The ad world prepares for a return to the office

The future of work
As the curve flattens, CEOs are starting to plan for a return to work. This past week we spoke to CEOs of the giant holding companies and their agencies who gave an early view into how work will – and won’t – change.
- Patrick Coffee spoke to WPP CEO Mark Read, who laid out how the ad holding company giant would reopen its offices guided by its China operation, which is at 90% capacity and may stay that way indefinitely.
- Patrick also got a memo from Omnicom CEO John Wren outlining how employees should prepare for wearing a mask and taking their temperature before entering the office.
- And WPP’s PR firm BCW told Sean Czarnecki that some of its remote work will stay that way now that the firm has seen how it can still win business without spending time and money flying people around the world.
Triad’s cautionary tale
Lauren Johnson had a great read about the lessons of Triad Retail, which just shut down.
Triad once had retail behemoths Walmart and Sam’s Club as clients, but its revenue evaporated as Walmart and other customers decided to handle their ad sales themselves. Some agencies dismiss the in-housing trend, but it all but wiped out this company.
Read the full story: The cautionary tale of a marketing agency that ad giant WPP acquired for $300 million and shut down 4 years later
Who’s running YouTube
Recently we learned just how big YouTube’s ad business is: A whopping $15 billion. Lauren, Hugh Langley, and Amanda Perelli identified 33 people who keep the platform growing with advertisers and creators – and keep it out of trouble with regulators, of course.
Read the full list here: The 33 insiders who wield the most power at YouTube
