All 22 stars of ‘The Bachelor’ ranked by estimated net worth

caption Some leads on “The Bachelor” have raked in a lot of cash. source Hulu

ABC’s “The Bachelor” has been airing since 2002.

Leads of the show are paid for their time and usually go on to have lucrative careers.

Some of the stars have been independently wealthy prior to appearing on the show – including Lorenzo Borghese the son of a prince, and Arie Luyendyk Jr. of racing fame.

On “The Bachelor,” the leads get to find love, appear on TV, and make some extra cash.

For the most part, the lead of the season receives a salary equivalent to what they would normally earn at their job outside of the show – according to author Amy Kaufman in her book, “Bachelor Nation: Inside The World Of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure.” Kaufman suggested that “The Bachelor” lead typically earns a six-figure salary for their time on the show, which leads audiences to wonder which of the show’s 22 stars has the most cash.

Without further ado, here are all 22 bachelors – ranked by their reported net worth.

It’s worth noting that these are all estimates and, as some have left the public eye entirely we have more information on some Bachelors than others.

Juan Pablo Galavis is a sports and entertainment consultant.

caption Galavis likely earns $50,000 a year. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Former Venezuelan professional soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis starred in the 18th season of “The Bachelor.” Galavis spent six years as a professional soccer player for Caracas FC and Miami FC, where he played forward.

Now, Galavis’ LinkedIn profile lists he is acting as a sports and entertainment consultant, which ZipRecruiter estimates someone in a similar position would earn around $50,000 per year.

Second Bachelor Aaron Buerge sold his ring on eBay.

caption Buerge likely makes a salary that is six-figures. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

“The Bachelor’s” second star, Aaron Buerge, famously joined his ex in auctioning off the ring he proposed to her with – selling on eBay for $28,300. Buerge reportedly faced bankruptcy in 2011, but now is working as the director and executive vice president at Legacy Bank and Trust, according to his LinkedIn.

Though there is no salary data for this specific position, Glassdoor estimates a job similar to this would fall in the six-figure range.

Matt Grant works as a consultant.

caption Grant moved back the UK. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The first-ever British Bachelor Matt Grant appeared on the show in 2008. His LinkedIn profile lists experience in marketing and business development, and he is currently a principal consultant at Grant Schwartz. Grant moved back to the UK where Glassdoor puts similar positions around £77,000 which is roughly $100,000 annually.

Andrew Baldwin is an active Navy doctor.

caption Baldwin went on to bigger things after “The Bachelor.” source Adam Larkey/ABC via Getty Images

Former “Bachelor” star Andrew Baldwin is an active Navy doctor and humanitarian. He was deployed shortly after his season aired and has since done humanitarian work serving underprivileged communities all over the world.

Glassdoor estimates this position pays between $111,000 and $124,000.

Alex Michel famously disappeared and founded a tech startup.

caption Michel was the first Bachelor but has since moved on. source Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

The first-ever star of “The Bachelor,” Alex Michel has famously removed himself from Bachelor Nation. In a 2013 interview with Katie Couric, host Chris Harrison revealed he had completely disappeared saying, “I know people have tried to get ahold of him, and we would have loved to have had him here today, but he’s kind of gone on to live his life.”

Immediately following the show, Michel worked as a spokesman for Match.com and Princess Cruises. Now, Michel’s LinkedIn page reveals he co-founded a Washington D.C.-based media and technology start-up called NewCo. He previously worked at Microsoft in London, with titles including Chief Of Staff and Head Of Strategy. These jobs are estimated to have six-figure salaries.

Ben Higgins is a financial analyst, has a podcast, and is the president of a company.

caption Higgins has upped his bankroll since pre-“Bachelor” days. source Raymond Hall/GC Images

Ben Higgins was on “The Bachelor” in 2016, and has become a staple in Bachelor Nation since. He made a small appearance on “Bachelor In Paradise,” competed in”Bachelor Winter Games,” and hosts the Almost Famous podcast with Ashley Iaconetti.

Before he became Bachelor, it was estimated that Higgins is worth around $100,000, but he has definitely taken on more projects since his days as a financial analyst. Higgins’ LinkedIn reveals he serves as president and co-founder of Generous International LLC, “a for profit for purpose enterprise that exists to make the world better through every product sold, providing the consumer a unique opportunity to be a world changer through their purchase.”

Though there is no reliable data that points to an estimate on Higgins’ net worth, one can suspect Higgins is seeing a lot more in his bankroll than $100,000.

Nick Viall is making his living from partnerships and a new podcast.

caption Viall promotes lots of brands on Instagram. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images

According to Bustle, prior to Nick Viall’s stint as the star of “The Bachelor,” he was working as an account executive at Salesforce. In addition to the money he earned for appearing on the season, Viall also most likely brought home $15,000 for his time on “Bachelor In Paradise,” and well over $125,000 for competing on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Like other “Bachelor” alum, Viall has taken on the role of influencer, partnering with brands such as Smirnoff and Smart Sweets. Most recently, Viall is the host of his own podcast – The Viall Files – which one can speculate will bring in a solid amount of money through advertising.

