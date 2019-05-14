Everything you need to know about Tyler C, the ‘Bachelorette’ contestant who is already a fan-favorite

caption Tyler is already capturing fans’ hearts. source ABC/Ed Herrera

Tyler C. is one of Hannah B’s contestants on “The Bachelorette.”

He is a general contractor who loves to dance.

He is already a fan favorite.

Of the many men vying for Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s heart in the latest season of the show, there’s one floppy-haired former athlete who seems to have everyone talking. Tyler Cameron, a former quarterback and current “Bachelorette” suitor, not only has two first names, but also two degrees to his name. In fact, there’s quite a bit to know about this contestant who has already managed to emerge as a fan-favorite.

He played football in college

In fact, it would appear that Tyler was a pretty serious athlete. Not only was he a football player at Wake Forest University, but he was actually the team’s backup quarterback for two years, per the unofficial source of all things “Bachelor” franchise news, Reality Steve.

He eventually left Wake Forest to play for Florida Atlantic, where he switched from quarterback to wide receiver. And his football career didn’t end there. In fact, his official bio notes, “Tyler was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens but had to leave football because of a bad shoulder injury.” Sounds a bit like former Bachelor (and former Hannah B. love interest) Colton Underwood.

He studied communications, entrepreneurship, and sociology in undergrad

As per an old Linkedin profile that appears to be his, Tyler was a student-athlete who pursued a degree in communications, with minors in entrepreneurship and sociology. In his biography, he wrote, “Extremely committed to the greater good of others. I believe being coachable is an essential key to finding success. Versatile leader that can bring people together to form a team to reach uncharted territories. At the end of the day putting a smile on someone’s face is all I can ask for.”

He also has an MBA

Tyler received his MBA from Florida Atlantic University and apparently uses it to juggle a few different career paths.

He’s a male model

You can find his profile on Next Model Management, and he’s also apparently represented by agents in Chicago (Option 1 Models) and New York City (Soul Artist Management).

He’s also a general contractor

When he’s not modeling, Tyler works as a general contractor. As it stands, he’s in the business of building “custom homes,” as per his (sadly private) Instagram. As Hannah B. formerly worked as an interior designer, this could be a match made in house heaven.

He loves to dance

In his intro video, Tyler broke out his moves the shell of a home he was working on and revealed he loves to dance and even takes lessons. The whole thing was very reminiscent of Kevin Bacon in “Footloose” and really had fans talking.

He lives in Boca Raton, Florida

Like Hannah, Tyler hails from the south and is currently living in Boca Raton, Florida, about 45 minutes away from his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. He certainly seems to be taking advantage of all the warm climate has to offer; his official Bachelorette profile says that he’s a big scuba diving fan.

He has a rescue dog named Harley

Alas, due to this lack of social media activity, we haven’t seen any picture of his pup, but Tyler does indeed have a rescue dog named Harley.