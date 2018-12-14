The AIA Carnival Returns, Kicking-off the Festive Season and the 100th anniversary of the AIA Group

December 14, 2018 – The AIA Carnival opened today, amid much anticipation for this being the best Carnival in Hong Kong yet, as it celebrates its 5th edition of the event.

As in previous years, The AIA Carnival will take place over the period of time when the people of Hong Kong and its visitors joyfully farewell the year that has been, and welcome in the year that lies ahead. The AIA Carnival opens on 14th December 2018 and will run through until 17th of February 2019, and will celebrate Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.





The AIA Carnival has become a synonymous part of the festive season for families and friends from Hong Kong and abroad and once again organisers are anticipating over 1,000,000 visitors during its 66-day duration. It returns with all the favourite rides and games, with new entertainment and food and beverage offering — and the widely acclaimed Great Circus of Europe from the United Kingdom. This time, the circus is led by its new Ring Mistress, the stunning Miss Hayley Gandey, who is the fourth-generation child of the renowned Gandey’s Circus. The entirely new range of acts includes arguably the world’s Strongest Man, the Rubber Man, a Cloud Swing, the London Showgirls and a giant double space wheel – among several other acts debuting in Hong Kong for the first time.

The ever-popular skill games return over one million new plush toys to win, featuring characters from Baby Groot Game, Jurassic World, Shopkins, Minion Football, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars and many more.

Food and beverage will be taken to a whole new level with the help of Hong Kong celebrity chef Christian Yang, known as ‘the Culinary Magician’, who will be introducing a special range of Carnival-themed “Carnival Eats”. The entire Carnival site will be brought to life with giant, lighted selfie installations and a variety of free entertainment will take place on the Community Stage including DJs, small orchestras, youth performances, dance showcases, hip hop and more.

As title sponsor, AIA introduces lots of surprises and exciting experiences to the Carnival each year. To celebrate AIA Group’s centenary in 2019, a six-metre high “AIA 100 ‧ Water Curtain” is specially built, where visitors can choose their greetings and have it projected on the huge water curtain message board, illuminated by dynamic and vibrant lighting effects. A video will be taken to capture the precious moment so that visitors can share and celebrate with family and friends. Visitors can also take photos with a gigantic three-metre-tall birthday cake decorated with birthday wishes written in the local languages of the 18 markets where AIA operates.

Mr. Knattapisit Krutkrongchai, Chief Marketing Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said, “The AIA Carnival has become a highly-anticipated annual festive celebration and a not-to-be-missed family attraction for the people of Hong Kong. We are delighted to be the title sponsor of The AIA Carnival for the fifth consecutive year. Through this sponsorship, we are able to share joyful moments with people in our community, creating lifelong memories with and for them. 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the AIA Group, and we have incorporated many centenary-themed decorations in this year’s Carnival. While enjoying a heart-warming festive season at The AIA Carnival, we hope visitors can also experience AIA’s companionship and care, as well as its unwavering commitment to helping them live healthier, longer, better lives.”

Mr. Alex Gibbs, Chief Marketing Officer for The Great European Carnival Limited, commented: “Each year we strive to create new and exciting experiences for our guests, and as this is our 5th Carnival we have really gone above and beyond to try and exceed expectations. Last year The AIA Carnival hit a 97% approval rate — unheard of in this business – and we are delighted and proud to be delivering this annual entertainment spectacle for the people of Hong Kong and its visitors”.

Fans of the Carnival should follow the Facebook (www.facebook.com/AIACarnival/<http://www.facebook.com/AIACarnival/>) and Instagram pages (www.instagram.com/aiacarnival<http://www.instagram.com/aiacarnival>) for a range of special offers during the Carnival period. Advance purchase tickets and deals can be acquired via our website at www.tgec.asia<http://www.tgec.asia>.

The Great European Carnival Ltd wishes to thank our presenting partner AIA and supporting sponsors Asia Miles, ParkNshop, Renaissance Harbourview Hotel, Stella Artois, The Club, and Watsons Water for their ongoing support in making this the magical event it is.





Throughout December and January, The AIA Carnival will be running a series of competitions which will give the Hong Kong public an opportunity to win great prizes. To find out more information to participate, register to sign up for our newsletter at www.TGEC.asia< http://www.TGEC.asia > or follow the Facebook page www.facebook.com/AIACarnival<http://www.facebook.com/AIACarnival >.





