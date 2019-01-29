8 ways ‘The Bachelor’ is different around the world

caption Not every “Bachelor” show is made the same. source ABC

“The Bachelor” now has 37 versions of the show.

There are different norms and traditions on each version of the show.

There is only one Chris Harrison.

“The Bachelor” has been around for decades and though devotees to the franchise may know everything about the show in their particular county, the program has garnered fans around the world. According to the New York Times, there are 37 versions of the reality series that take place in different countries, and unsurprisingly, the journey to find romance on-screen can look pretty different from place to place.

Keep scrolling to see these 10 ways “The Bachelor” is different around the world because the series’ formula for international love has a few unexpected twists.

Not every “Bachelor” spin-off has a Fantasy Suite.

In the American version of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” the leading person can choose to invite the final three contestants to share a night in the Fantasy Suite with no cameras or producers. That’s apparently not the case in the Australian series, which reportedly doesn’t allow any sex on set, according to a former contestant. In fact, there are no overnight dates at all, at least anymore.

That also seems to be the case in Vietnam, where the show neglects to air scenes where contestants show “skin-on-skin action,” according to Saigoneer.

White roses are passed out on the Aussie “Bachelor.”

While red roses are almost synonymous with “The Bachelor,” giving a contestant a white rose on the Aussie spin-off means that he or she is safe through two rose ceremonies.

The men of the Swedish and Norwegian “Bachelor” have competed against each other.

Back in 2003, Sweden’s Max Marius Almaas and Norway’s Andreas Lauritzen found themselves vying for the love of their contestants when their seasons combined halfway through and they were forced to compete against each other, according to Bustle. Lauritzen ended up walking away with a proposal.

In the UK, “Bachelor” producers have cast popular reality TV stars and celebrities.

While the stars of the American “Bachelor” in today’s day and age tend to be fan-favorite runner-ups from previous seasons, the UK spin-off memorably pulled “Made In Chelsea” bad boy Spencer Matthews and rugby star Gavin Henson for its show. Although it went off the air in 2012, the British “Bachelor” is set to return in 2019 with Mark Wright of “The Only Way Is Essex” as its host.

In France, the show chose to withhold the last name of two of the lead contestants.

Back in 2013 and 2014, French audiences got to know Adriano Cima Jodar and Paul Valin on a first name basis only. Before fans found their last names by doing a little internet digging, fans referred to the mysterious contestants simply as “Adriano” and “Paul.”

“Bachelor” fame doesn’t equal real-life fame everywhere.

While “Bachelor” contestants aren’t paid for appearing on the series, American participants can make bank after the show is over through sponsored endorsements from their significant social media fandom. However, appearing on the “Bachelor” doesn’t mean you’ll gain a bunch of Instagram or Twitter followers in other countries.

Compared to Colton Underwood’s 159,000 Twitter followers and 1 million Instagram followers, for example, Brazil “Bachelor” contestant Gianluca Perino has 75 Twitter followers and 9,728 Instagram followers at the time of this writing.

Every version has its own host.

Chris Harrsion may be the familiar face behind every season of the US “Bachelor” franchise, but there is obviously a different host for every iteration of the show around the globe.

For example, Japan’s host is Takumi Moriya Bando who is also an actor and artist and India’s version is hosted by actress Sangeetha Krish.

The age restrictions for contestants vary around the world.

In America, the average age of female contestants is about 26 while the male contestants tend to be 29. However, aspiring Bachelors or contestants only have to be 21, as we found out with the controversial casting of 22-year-old Bekah Martinez.

In Australia, only female contestants between 23 to 35 and men aged 25 to 35 can apply, while Canadians can apply when they are 19.

