The most shocking moments from season 23 of ‘The Bachelor’

caption The cast of this season of “The Bachelor.” source ABC

One of the most anticipated moments of this season of “The Bachelor” has finally happened: the dreaded fence jump.

Even though we knew it was coming, it was still genuinely surprising seeing the moments leading up to the great leap.

Here are all of the most shocking moments from this season – with more sure to come during the finale.

While every season claims to be the “most dramatic season ever,” season 23 of “The Bachelor” has certainly not disappointed. From fence jumps to feuding pageant queens, there has been no shortage of conflict, shocking moments, and tears.

To celebrate (or mourn) the end of Colton’s season, we’ve picked the 10 most shocking moments from this season of “The Bachelor.”

Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane, and reminisce on these last two months of Colton’s journey for love.

After a season’s worth of anticipation, Colton finally jumped the fence after Cassie, who he described as “the one,” left the show amidst begging, pleading, and lots of tears.

caption Colton mid-jump. source ABC

Ever since Colton’s fence jump was included in the season’s trailer, fans have been waiting on bated breath for the fateful leap over the fence, away from the prying eyes of producers and Chris Harrison.

The lead-up to the jump was finally revealed in the March 4 episode of “The Bachelor,” which saw Colton get blindsided by frontrunner Cassie. She explained that she was not ready for marriage with him, and was sending herself home – even though Colton begged her to stay.

Their breakup was too much for him to handle, and caused him to flee the house in Portugal they were staying in, jump a fence, and run off into the night.

“The Bachelor” frequently shies away from sensitive subjects, but Caelynn’s story about her sexual assault was new frontier for the show.

caption The two connected on the first night. source ABC/Rick Rowell

After a strong connection all season, and frequent hinting that she had something she needed to share with Colton, Caelynn told the story of her sexual assault when she was a sophomore in college. She and two of her friends were drugged and raped at a party, and when she first went to a hospital to get a rape kit, she was turned away. When she was finally able to get a rape kit done results were inconclusive as so much time had passed, and while one of the men responsible for the assault was expelled, the others got away with it.

“The Bachelor,” for better or worse, isn’t usually the place where contestants discuss such sensitive subjects – or when they do, the show is criticized for how it handles them – but producers earned praise for allowing her to share her experience, and educate viewers on sexual assault.

A contestant stealing a lead once or twice is a given on night one, but Catherine spoke to Colton four separate times throughout the evening.

caption Catherine and Colton Underwood talk on “The Bachelor” season 23. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Night one of “The Bachelor” is notorious for drama. There are 25 to 30 women all vying for the chance to get to talk to the star, and make enough of an impression to stick around.

Catherine, aka the contestant who brought her dog along with her, definitely made an impression on Colton, the other women, and viewers at home when she spoke to Colton not once, not twice, not three times, but (a borderline-aggressive) four times.

It got so bad that Onyeka felt the need to arrive on the scene with a snorkel and proclaim “I heard you’re drowning in some b—–s.”

After Cassie’s unexpected departure, that makes four women that have left Colton before he could deny them a rose, an unprecedented feat.

caption Cassie broke Colton’s heart. source ABC

First, there was Elyse, who left telling Colton it was hard to see him dating others. Then, there was Sydney, who just wasn’t feeling it with Colton and was concerned he was picking the “easy” choices, not the right ones. Third up was Heather, who left after finally having her first kiss – more on her later – but wasn’t ready to introduce him to her family.

But Cassie’s emotional exit, after which Colton literally fled “The Bachelor,” takes the cake.

Billy Eichner dropped jaws around the country when he suggested Colton could “be the first gay ‘Bachelor.'”

caption Eichner is famously unfiltered. source Rick Rowell/ABC

Eichner, a famous comedian, appeared on an episode this season as a celebrity guest. When discussing Colton’s famed virgin status, he questioned how Colton could know if he was straight, if he hadn’t had sex with anyone yet – and then he posited that, potentially, Colton could “be the first gay ‘Bachelor.'”

To top it all off, Colton was clearly uncomfortable, and Eichner ended the conversation by telling the producers to include the soundbite in promos for the show.

In true petty fashion, host Chris Harrison asked Hannah B. how she was doing — but “mistakenly” called her Caelynn in the middle of their feud.

caption Hannah B. and Caelynn have a history. source ABC

Cat fights between contestants are the norm, but it’s more rare to have two contestants come into the season with beef already. Hannah B. and Caelynn knew each other before the show through Miss USA, and the two had a falling out once Caelynn was named first runner-up, and Hannah B. failed to place.

Their drama carried into the season, and it became clear that Hannah B. was insecure about Colton not believing her, and eventually choosing Caelynn. Chris Harrison, of course, twisted the knife when he appeared to mix up the two pageant queens, causing Hannah B. to turn bright red with embarrassment – and maybe a little rage.

Usually, if someone shows up in an animal costume, they’re guaranteed a ticket to week two, but Alex the Sloth was gone by the end of the premiere.

caption Alex was not long for this season. source ABC

While dressing up as a sloth certainly isn’t the strangest thing a contestant has ever done to make themselves stand out, this might have been one of the most shocking flame outs.

“Bachelor” contestants past, like Alexis the Dolphin or Chris Cupcake, have used their costumes to their advantage and stuck around for a few weeks, and viewers all over were expecting the same of the sloth. But Alex stayed in costume too long, and Colton sent her home on the first night, surprising us all.

Before the season even began, Bachelor Nation was enthralled by Bri, a contestant who used a fake Australian accent.

caption Bri and Colton Underwood on “The Bachelor” season 23. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Before the season had begun, the show’s Twitter account posted a teaser of a woman, Bri, speaking to Colton with an Australian accent. She was careful never to say that she was Australian, just that her accent was. Of course, the internet had a field day.

Sadly, viewers never got to see the resolution of this conundrum – did she explain the bit to Colton? Did she keep up the ruse? We’ll never know, since she barely got any screen time and was gone by week three.

When Cassie’s character was called into question, Caelynn stuck her own neck out and defended her to Colton.

caption Cassie and Caelynn. source ABC

Throughout the season, women had been advising Colton that some girls weren’t there for the right reasons, but it was finally Tayshia and Kirpa who specified told Colton that they believed that the questionable women were Cassie and Caelynn.

After Caelynn successfully defended herself to Colton, she took it upon herself to crash another date and make sure that Colton knew that she believed Cassie was also ready to be engaged.

This move was a bit puzzling – the two were both vying for the same man’s affection, so viewers were confused why Caelynn would want one of her main competitors to stick around longer.

Demi saw both of her main enemies in the house sent home in one night.

caption Caelynn (far left), Demi, Kirpa, and Hannah B. of season 23 of “The Bachelor.” source Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Demi, one of the more colorful characters from this season, had two big conflicts this season. First, the 23-year-old had problems with the 31-year-old Tracy. They frequently clashed over their age difference, with Tracy calling Demi immature and Demi implying that Tracy was too old to be on the show.

Then, Courtney, a fellow 23-year-old, also said Demi was immature after Courtney was unable to secure time with Colton, and Demi had spoken to him twice on a date. The conflict came to a head when Demi called Courtney “the cancer of the house” to Colton.

Lucky for Demi both Courtney and Tracy were eliminated from the show fairly early on during the same rose ceremony.