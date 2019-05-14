Here’s what almost every bachelorette has worn on night one of ‘The Bachelorette’

caption Hannah Brown of season 15 of “The Bachelorette.” source John Fleenor/Getty Images

Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” premiered on May 13 on ABC.

In honor of Hannah Brown’s journey to find love, we found what (almost) – sorry, Jenn Schefft – every “Bachelorette” star wore on that fateful first night at the iconic “Bachelor” mansion driveway.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of sequins, glitter, and metallics.

It’s May. That means flowers, birds chirping, and the beginning of another season of “The Bachelorette.” After acquitting herself quite well when she was eliminated from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” Hannah B. was chosen to become the next star of “The Bachelorette.”

Her journey officially began on Monday, and photos have already been released from her first night at the mansion, where she met some men with questionable job titles, and endured some awkward entrances.

She looked beautiful, just like every other “Bachelorette” stars before her. To celebrate the start of the season and everyone’s favorite episode, we’ve found what 14 out of 15 bachelorettes wore on the beginning of their journeys.

Keep scrolling to take a stroll down memory lane, from Trista Rehn to Hannah B.

Trista (then) Rehn was our very first “Bachelorette” star. Her night one look is much more understated than they would soon become.

caption Trista in the very first episode of “The Bachelorette.” source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Our inaugural “Bachelorette” season premiered on January 8, 2003. Rehn had initially appeared on the first season of “The Bachelor,” vying for Alex Michel’s heart in March 2002. Rehn was the runner-up.

Rehn found her soulmate on the show in Ryan Sutter. The two are still married to this day and have two kids, Max and Blakesley.

Meredith Phillips was the star of the second season. Her dress was a little more glamorous with the glittering detailing on the back.

caption Meredith Phillips and host Chris Harrison. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Phillips’ season premiered in January 2004. She placed third on Bob Guiney’s season of “The Bachelor” back in November 2003.

Phillips got engaged at the end of the show to Ian McKee, but they broke up a year after the finale aired.

DeAnna Pappas’ dress was more daring than her predecessors’ dresses, wearing a plunging neckline.

caption DeAnna and some of her men. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

After a three-year break, “The Bachelorette” returned in 2008 for season four with Pappas, one of the two final contestants who were rejected by Brad Womack. Womack was left with two women and didn’t choose either.

Pappas’ season was the first to be moved to a May premiere date, where the show has stayed ever since.

She got engaged to Jesse Csincsak but the two broke up soon after the finale aired. They both ultimately found love within Bachelor Nation, however. Pappas married Stephen Stagliano, whose twin brother Michael appeared on Jillian Harris’s season. Csinscak is married to Ann Lueders, who was eliminated on night one of Jason Mesnick’s season.

Jillian Harris opted for a simple white dress for her first night as “The Bachelorette.”

caption Jillian and one of her suitors. source Adam Larkey/ABC via Getty Images

Harris was the fifth woman to take up the mantle in May 2009 after coming in third on Jason Mesnick’s season. Notably, she was the first non-American to become a lead – she was born and raised in Alberta, Canada.

Harris chose Ed Swiderski, who’d actually left mid-season and returned, and the two were engaged for about a year before breaking up.

Ali Fedotowsky chose a simple black gown, and as a result blends in with her suitors. It’s now easy to understand why leads are decked out in sequins …

caption Ali and her men. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Fedotowsky won our hearts when she made the tough decision to leave Jake Pavelka’s season because of her career. She probably dodged a bullet anyway – Pavelka’s not remembered fondly by Bachelor Nation.

She went on to get engaged to Roberto Martinez, but the two only lasted a year.

Ashley Hebert rocked a jewel-encrusted dress on the first night of her season — a trend that lives on to this day.

caption Ashley raising a glass to her contestants. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Hebert came in third on Brad Womack’s more successful second season – more on that later. She had to deal with all-time villain Bentley, but eventually got her happy ending with JP Rosenbaum.

