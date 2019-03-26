The baby allegedly dumped by a Singaporean couple in Taipei could have been alive at time of birth, reports say

A test was run by a forensic doctor to determine if the baby was alive at birth. Facebook / Shin Min Daily News

A baby girl that had been allegedly dumped by a Singaporean couple in Taipei could have been alive at birth, Taiwan’s EBC News reported on Monday (25 March).

The baby’s body was found wrapped in a black garbage bag by the employee of a recycling company on February 26.

The couple had reportedly flown into Taiwan on February 19, before allegedly dumping the baby there and then returning to Singapore on the afternoon of February 26, said EBC news.

According to a report by Taiwanese news site Ettoday, DNA of the baby matched the blood found in the room of the couple – a 24-year-old woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend.

Sources quoted in an article carried by Liberty Times said that a test was run by a forensic doctor to determine if the baby was alive at birth. The doctor conducted the test by placing the baby’s lungs and other organs into a basin of water, and found that they floated to the top – indicating that the baby was able to breathe on its own since it was born.

However, this autopsy procedure – the “Lung float test” – is controversial, and not deemed to be conclusive as many other factors can cause the lungs to float.

Taiwanese authorities are currently carrying out investigations and collecting evidence to find out the cause of the baby’s death, and the final forensic report has not been released, Taiwan authorities were quoted as saying by EBC news.

If the baby is determined to have died after birth, the suspects involved could face murder-related charges, added EBC news.

The Taiwan news site also reported that the Taiwanese authorities may request assistance from Singaporean authorities when the full report is released.

