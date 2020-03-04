‘The Batman’ director revealed Robert Pattinson’s full superhero suit and shared the first look at the Batmobile

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves posted three photos to Twitter on Wednesday that show the first full look at star Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit.

The suit includes a billowing cape and small, pointed ears.

The images also revealed the first look at Batman’s new Batmobile.

“The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves revealed Robert Pattinson’s full superhero suit and shared a first look at the iconic Batmobile.

On Wednesday, Reeves posted three images on Twitter that show Pattinson, who’s starring as Batman/Bruce Wayne, dressed in his full Batsuit and accompanied by the vehicle.

In one photo, the 33-year-old actor is seen standing next to the car and looking at something in the distance. Another image shows the back of the Batmobile, with Pattinson’s cape flowing. You could also clearly see the small, pointed ears that are part of the outfit’s design.

The final image shows the vehicle’s exposed engine and reveals the full design of the front of Pattinson’s costume.

The director’s post follows recently leaked photos and videos from the set that showed a stunt double wearing the Batsuit and riding a motorcycle. This is the first official look at Pattinson’s entire suit, however, from head to toe.

In mid-February, Reeves shared the first footage of Pattison suited up as the Caped Crusader, which was taken during a camera test. The video had black and red hues and showed off the character’s iconic logo on his chest, which many fans believe could be made from the gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents.

caption The first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman was revealed in February. source Warner Bros.

Principal photography for “The Batman” started in January 2020 and the movie is currently scheduled for release on June 25, 2021. The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Andy Serkis as butler Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell will play the Batman foe Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Paul Dano will star as villain Riddler, and John Turturro will play Carmine Falcone, another enemy of Batman.

Reeves has previously described the movie as “a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale” that will show the Caped Crusader “in his detective mode.”