Here are the average salaries of professors at all 8 Ivy League schools

Professors at top schools can make more than $175,000 a year.

Harvard University professors make the most compared to other Ivy League faculty members – they earn $226,394 per year.

Here are the average yearly salaries of professors at all 8 Ivy League colleges.

Professors at Ivy League universities and colleges hold some of the most prestigious jobs in the country. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Ivy League professors are paid generously for their contributions to education.

Professor salaries can differ depending on the school, and whether the university or college is public or private.

According to data collected by The Chronicle of Higher Education, Ivy League professors all made upwards of $175,000 a year in 2017. Comparatively, the average base salary for a college professor in 2019 is $94,868, according to Glassdoor.

Here are the yearly salaries of professors at all 8 Ivy League colleges, ranked from lowest paid to highest.

Cornell University: $175,682

Out of all the Ivy League institutions, Cornell professors make the least. However, that isn’t to say that they aren’t paid generously. Cornell pays their professors an average of $175,682 a year – roughly $80,000 more than the national average salary for college professors.

Brown University: $181,173

In 2018, Brown University employed 1,023 instructional faculty members. According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, the average salary for a Brown University professor is $181,173.

Dartmouth College: $188,163

The 2019 tuition and fees cost for attending Dartmouth College is $76,623 per year, according to the school’s website. Professors at Dartmouth make $188,163 per year on average.

Princeton University: $213,769

Princeton is a for-profit university in Princeton, New Jersey. The average salary of a professor at Princeton is $213,769 per year. The student to faculty ratio is 20%.

Yale University: $214,575

The cost of attending Yale University in New Haven, CT is $53,430. Professors there are paid $214,575. It is classified as a research university by Carnegie Classification and the highest degree you can receive from Yale is a Doctorate.

University of Pennsylvania: $217,411

University of Pennsylvania professors are paid generous salaries – they make an average of $217,411 per year. There are more than 5,000 professors at Penn, and they offer “an integrated, multi-disciplinary point of view,” according to the university’s website.

Columbia: $223,427

At $223,427 a year, Columbia professors make the second-highest salaries. Columbia has a total enrollment of 30,454 students and employs 4,205 faculty members. The cost to attend Columbia is $59,430 per year.

Harvard University: $226,394

Harvard professors make the most out of all Ivy League professors. They earn an average of $226,394 each year. Student tuition is $50,420 per year and total student enrollment is 31,120.