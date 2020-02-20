Everything we know about the upcoming ‘Batman’ movie, starring Robert Pattinson

Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character.

The film is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021, and some details have been revealed.

The cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell as Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robert Pattinson is suiting up as Batman in an upcoming film directed by Matt Reeves.

Pattinson, who rose to fame for his role in the “Twilight” franchise,” will follow in the footsteps of Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and more actors when he portrays Bruce Wayne in “The Batman.”

Here’s everything we know about the latest Batman reboot, so far.

The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz and Colin Farrell

In late May, it was revealed that Pattinson signed on to play the Caped Crusader. Prior to landing the role, he was reportedly a top contender alongside “X-Men” star Nicholas Hoult. It was also reported that the two British actors participated in screen tests for the role.

After officially nabbing the role, Pattinson told Variety that the reaction from fans “was less vitriolic than I was expecting.”

In the months since his casting news, it has been revealed that Kravitz will play Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright will star as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis will portray Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell will play the Batman adversary Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Paul Dano will star as the supervillain Riddler, and John Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, another enemy of the Caped Crusader.

“You can’t have Batman without a villain,” Reeves told The Hollywood Reporter of the foes included in his film. “There will be a rogues gallery.”

Additionally, Peter Sarsgaard is set to portray Gotham DA Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson will play a mayoral candidate named Bella Reál.

Reeves described ‘The Batman’ as ‘a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale’

“It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” the director told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films,” Reeves said, explaining that he drew inspiration from the comics.

He added: “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Farrell also described Reeves’ spin on the character as “really beautiful,” “dark,” and “moving” during an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in January 2020.

Filming has already begun

Principal photography started in January 2020 and Reeves shared a photo of the clapperboard on Twitter that month.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January 2020, Farrell also said that he’d be traveling to England to film the movie.

Meanwhile, Kravitz told Variety that she did a camera test with Pattinson “and now we’ve been training together and rehearsing together and he’s just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor.” She also said that he’s the perfect person for the lead role.

Reeves shared the first footage of Pattison suited up as the Caped Crusader in mid-February

caption Robert Pattinson as Batman. source Warner Bros.

The camera test video had black and red hues and showed off the character’s iconic logo on his chest, which many fans believe could be made from the gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents.

‘The Batman’ is reportedly the first in a trilogy of movies that’s in the works

In May 2019, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. greenlit three movies centered on Batman. Further details have yet to be revealed.

The film hits theaters on June 25, 2021

2021 will be a jam-packed year for superhero movies as Marvel and DC have several films scheduled for release. This includes “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “The Suicide Squad,” and a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.