The Ancient Art of a Powerful Divination Method is sparking Global Interest.

Some 2,000 participants from over 50 countries spanning across six continents attended Dato’ Joey Yap’s annual Qi Men Academy Live 4-day class held at Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur from 29th March to 1st April 2019.

The world has come to know of the intriguing power of Qi Men Dun Jia and its ability to change destiny, attracting people from all around the world to attend the class, making it the biggest-ever class on Qi Men Dun Jia in history.

With mastery of Qi Men Dun Jia, your destiny is in your own hands and you will be en-route to winning the game of life.

Dato’ Joey Yap educated on the ancient art of Qi Men Dun Jia, gave live demonstrations and shared his masterful application techniques during the four-day class.





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 12 April 2019 – When everything else seems to fail, Qi Men Dun Jia is able to work its miracles, and the world is coming to know of its power to change destiny. Qi Men Dun Jia is one of the most respected ancient form of divination from China. In recent years, the release of old texts from China saw the revival of Qi Men Dun Jia. This popular system of Chinese Metaphysics widely practiced among the Chinese diaspora in Southeast Asia has increasingly gained the global interest of both practitioners and non-practitioners.





From 29th March to 1st April 2019, global best-selling author and world-famous Feng Shui consultant Dato’ Joey Yap successfully held his highly-anticipated annual Qi Men Academy Live class at Grand Nexus Ballroom, Connexion Conference & Event Centre, Kuala Lumpur. The 4-day class went down in history as the biggest-ever Qi Men Dun Jia class, gathering over 2,000 participants from a total of 50 countries, across six continents — some of which whom specially flew over. This comes as no surprise since Qi Men Dun Jia has been increasingly practised by people from all around the world to positively change their life. Words of Qi Men Dun Jia has spread far and wide. More individuals, groups and even big corporations are coming forward with an interest to learn about how they can use Qi Men Dun Jia to better their life.





As the world’s largest Chinese Metaphysics organisation, Dato’ Joey Yap and The Mastery Academy expertly designed this four-day class to bring to participants a top-notch Qi Men experience where one is able to take away insights on how to make accurate forecasts, time one’s most important activities strategically and make critical decisions in life. The next Qi Men Club Members meeting will be in July 2019, Kuala Lumpur.

The meaning of Qi Men Dun Jia translates to “Mystical Doors to Thriving Kingdom Technique” which may sound fanciful and lead one to have a wrong impression that this method is purely mythical. Do not be mistaken as Qi Men Dun Jia has nothing to do with magic. It is driven by the idea of putting people in the right place at the right time to take the right action with the right networked support and authority. It is a technique, not of magic, but of calculation and coordination of time and space. It breaks down the essence of time, computing the energy that exists in the environment during each year, month, day and hour. With mastery of Qi Men Dun Jia, your destiny is in your own hands and you will be en-route to winning the game of life. It is no wonder people are gaining interest in this profound subject.





A voice of authority on all things Chinese Metaphysics, Dato’ Joey Yap seeks to provide all participants with the ability to improve their chances of attaining their desired objectives. He kickstarted the class with a clear explanation of Qi Men Forecasting, an intricate technique utilizing various predictive methods to forecast a wide range of different situations or activities. An indispensable tool for Chinese Metaphysics practitioners, Qi Men provides remote viewing and the ability to forecast the fortunes and outcomes of the residents in a property. For example, users can use The Divination Method to determine if the property is receiving the Qi needed to assist its occupants in achieving positive results. Qi Men is also commonly used to analyse a person’s present and past.





Among Dato’ Joey Yap’s teachings during his series of live demonstrations was the 7-Star Path. Participants learned how to make the wish fulfilling lotus for the 7-Star Path to heighten their capacity to use spiritual Qi Men Dun Jia, a method similar to Fa Qi Men. Other masterful techniques he imparted include ‘Manifesting Sage Mode’, ‘Evidential Occurrences’, ‘Stars and Doors’ as well as ‘3 Victory’.





As the class progressed, Dato’ Joey highlighted the importance of using Qi Men charts in strategic execution. According to him, charts also have the ability to find or ascertain the ‘golden moment’ — a specific hour in a day combined with a specific direction and specific action for carrying out important activities.





Participants who came from all over the world were pleased with the knowledge they gained from Dato’ Joey and sang praises of his way of teaching. Isabelle and her father sat through a strenuous 17-hour flight from Bolivia just to attend the class. She said, “He has a different way of teaching which makes it friendly and interesting. (I believe you can) use what you have learnt and go for it. You don’t need to be an expert but you have to just try to see the result.”





Houe Elizer, who sat through a 15-hour long flight from Spain to attend the class with her friends, said, “I had many questions but I don’t have any answers. I’m keen to know what’s going around the world. Now, I know and understand how things go on, how people behave, how to influence people using Qi Men, BaZi and more. If you’d like to gain a better understanding of yourself and the people around you, go for Chinese Metaphysics with Dato Joey Yap.”





“I’m taking the structure of learning within (my) life scenarios,” another attendee, CJ, ex-training designer in military now working in the mining industry in Australia shared about how he applies Qi Men and BaZi in his working environment.





“He gives information so clearly. Everyone can use (his teachings) immediately!” a Russian lady Maria Churaera who now resides in Chiang Mai shared her joy when she discovered Dato’ Joey’s book published in Russian back in 2017. It was her first time finding a Feng Shui book in Russian and was overjoyed. She added that she hopes for him to visit Russia one day and spread the wonders of Chinese Metaphysics to her country.





“Set your mindset right, and you’ll be in metaphysics,” was a key takeaway shared by Malaysian couple Nixon Dew and Jessica Cheong. Nixon applied his Qi Men knowledge to his investments and advices to others, and has successfully helped a friend to be gainfully employed.





As the class concluded, participants took the opportunity to meet with Dato’ Joey Yap and his team up close. They also had the chance to mingle with the coaches and other respectable experts whom each brought something to the table. Like-minded individuals from all around the world were able to meet, exchange ideas and form bonds that will last a lifetime. The class ended on a high note as all participants walked away with the necessary knowledge of Qi Men and how to use it to improve their lives.





About Joey Yap

A luminary in his own right, Dato’ Joey Yap’s expertise in the study of Chinese Metaphysics is well sought after. He has been featured in international media outlets such as BBC, CNBC, TIME, Forbes, CNN and Bloomberg. In 2008, he was listed in the Malaysian Tatler’s Top 300 Most Influential People in Malaysia; and Prestige’s Top 40 Under 40. He is also a best-selling author of 179 books with more than 4.2 million copies sold worldwide. Earlier this year, some 20,000 participants attended his Live Seminar to hear his expert insights on Chinese Metaphysics. For more information, check out Joey Yap’s website here: www.joeyyap.com.