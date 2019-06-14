The aide involved in the gay sex scandal has disappeared from work for four days – and his family doesn’t know where he is

Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz has been absent from work since June 11 – the day a video of him allegedly engaged in gay sex with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin went viral online. Facebook/Haziq Aziz

Muhammad Haziq, the private secretary of Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar, has been absent from work for four days.

He will be fired if he does not respond to a HR letter by Friday (June 14).

Haziq has been missing since June 11, the day a video of him allegedly engaged in gay sex with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin was leaked on social media.

He did not reply a message from his boss asking to meet.

His family says they do not know where he is, and have not heard from him since.

His last post on Facebook was a photo of a police report, in which he claimed he was being threatened in order to end the scandal.

Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz – the 27-year-old political aide implicated in the recent gay sex scandal – has been suspended from work and could be fired on Friday (June 14) if he does not respond to a show-cause letter sent to him on June 12.

According to Malaysia’s National Human Resource Center, a show-cause letter is an “absolute last resort” and only used when an internal investigation of an employee’s alleged misconduct is absolutely necessary.

Haziq’s boss, Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Shamsul Iskandar, said at a press conference that the aide would be fired immediately if the ministry did not receive a response from him before the deadline, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Shamsul said the aide has been absent from work since June 11, the day a video of two men engaged in gay sex acts went viral online. The following day, Haziq posted a video on Facebook claiming that the men in the video were himself and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin.

Azmin has since denied the allegations, while Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad decried the video as a deepfake created for “dirty” political tactics.

The Star quoted deputy minister Shamsul as saying that he had sent Haziq a WhatsApp message on June 12, asking his subordinate to meet him at the ministry.

Haziq did not reply, Shamsul said.

However, Haziq did meet Azmin’s political secretary, Hilman Idham, at a restaurant in Putrajaya – and then filed a police report claiming that Hilman tried to force him to rescind his confession, The Star reported on June 13.

In the police report, Haziq said Hilman got angry after he asked for time to seek advice from his parents, and said that the matter “would all end within 48 hours”, with or without Haqiz’s cooperation.

According to an NST report, Hilman confirmed that the aide had asked to consult his family during their discussion, but said Haziq had admitted that the videos were fake.

When contacted by the ministry, Haziq’s family claimed to have no idea of his whereabouts, and said they had not been in communication with him, NST quoted deputy minister Shamsul as saying.

NST also reported Shamsul as saying that he had personally selected Haziq to be his aide out of a pool of applicants, and that for the past six months, his behaviour had been “professional”.

The incident has prompted PKR council member Amirudin Shari to call for more stringent background checks to be conducted before employing aides, NST reported.

