fictional podcast series called “Homecoming,” which was later turned into an Amazon Prime series starring Julia Roberts in the same role Keener had voiced.

You can also see Keener opposite Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen in Amazon Prime’s 2018 show “Forever” and the Showtime series “Kidding.”

Trish’s middle child, Marla, was a teenager who just wanted to have some safe sex with her boyfriend.

Andy wound up acting as a mediator between Trish and her daughter when it came to the subject of birth control and sexual education.

Marla was played by Kat Dennings, who later starred on “Two Broke Girls” and in the first two “Thor” movies.

Now you can hear her voicing a character on Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth” (which centers on similar messages of sex positivity and coming-of-age struggles).

One of Andy’s coworker-turn-friend pals was Cal, played by Seth Rogan.

Cal thought Andy was a serial killer until he realized his coworker was just an introverted dude who had never had sex before.

Seth Rogan went on to cowrite his own movies, including “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express,” and costarred in the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.”

Rogan also cocreated a new Amazon Prime series about superheroes called “The Boys.”

Andy’s other coworker, Dave, had some serious emotional issues.

Dave spent most of the movie inappropriately obsessing over his years-old breakup with his ex-girlfriend, Amy.

Paul Rudd went on to join Marvel’s cinematic universe as Ant-Man.

Rudd got to play the protagonist in his own R-rated comedy in 2009’s “I Love You, Man.”

You also can watch him now on Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” series.

Mindy Kaling played Dave’s ex, Amy, for one brief scene.

When Dave goes to a speed-dating event and sees Amy, she tells him off for holding onto their relationship after years of separation.

Mindy Kaling costarred on “The Office” with Carell, and most recently created Hulu’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral” series.

She also wrote and costarred in the 2019 comedy “Late Night,” and previously had her own show on Hulu, “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017.

Jay was yet another one of Andy’s coworkers who became a wingman/friend.

Jay is the only one of the friend group who already has a significant other, though he admits to cheating on his girlfriend.

Romany Malco went on to costar in movies including “Blades of Glory” and in the TV series “Weeds.”

Now you can see Malco on ABC’s series “A Million Little Things.”

Jane Lynch played Paula, the manager who supervised Andy and his friends in their tech store workplace.

Paula offered to be Andy’s “f— buddy” when she realized he was trying to find someone to lose his virginity to.

Lynch continued her comedy career in the TV show “Glee” and most recently as an animated character in the “Wreck-It Ralph” movies.

You can also watch Lynch on older shows like “The L Word” and “Party Down,” and in a few episodes of Amazon’s hit series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Nicky was the first woman Andy tried to pick up at a bar.

She proceeded to drunkenly drive home with Andy in the passenger seat and then puked all over him.

Leslie Mann costarred in many of Apatow’s other films, including “Knocked Up” and its spinoff “This Is 40.”

Most recently she played a parent in the 2018 teen comedy “Blockers” and reunited with Carell for the movie “Welcome to Marwen.”

Beth is another woman Andy almost has sex with.

Beth works in the bookstore near Andy’s job, and he comes very close to cheating on Trish with her towards the end of the movie.

Elizabeth Banks costarred in “The Hunger Games” trilogy and voiced a main character in “The Lego Movie” series.

Banks also appeared in the TV show “Modern Family” and reunited with Paul Rudd for Netflix’s “Wet Hot American Summer” series.

She directed and cowrote the coming “Charlie’s Angels” movie, and will costar in the film as well.

Marla’s boyfriend, Mark, had just one line in all of “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

When he saw Andy surrounded by several condoms (not realizing he was simply tossing unused ones onto the floor), Mark asked Andy to teach him his ways.

Masterson went on to costar in the TV series “Last Man Standing” on Fox.

He also costarred in the 2010 series “Greek” and made a brief appearance in an episode of “How I Met Your Mother.”

Jonah Hill appeared in the movie as an unnamed customer in Trish’s store.

He wanted to buy the glittery silver boots, not understanding that Trish’s store simply displayed items available for purchase on eBay.

Hill went on to star in other seminal 2000s comedies like “Superbad,” and recently wrote and directed his own movie, “Mid90s.”

Hill also voiced a character in the animated “How To Train Your Dragon” movie trilogy, and starred in Netflix’s limited series “Maniac.”