Brad Womack is an Austin-based bar owner.

caption Womack was on “The Bachelor” twice. source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Brad Womack appeared on “The Bachelor” twice – once in 2007 and again in 2011 – after famously rejecting both women at the end of his first season. Womack hails from Austin, Texas, where he worked as a bartender for many years.

Along with his brother and his close friend, Womack formed hospitality company Carmack Concepts in 2001. Together they have owned and operated eight distinct locations, and currently maintain bars such as The Chuggin’ Monkey, The Dizzy Rooster, and The Dogwood in the heart of Austin’s famed 6th Street.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Womack is worth around $500,000.

Sean Lowe made some smart money moves.

caption Lowe has been open about how he made money after the show. source Kevin Foley/ABC via Getty Images

In an in-depth interview with Fortune (that has since been deleted), Sean Lowe discussed how he sought to use his “Bachelor” fame to bolster his finances. According to Fortune, Lowe found out he would be appearing on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette” while selling insurance, but it was after his season as “The Bachelor” he realized his earning potential.

Following the show, Lowe earned a paycheck through other shows such as “Dancing With The Stars,” as well as making paid appearances at Hollywood events. His appearance on “Dancing With The Stars” alone earned Lowe $125,000 off the bat, then $10,000 for weeks three and four, $20,000 for five, six, and seven, and $30,000 for week eight. This comes to a total of $235,000, which Lowe put towards a $10,000,000 real estate investment in Dallas.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Lowe is worth $500,000.

Charlie O’Connell has made more TV appearances.

caption O’Connell has an estimated net worth of $600,000. source Donna Svennevik/ABC via Getty Images

Charlie O’Connell starred in season seven of “The Bachelor,” and married Playboy playmate Anna Sophia Berglund just last spring. O’Connell has made many TV and movie appearances, including roles in “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Cruel Intentions.”

Celebrity Net Worth estimates O’Connell has a net worth of $600,000.

Byron Velvick is a professional fisherman and ESPN host.

caption Velvick owns a resort. source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Season six’s star Byron Velvick is a professional fisherman who worked on ESPN’s “BassCenter” and “Going Coastal.” He also owns Amistad Lake Resort in Texas, which he purchased in 2006. Amistad Lake Resort is a 40-room lodge, complete with two restaurants and – of course – fishing access.

According to the resort’s Facebook page, Velvick has earned over $1.2 million in fishing tournament winnings, but Celebrity Net Worth estimates Velvick is worth around $600,000.

Jake Pavelka has appeared on many other reality shows.

caption Pavelka is still a jet pilot. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Jake Pavelka starred in “The Bachelor” back in 2010 and was working as a pilot at the time. After proposing to Vienna Girardi during his season, the two broke up shortly thereafter. Pavelka went on to appear on many different reality series, including “Dancing With The Stars,” “Famous Food,” and “Rachel vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off.”

According to his Twitter, Pavelka still works as a jet pilot, which Glassdoor estimates brings in $113,709 annually.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Pavelka is worth $700,000.

Ben Flajnik now works for Yelp.

caption Flajnik just sold his winery. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Ben Flajnik, star of “The Bachelor” season 16 is an entrepreneur who recently sold his Sonoma County winery. Currently, Flajnik works as a senior community manager at Yelp. Glassdoor estimates a similar position would rake in around $100,000 annually. Flajnik lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, where the average income is $101,000.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Flajnik is worth $800,000.

Colton Underwood is earning $100,000 as the current Bachelor.

caption Underwood was a professional athlete. source ABC

Current “Bachelor” Colton Underwood is a former NFL linebacker. During his time in the NFL, Underwood was picked up by the San Diego Chargers in 2014 and the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He never played during a regular season game, so his total pay for his time in the NFL is estimated to be around $121,000.

Underwood also serves as president of The Legacy Foundation, a non-profit that works to empower people living with Cystic Fibrosis through providing resources and support. Tax filings from 2016 show Underwood spends 20 hours per week and takes no pay for his work with the foundation.

While fulfilling his role as the star of “The Bachelor,” Underwood is reportedly earning $100,000 along with the $15,000 check he received for his emotional journey on last summer’s “Bachelor In Paradise.”

In total, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Underwood is worth around $1 million.

Jason Mesnick is a real estate broker in Seattle.

caption Mesnick got married on TV. source Kevin Casey/ABC via Getty Images

Season 13’s star of “The Bachelor” was Jason Mesnick. According to his LinkedIn, he was working as a business development manager before being cast on the show. In a controversial decision, Mesnick married the season’s runner-up in a two-hour televised event in 2010. ABC is known to pay “Bachelor” couples for allowing them to air their weddings, so Mesnick and wife Molly potentially earned upwards of $1 million for granting viewers access.

