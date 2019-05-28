Hannah B. was sent to the hospital on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette’

caption The guys posed with cute animals on this week’s episode. source ABC/John Fleenor

On this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” Hannah B. had the guys experience simulated “labor pains.”

She also passed out and was sent to the hospital.

This post contains spoilers for the third episode of Hannah B’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

It’s the third week of Hannah B. as the Bachelorette and it’s a full one. There are are babies, animals, another appearance from Detective Demi, and Luke P. finally starts to show Hannah he’s more desperate than charming.

The guys experience what it’s like to give birth on the first group date

Before the first group date, Hannah says that “all of the guys are making me feel so good!” This changes throughout the episode. On this date, celebrity “Bachelor” fans Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen teach the guys about pregnancy and babies. Jason and Jenny put clothespins on the guys’ nipples so they know what breastfeeding is like. Hannah says she loves this date because it is “symbolic of what life is sure.” Sure, Hannah! Then the guys do labor simulation, and John Paul Jones (who’s somehow growing on me?) is horrified.

caption John Paul Jones had a rough go of it. source ABC

Hannah feels a strong connection with Jed during his birth simulation. At the party after the date, Jed and Hannah kiss on a roof and he makes her throw a chicken nugget off the roof for some reason. Throughout the party, Cam complains that he hasn’t spent enough time with Hannah, and all the guys roll their eyes. Mike tells Hannah about losing a baby with an ex, and Hannah is impressed with his bold vulnerability. Hannah gives Mike the rose.

Hannah gets hospitalized but Connor S. still gets a one on one

Hannah passes out and is sent to the hospital where she gets “pumps and fluids.” There really is not another explanation for this incident. Anyways, Connor is disappointed because at first, it seems like his sailing date with Hannah is canceled, but he gets to hang out with her in her hotel suite while she was on bed rest, which they both seem cool with. They cuddle in bed, and he gets vulnerable: he tells her about his mom having a stroke when he was 13. He leaves without a rose, but he’s chill about it.

But Hannah seems to immediately regret that decision (or she just didn’t have a rose with her). Connor leaves little notes around her room that list things he loves about her, and two of them are about her eyes. Hannah gets Connor a car to get him out of the mansion so she can give him a rose.

The guys do a photoshoot with animals and Detective Demi can’t find any incriminating evidence

caption The guys posed with cute pets and with Hannah. source ABC/John Fleenor

A photoshoot promoting the movie “Secret Life of Pets 2” has the guys posing with animals including puppies, ponies, pigs, and snakes. There really isn’t enough emphasis on the cute animals, because Detective Demi returns to “The Bachelorette” to find out if any of the guys are sleazy.

Demi “hires” actors to play a makeup artist and an animal handler, and she watches them flirt with the guys on cameras. All of the guys pass the test, because let’s be honest, the actors were not Meryl Streep. During the photoshoot, Luke P. gets a bit aggressive about his connection with Hannah, and it makes her uncomfortable. So just as the party starts, she takes him aside to explain that she has relationships with other guys and he needs to get over it. He does not. He spends the entire night interrupting Hannah’s other conversations, and she keeps telling him to go away. Hannah is starting to see that Luke P. has issues. Hannah gives Pete the pilot the rose.

ABC doesn’t save Cam at the rose ceremony

While the second group date happens, Cam is, as always, being Cam, which is to say, he is complaining about how little time he has with Hannah. The next day (or some other day after the second group date), Chris Harrison makes a rare three-second appearance on the show he hosts to announce that instead of a cocktail party before the rose ceremony, there will be a tailgate party because Hannah loves Alabama football. And tailgating is a football thing.

Going to the tailgate, Hannah literally says, “I don’t want to hear about anything tragic.” Before Cam goes to the tailgate, he asks all the guys to allow him time to tell Hannah something super tragic about his past. It’s a long monologue, and the guys are just like, “no.” Cam somehow pulls Hannah aside to tell her that in 2014, he almost had to get his right leg amputated and the day before, his dad told him that his grandmother died and in 2017 he had to give up his 10-month old puppy because of a surgery.

Then Mike tells Hannah that Cam had been planning to tell her this simply because he was worried about going home. He thought being vulnerable would get him a “pity rose.” Hannah confronts Cam about this, and it’s pretty obvious that Mike was telling the truth.

Cam is sent home at the rose ceremony, along with Joey and Jonathan. Tyler G. mysteriously left halfway through the episode, but it’s not exactly clear why.