Meet the 30 women who will be competing for Colton’s heart on ‘The Bachelor’

caption Colton will begin the season with 30 women. source ABC

Colton Underwood, a former NFL player, is looking for love as ‘The Bachelor.’

The 23rd season of the ABC show premieres January 7, 2019.

Colton was unlucky in love on season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but hopes to find love again in the Bachelor mansion.

Colton was announced as the new Bachelor in August, and we have been waiting ever since then to learn more about the ladies that were going to be vying for Underwood’s heart.

Without further ado, here are the ladies to keep your eyes out for in January.

Alex B., 29, from Vancouver, Canada.

caption Occupation: Dog Rescuer. source ABC

Alex B.’s dog rescue business has apparently saved over 5,000 dogs from slaughter.

Alex D., 23, from Boston, Massachusetts.

caption Occupation: Sloth. source ABC

Alex D.’s occupation of choice is inspired by her tendency to do things very slowly.

Angelique, 28, from Hamilton, New Jersey.

caption Occupation: Marketing Salesperson. source ABC

Angelique says she has a super corny sense of humor.

Annie, 23, from New York, New York.

caption Occupation: Financial Associate. source ABC

Annie says she is a country girl through and through – she’s even competed in national horse shows.

Bri, 24, from Los Angeles, California.

caption Occupation: Model. source ABC

Nature-lover Bri lists her biggest dating fear as “farting too loudly.”

Caelynn, 23, from Charlotte, North Carolina.

caption Occupation: Miss North Carolina 2018. source ABC

Miss USA first runner-up Caelynn says she once flew from North Carolina to Japan for a first date.

Caitlin, 25, Toronto, Canada.

caption Occupation: Realtor. source ABC

Caitlin loves creating art, but 0ne of her favorite form of expression is singing in the shower.

Cassie, 23, from Huntington Beach, California.

caption Occupation: Speech Pathologist. source ABC

Cassie describes herself as a total California girl and a frequent surfer.

Catherine, 26, from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

caption Occupation: DJ. source ABC

Catherine is looking for love, but she’s not coming into this alone. Her dog daughter Lucy is joining her in the Bachelor mansion.

Courtney, 23, from Atlanta Georgia.

caption Occupation: Caterer. source ABC

One of five siblings, Courtney built a successful catering business that crafts meal plans for athletes.

Demi, 23, from Red Oak, Texas.

caption Occupation: Interior Designer. source ABC

In her spare time, you can catch Demi watching WWE and driving stick shift.

Devin, 23, from Medford, Oregon.

caption Occupation: Broadcast Journalist. source ABC

Devin has a degree in sports journalism and loves practicing yoga.

Elyse, 31, from Soldotna, Alaska.

caption Occupation: Makeup Artist. source ABC

Elyse grew up in Anchorage, Alaska but made a home in sunny Arizona.

Erika, 25, from Encinitas, California.

caption Occupation: Recruiter. source ABC

Erika is fondly referred to by friends as “The Nut.”

Erin, 28, from Plano, Texas.

caption Occupation: Cinderella. source ABC

Erin draws a comparison to Cinderella because she works full time for her stepmother’s home improvement business, enjoys ballroom dancing, and is obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes.

Hannah B., 23, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

caption Occupation: Miss Alabama 2018. source ABC

Hannah is the second former pageant winner on Colton’s season and never misses an Alabama football game.

Hannah G., 23, from Birmingham, Alabama.

caption Occupation: Content Creator. source ABC

Hannah acts as both lead photographer and model for her self-made social media business.

Heather, 22, from Carlsbad, California.

caption Occupation: Never Been Kissed. source ABC

Heather is an adrenaline junkie who’s never been kissed.

Jane, 26, from West Hollywood, California.

caption Occupation: Social Worker. source ABC

Jane is all about spreading good vibes and is a proud dog mama to Bella.

Katie, 26, from Sherman Oaks, California.

caption Occupation: Medical Sales Representatives. source ABC

Katie is a Louisiana State University grad and lifelong dancer who relocated to Los Angeles.

Kirpa, 26, from Whittier, California.

caption Occupation: Dental Hygienist. source ABC

Her dad owns the dental practice she works at, and she lists “not flossing” as a deal-breaker.

Laura, 26, from Dallas Texas.

caption Occupation: Accountant. source ABC

Laura once moved all the way to Spain, just because.

Nicole, 25, from Miami, Florida.

caption Occupation: Social Media Coordinator. source ABC

Nicole enjoys salsa dancing and singing acapella.

Nina, 30, from Raleigh, North Carolina.

caption Occupation: Sales Account Manager. source ABC

An admitted member of Bachelor Nation, Nina immigrated from Croatia to the United States when she was 9 years old.

Onyeka, 24, from Dallas, Texas.

caption Occupation: IT Risk Consultant. source ABC

Onyeka’s parents got engaged after just two weeks of dating so she says she’s up to the challenge of a whirlwind romance with Colton.

Revian, 24, from Santa Monica, California.

caption Occupation: Esthetician. source ABC

Revian is an avid concert-goer and fluent in Mandarin.

Sydney, 27, from New York, New York.

caption Occupation: NBA Dancer. source ABC

Sydney is a professional dancer who says she’s never had a boyfriend.

Tahzjuan, 27, from Castle Pines, Colorado.

caption Occupation: Business Development Associate. source ABC

Tahzjuan is a dog lover with an ironic sense of humor. Her tattoo reads “I love bad ideas.”

Tayshia, 28, from Corona Del Mar, California.

caption Occupation: Phlebotomist. source ABC

In her spare time, Tayshia enjoys volunteering at church and going to wine tastings.

Tracy, 31, from Los Angeles, California.

caption Occupation: Wardrobe Stylist. source ABC

New York native Tracy relocated to Los Angeles to style celebrities for a living.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.