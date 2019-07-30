The 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Explores the ‘Open Future’, Highlighting the Limitless Possibilities in Mobility

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 July 2019 – The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) will hold the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 over a period of 12 days from October 24 through November 4. With “OPEN FUTURE” as its theme and with the participation of 186 companies and organizations from seven countries around the world, the show will offer thrilling vehicle displays and entertaining events, and also enable visitors to see what mobility will look like and how it will be integrated into the urban living experience of the not-so-distant future.









The “OPEN FUTURE” concept vividly reflects the open-ended scope of possibilities that the exciting new mobility of the future will embody, in addition to the basic enjoyment that motor vehicles and motorcycles provide to their users. This year’s show will demonstrate that the potential of the future is always expanding at the Tokyo Motor Show.

OPEN to the future

Special excitement will be generated at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show through programs and events that have been conceived and organized on the basis of close collaborative efforts with other industries (see Attachment 2 herewith). In addition, JAMA and the All Japan Business Committee will co-host the “Future Expo” event along with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

An expanded, wide-OPEN venue

In addition to Odaiba’s Ariake area, where the Tokyo Motor Show has until now been held at Tokyo Big Sight, the venue for this year’s show has been expanded to include, for the first time, the Aomi area. The show’s venue will also include the new “Open Road” connecting the Ariake and Aomi areas, to create one vast “mobility theme park” for visitors to the show.

OPEN access to designated venue zones

Various zones within the Tokyo Motor Show venue will be accessible free of charge, to encourage people who might not otherwise visit the Tokyo Motor Show to come and enjoy show-related exhibits and activities. See details below.





46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 Dates & Venue

Dates: October 24 [Thu] through November 4 [Mon/National holiday], 2019 (12 days)

Venue: Aomi Area–Open Road–Ariake Area

(including Tokyo Big Sight, Aomi/West/South Exhibition Halls, MEGAWEB, Symbol Promenade Park, Drive Park)

1. DRIVE PARK (no-charge-access zone, ticket required for test drives/rides)

The designated area for hands-on fun with different kinds of vehicles! Events and activities held here will appeal to a broad public, not just to established car and bike enthusiasts, and will include:

-Test drives of latest-model cars and bikes, stage events, and demonstration runs

-Racing and custom-built car displays, with the collaboration of Tokyo Auto Salon and MotorSports Japan

-The official Japan premiere of the FAI Drone Race (tentative), with world-class players competing at high speed in nighttime skies.







2. OPEN ROAD (no-charge-access zone, ticket required for mobility rides)

The 1.5 km-long “Open Road”, a showcase feature of this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, will link the Ariake and Aomi areas in the show’s venue. Personal/micro-mobility models will help you on your journey along the Open Road, where exhibits and displays will feature wide-ranging examples of land/sea/air mobility.





3. FUTURE EXPO (no-charge-access zone)

At the “Future Expo” event in the MEGAWEB venue, visitors will have a “typical day in the near future” experience. Participating in the exhibit will be 61 companies and organizations, including members of the All Japan Business Committee such as NTT, Panasonic, NEC, and Fujitsu. Visitors will view and interact with the more than 100 items and cutting-edge technologies and services on display.





In the Aomi Exhibition Hall, an “imaginary city at work” will be set up, in collaboration with KidZania, where children will don the uniforms and “perform” the work of specific professions in the services sector.

In addition, also at MEGAWEB, various exciting, high-profile e-Motorsports competitions featuring the use of “Gran Turismo Sport” PlayStation® software will be held including:

-The global FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019 World Tour 5 competition in which top players from all over the world will gather to race at the highest level

-The Under-18 All Japan Championships pitting against one another all 47 of the winners of the preliminary competitions held regionally throughout Japan

-The “TMS2019 Exhibiting Manufacturers’ Competition”

-The “One-Make” races (e.g., the “GR Supra GT-CUP” final) in which all the competitors drive the same specific vehicle model.





®PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.





The 186 companies and organizations participating in this year’s Tokyo Motor Show will present their latest products and deliver the future to the show’s visitors. All are welcome and we look forward to seeing you there. Please consult the Tokyo Motor Show website at https://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/ for updates and further information on the show and its programs, events, and activities.





Advance-purchase tickets and the new two-time-entry and unlimited-entry tickets are on sale online from August 1.

Admission to the Tokyo Motor Show is free of charge for children and students through senior high school.





Beginning in September, all other types of Tokyo Motor Show admission tickets will be on sale online and at brick-and-mortar venues including convenience stores, travel agencies, and train stations. For more information, see Attachment 3.





Attachment 1: Outline of the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Attachment 2: List of exhibitors and participants in this year’s show (as at July 30)

Attachment 3: Ticket purchasing information for this year’s show



