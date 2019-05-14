‘The Bachelorette’ is officially back. Here are all the best memes from the season premiere.

caption “The Bachelorette.” source ABC/John Fleenor

Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” starring Hannah “Hannah Beast” Brown premiered on May 13.

The premiere tends to be rife with meme-friendly moments as 30 men step out of limos to vie for the Bachelorette’s heart.

From double pilots to Prince Charming from “Shrek,” here are some of the best moments.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Season 15 of “The Bachelorette” is already upon us, and, not surprisingly, it started off with a hearty “Roll Tide!”

Hannah, previously known as Hannah B., Hannah Beast, Alabama Hannah, and even Miss Alabama 2018, has officially met the 30 men vying for her heart – and already kicked one off the show for having a secret girlfriend.

A lot went down during the season premiere, and luckily, we have Twitter to make us laugh while we follow Hannah’s journey for love. Here are some of our favorite memes and jokes from the premiere.

Tyler C.’s introduction was dance-heavy, and naturally people had a lot of thoughts

sir I am paying you by the hour please stop#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HFAPUeCGTl — Sarah Breden (@SarahBreden) May 14, 2019

Read more: Everything you need to know about Tyler C, the ‘Bachelorette’ contestant who is already a fan-favorite

Me after spending all day putting together 1 thing from ikea #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/UH5na1cfRN — The Betchelor???? (@betchelorpod) May 14, 2019

When we met Joe, “The Box King,” from Chicago, he reminded viewers of another lovable Joe from the Windy City

When you order something online vs when it arrives #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eEzsIa1ZOa — Katie Willard (@flight2themoon) May 14, 2019

You know who wouldn’t obnoxiously jump out of a box? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/mTC7FOPfAK — Kellie (@kellieemonahan) May 14, 2019

This bout to be Joe and Hannah this Christmas #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GD6K0i9yBh — Evan Cottrill (@emcottrill21) May 14, 2019

John Paul Jones reminded viewers of… well, a lot of other men

John Paul Jones is just a knock-off Jonathan Taylor Thomas #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZaEWyj1aN1 — Erin M (@ErinMurray16) May 14, 2019

After a few more forgettable limo entrances, we re-met some of the men from “After the Final Rose,” like Cam, who rapped on “After the Final Rose,” and chose to rap again during his limo entrance …

… And Matt Donald, who got an intro at the beginning of the episode as well, and decided to make his entrance on a tractor

The entrances finished strong with two good-looking pilots, Chasen and Peter

Katie and Demi, from the last season of “The Bachelor,” were also on hand to dig up some dirt on Hannah’s contestants. Viewers loved seeing them again

Demi and Katie out in the truck like#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GhlbZ1forw — The Classy Princess (@xoxo_Starlights) May 14, 2019

Demi, Katie, and Chris Harrison ready to ruin Scott’s home-wreckin’ life like #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dLcxSrcGAi — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) May 14, 2019

It didn’t take long before they found out that one of the contestants, Scott, had a girlfriend back home

“I was dating this girl”

This guy is Demario all over again. “Like on Monday?”

???????????????? YES HANNAH ???????????????? And yes for standing up for the girl at home. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/GdzO6hzG9K — BA (@bmalczewski) May 14, 2019

Scott comparing Hannah dating Colton..who dumped her..months ago..to himself dating someone a few days before filming #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Zh1YPtKPOM — colton’s v card (@coltonsvcard) May 14, 2019

Luke P. went out to comfort Hannah after that revelation, but not everyone was happy about him getting the First Impression Rose

Hannah B walking past Connor S like: pic.twitter.com/avVC9rbYJU #TheBachelorette???? — Adam Whitten (@justdowhitt) May 14, 2019

At the end of a long night, it was time to send some men home, including some of our early favorites

SHE REALLY WENT AND PICKED John Paul Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt over Old MacDonald!!! #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/zA40Bp4QEV — gdon (@gld1313) May 14, 2019

Every girl watching #TheBachelorette when she picks John Paul Jones instead of Matt, Chasen, or Brian: pic.twitter.com/QyCaV5xGxC — Shen Yun Enthusiast (@samgoldenberg) May 14, 2019

It’s definitely shaping up to be an eventful season.