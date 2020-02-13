‘The Batman’ star Zoë Kravitz says she got more messages about landing her role as Catwoman than she did for her birthday or wedding day

“The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz told Variety that she “got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day” after it was publicly revealed that she’ll portray Catwoman/Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film.

The actress added that “fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated.”

Kravitz stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the film, which is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.

Zoë Kravitz says she got more congratulatory messages about landing her role as Catwoman in “The Batman” than she did for her birthday or her June 2019 wedding to Karl Glusman.

I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends, and that’s kind of it,” the 31-year-old actress told Variety. “But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day.”

Kravitz went on to say that she understood the weight of her role as an iconic comic-book character after an influx of reactions.

“All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally – and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated,” she added.

In October 2019, it was revealed that the “Big Little Lies” star would be playing Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the upcoming Matt Reeves film. The movie is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021. Kravitz will be joined by Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin).

Filming has already started for “The Batman,” but during an appearance on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Kravitz said that she’s “legally not allowed to say anything” about the film.

“The cast is amazing,” she told the late-night host. “It’s funny because sometimes with big movies, it can often feel like it’s bigger than you. But everyone is so excited about this story. Everyone’s so invested. It’s a really good energy on set.”

Back in January 2020, Kravitz appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and said that she’s had “many” costume fittings and has “been training a ton.”

“It’s very physical,” she said. “I come home limping every day. It’s actually kind of pathetic.”