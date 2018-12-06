Meet the 30 women who will be competing for Colton’s heart on ‘The Bachelor’

By
Christina Dambrosio, Insider
-
Colton will begin the season with 30 women.

Colton will begin the season with 30 women.
  • Colton Underwood, a former NFL player, is looking for love as ‘The Bachelor.’
  • The 23rd season of the ABC show premieres January 7, 2019.
  • Colton was unlucky in love on season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but hopes to find love again in the Bachelor mansion.

Colton was announced as the new Bachelor in August, and we have been waiting ever since then to learn more about the ladies that were going to be vying for Underwood’s heart.

Without further ado, here are the ladies to keep your eyes out for in January.

Alex B., 29, from Vancouver, Canada.

Occupation: Dog Rescuer.
Alex B.’s dog rescue business has apparently saved over 5,000 dogs from slaughter.

Alex D., 23, from Boston, Massachusetts.

Occupation: Sloth.
Alex D.’s occupation of choice is inspired by her tendency to do things very slowly.

Angelique, 28, from Hamilton, New Jersey.

Occupation: Marketing Salesperson.
Angelique says she has a super corny sense of humor.

Annie, 23, from New York, New York.

Occupation: Financial Associate.
Annie says she is a country girl through and through – she’s even competed in national horse shows.

Bri, 24, from Los Angeles, California.

Occupation: Model.
Nature-lover Bri lists her biggest dating fear as “farting too loudly.

Caelynn, 23, from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Occupation: Miss North Carolina 2018.
Miss USA first runner-up Caelynn says she once flew from North Carolina to Japan for a first date.

Caitlin, 25, Toronto, Canada.

Occupation: Realtor.
Caitlin loves creating art, but 0ne of her favorite form of expression is singing in the shower.

Cassie, 23, from Huntington Beach, California.

Occupation: Speech Pathologist.
Cassie describes herself as a total California girl and a frequent surfer.

Catherine, 26, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Occupation: DJ.
Catherine is looking for love, but she’s not coming into this alone. Her dog daughter Lucy is joining her in the Bachelor mansion.

Courtney, 23, from Atlanta Georgia.

Occupation: Caterer.
One of five siblings, Courtney built a successful catering business that crafts meal plans for athletes.

Demi, 23, from Red Oak, Texas.

Occupation: Interior Designer.
In her spare time, you can catch Demi watching WWE and driving stick shift.

Devin, 23, from Medford, Oregon.

Occupation: Broadcast Journalist.
Devin has a degree in sports journalism and loves practicing yoga.

Elyse, 31, from Soldotna, Alaska.

Occupation: Makeup Artist.
Elyse grew up in Anchorage, Alaska but made a home in sunny Arizona.

Erika, 25, from Encinitas, California.

Occupation: Recruiter.
Erika is fondly referred to by friends as “The Nut.”

Erin, 28, from Plano, Texas.

Occupation: Cinderella.
Erin draws a comparison to Cinderella because she works full time for her stepmother’s home improvement business, enjoys ballroom dancing, and is obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes.

Hannah B., 23, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Occupation: Miss Alabama 2018.
Hannah is the second former pageant winner on Colton’s season and never misses an Alabama football game.

Hannah G., 23, from Birmingham, Alabama.

Occupation: Content Creator.
Hannah acts as both lead photographer and model for her self-made social media business.

Heather, 22, from Carlsbad, California.

Occupation: Never Been Kissed.
Heather is an adrenaline junkie who’s never been kissed.

Jane, 26, from West Hollywood, California.

Occupation: Social Worker.
Jane is all about spreading good vibes and is a proud dog mama to Bella.

Katie, 26, from Sherman Oaks, California.

Occupation: Medical Sales Representatives.
Katie is a Louisiana State University grad and lifelong dancer who relocated to Los Angeles.

Kirpa, 26, from Whittier, California.

Occupation: Dental Hygienist.
Her dad owns the dental practice she works at, and she lists “not flossing” as a deal-breaker.

Laura, 26, from Dallas Texas.

Occupation: Accountant.
Laura once moved all the way to Spain, just because.

Nicole, 25, from Miami, Florida.

Occupation: Social Media Coordinator.
Nicole enjoys salsa dancing and singing acapella.

Nina, 30, from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Occupation: Sales Account Manager.
An admitted member of Bachelor Nation, Nina immigrated from Croatia to the United States when she was 9 years old.

Onyeka, 24, from Dallas, Texas.

Occupation: IT Risk Consultant.
Onyeka’s parents got engaged after just two weeks of dating so she says she’s up to the challenge of a whirlwind romance with Colton.

Revian, 24, from Santa Monica, California.

Occupation: Esthetician.
Revian is an avid concert-goer and fluent in Mandarin.

Sydney, 27, from New York, New York.

Occupation: NBA Dancer.
Sydney is a professional dancer who says she’s never had a boyfriend.

Tahzjuan, 27, from Castle Pines, Colorado.

Occupation: Business Development Associate.
Tahzjuan is a dog lover with an ironic sense of humor. Her tattoo reads “I love bad ideas.”

Tayshia, 28, from Corona Del Mar, California.

Occupation: Phlebotomist.
In her spare time, Tayshia enjoys volunteering at church and going to wine tastings.

Tracy, 31, from Los Angeles, California.

Occupation: Wardrobe Stylist.
New York native Tracy relocated to Los Angeles to style celebrities for a living.