After the wedding, Mesnick became a real estate broker for Northwest Group Real Estate and now serves as a founding broker for Seattle-based agency Compass. Looking at Mesnick’s listings and considering the standard realtor commission of 5-6% of the total sale, he could be earning anywhere from $33,000-$204,000 per sale.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Mesnick is worth at about $1 million.

Bob Guiney has had lots of jobs.

caption Guiney’s estimated net worth is $1.5M. source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Fourth Bachelor, Bob Guiney, is a former college football player-turned-TV host. Prior to competing on “The Bachelorette,” and later becoming the star of “The Bachelor,” Guiney was working as a mortgage banker and broker.

Since then, he has hosted a variety of television series, most currently “Date My House” on TLC. Guiney has also published a book, and plays in a band alongside fellow actors Greg Grunberg (“Alias,” “Heroes”), James Denton (“Desperate Housewives”), Jesse Spencer (“House”), Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes,” “Desperate Housewives”), Scott Grimes (“American Dad,” “ER”), as well as members of the rock band, Eagles.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Guiney is worth around $1.5 million.

Chris Soules has been called a “multi-millionaire.”

caption Soules had money before the show. source Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Iowa-native and farmer Chris Soules has been characterized as a “multi-millionaire” on more than one occasion. In a sneak peek leading up to Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” host Chris Harrison described Soules to USA Today saying, “If you say he’s just a farmer, you’re missing it. He’s a millionaire.”

In November 2018, Soules pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was originally arrested after police say he rear-ended a tractor in April 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. He is expected to be sentenced in February.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Soules is worth around $1.5 million.

Arie Luyendyk Jr works as a realtor in Scottsdale, Arizona.

caption Luyendyk Jr sells homes. source Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Arie Luyendyk Jr is a professional race car driver and real estate agent.

Arie Luyendyk Jr appeared on season 22 of “The Bachelor,” and is a professional race car driver. He comes from a racing family, and his father, Arie Luyendyk Sr, has won the Indy 500 twice. Though Luyendyk Jr has not had quite as lucrative of a career as his father, he still made a fair amount of cash during his time racing. USA Today reports Luyendyk raced for eight years, mostly in the Indy Lights Series and once in the Indy 500. He reportedly earned a total of $415,550 in the Indy Lights Series and took home $196,055 at the Indy 500.

Along with his career in racing, Luyendyk works as a real estate agent for RE/MAX Excalibur in Scottsdale, Arizona. Luyendyk often shares his current listings and sales on his Instagram, and when factoring in the standard realtor commission of 5-6% of the total sale, it is clear how Luyendyk has been able to build a small fortune. For example, Luyendyk sold a $1,120,000 home, and could be estimated that he took home upwards of $67,000 in commission.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Luyendyk’s net worth is around $4 million.

Jesse Palmer is a sports commentator on ESPN.

caption Palmer has stayed on TV since being on “The Bachelor.” source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

The show’s fifth star, Jesse Palmer, is a former NFL player. Palmer played on the New York Giants from 2001-2004 and for the San Francisco 49ers in 2005. Palmer was the first professional athlete Bachelor as well as the first non-American Bachelor.

Palmer later took his television career to broadcast as a sports commentator on Fox, the NFL Network, and ESPN – where he reportedly earned a seven-figure salary.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Palmer is worth about $6 million.

Travis Lane Stork has been hosting “The Doctors” for 10 seasons.

caption Stork is more known for his other roles. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Season eight’s Bachelor Travis Lane Stork might be familiar to audiences from his 10 seasons hosting talk show “The Doctors.” Before turning to educating the masses through TV, Stork was working as an ER physician in Colorado. Glassdoor reports the average ER physician in the United States makes well over $200,000 annually.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Stork is worth around $8 million.

Andrew Firestone owns a vineyard in California.

caption Firestone comes from family money. source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Andrew Firestone is the great-grandson of the founder of Firestone Tire, which has been in business since 1900. The company was purchased by Bridgestone Corp. in 1988, and reportedly brought in more than $30 billion in sales last year.

Firestone was the star of the third season of “The Bachelor,” and has married since. He currently serves as founder/principal of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality firm, and owns a vineyard in California.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Firestone has a net worth of $50 million.

Lorenzo Borghese is a cosmetics entrepreneur and son of a prince.

caption Borghese has royal ties. source Bob D’Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Lorenzo Borghese was the bachelor on the show’s ninth season. Not only was Lorenzo Borghese on the ninth season of “The Bachelor,” but he also is the son of a prince, has papal ties, and is a direct descendant of Napoleon.

Though he was born into aristocracy, Borghese ultimately hails from Short Hills, NJ and works for a living. He is a cosmetics entrepreneur and founder of both Animal Aid USA and South Beach Brewing Company.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Borghese is worth around $50 million.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.