The couple is still married and have two kids, Fordham and Esssex.

Emily Maynard’s nude-colored dress has also become a popular choice among the leading ladies.

caption Emily’s season didn’t film at the “Bachelor” mansion. source Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Maynard actually won the season of “The Bachelor” she appeared on. She was engaged to Brad Womack for a few months before breaking it off.

Her season filmed in her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, because she didn’t want to leave her daughter for months at a time as she was filming.

Maynard chose Jef Holm as her winner, but the two broke up shortly after filming after a cheating scandal.

Desiree Hartsock wore a blindingly metallic silver dress.

caption Desiree’s men also made some interesting fashion choices. source Kevin Foley/ABC via Getty Images

Hartsock came in fourth on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor.” Luckily, it worked out for both of them. Lowe is still with his winner, Catherine Giudici, and Hartsock married her season’s winner, Chris Siegfried, in 2015. Hartsock gave birth to their second baby, Zander, in January 2019.

Andi Dorfman’s dress was more ornate and complex than any other “Bachelorette” star’s.

caption Andi’s individual style came through. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

We’d expect nothing less from Dorfman, who broke from “Bachelorette” tradition and dumped Juan Pablo Galavis on his season of “The Bachelor” because she simply wasn’t feeling it.

Dorfman’s relationship with her winner, Josh Murray, only lasted a few months before ending. He went on to appear on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and had another devastating break up.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson wore black and white dresses, respectively. We can’t help but feel that their color choices were intentional — Nilsson was the traditional America’s sweetheart, while Bristowe was more sarcastic.

caption Britt and Kaitlyn were essentially opposites. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Both Nilsson and Bristowe were chosen to be “The Bachelorette” for season 11, for one night only. The men were then asked to vote for who they wanted to find love with, and Nilsson left the show brokenhearted while Bristowe went on her journey to find love.

Bristowe stayed with her winner, Shawn Booth, for three years before breaking up in 2018. Since then, she’s moved on to Jason Tartick, the third-place contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season.

JoJo Fletcher combined the nude shade of Emily Maynard’s dress and the sparkles of Ashley Hebert’s for her night one look.

caption JoJo and her eventual winner, Jordan Rodgers, were into each other from the start. source Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Fletcher won over the nation when she left Ben Higgins’ season brokenhearted, after he committed a cardinal sin in Bachelor Nation: He told the final two women that he was in love with both of them.

Thankfully, it all worked out for Fletcher. She’s currently still engaged to her winner, Jordan Rodgers, and the two are working on many projects together, like a YouTube show and an upcoming home renovation show.

Rachel Lindsay’s patterned white dress looked beautiful — and yes, it sparkled.

caption Rachel was the first “Bachelorette” star of color. source Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Lindsay was announced as “The Bachelorette” before she had even been eliminated from Nick Viall’s season, but she eventually went on to place third.

As the first black “Bachelorette” star, Lindsay experienced a lot of pressure, but handled it extremely well. She even found her happy ending with Bryan Abasolo, who she’s set to marry this summer.

Becca Kufrin also chose a white, sparkly gown.

caption Becca and “fairy godfather” Chris Harrison. source Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Kufrin might be the bachelorette with the biggest fanbase behind her. After an excruciating on-camera break up with Arie Luyendyk, people all over the country were sending Kufrin money for wine on Venmo.

She got something even better than alcohol money, though – she became the next “Bachelorette” star to find love with her winner. Kufrin and her final contestant, the controversial Garrett Yrigoyen, are engaged and recently moved in together in California.

Hannah Brown’s sparkly, nude dress is on trend with “The Bachelorette,” but also has a dramatic slit that’s very much in line with “Hannah Beast.”

caption Hannah’s season premiered on May 13. source John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Alabama Hannah’s journey for love began on May 13 – here’s what this former pageant queen wore on her big night. She does look radiant, but it remains to be seen how this season, which Chris Harrison will undoubtedly call “the most dramatic season ever,” will turn out.