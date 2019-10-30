20 of the best US neighborhoods for trick-or-treating this Halloween

Zillow released a list of the top 20 US cities for trick-or-treating.

These places have high home values, an abundance of kids under 10, and houses that are close together.

Presidio Heights in San Francisco and Bel Air in Los Angeles made the list.

If you’re out trick-or-treating this year, aim for a neighborhood where you’ll get a king-size candy bar, not floss.

Real estate database Zillow broke down the 20 best cities and neighborhoods to visit this Halloween night. These streets guarantee a Halloween-friendly atmosphere due to an abundance of kids under 10 and high home values.

Plus, the houses are close together, so you can optimize how many houses you visit before the night’s up. Zillow released the list in 2018, but a company representative told Business Insider that the numbers wouldn’t change much year-to-year.

Here are Zillow‘s top 20 places for trick-or-treating:

20. Stonegate Estates — Mesa, Arizona

Other top neighborhoods: Meridian Hills; Santa Rita Ranch; Mountain Ranch; Community Fiesta

19. Alameda — Portland, Oregon

Other top neighborhoods: Grant Park; Laurelhurst; Beaumont-Wilshire; Eastmoreland

18. Eastover — Charlotte, North Carolina

Other top neighborhoods: Freedom Park; Myers Park; Shannon Park; Chantilly

17. Tule Springs — Las Vegas, Nevada

Other top neighborhoods: West Las Vegas; Sheep Mountain; Desert Shores; Twin Lakes

16. Las Tierras — El Paso, Texas

Other top neighborhoods: North Hills; Las Palmas; East Side; Silver Springs Village

15. Hilltop — Denver, Colorado

Other top neighborhoods: Whittier; Cory-Merrill; Westwood; Country Club

14. La Jolla — San Diego, California

Other top neighborhoods: Del Mar Heights; Black Mountain Ranch; Talmadge; Miramar Ranch North

13. West DePaul — Chicago, Illinois

Other top neighborhoods: Roscoe Village; Belmont Central; Chrysler Village; Vittum Park

12. Maryvale — Phoenix, Arizona

Other top neighborhoods: Laveen; Estrella; North Gateway; Encanto

11. Bluffview — Dallas, Texas

Other top neighborhoods: Northeast Dallas; North Dallas; M Streets; Oak Lawn

10. Whittier Heights — Seattle, Washington

Other top neighborhoods: Bryant; Laurelhurst; High Point; Windermere

9. Kops Park — Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Other top neighborhoods: Clarke Square; Historic Mitchell Street; Silver City; Honey Creek Manor

8. Kent — Washington, DC

Other top neighborhoods: Bloomingdale; Park View; Berkley; Near Northeast

7. Brentwood — Sacramento, California

Other top neighborhoods: Upper Land Park; South Oak Park; Village 12; South Hagginwood

6. Patterson Park — Baltimore, Maryland

Other top neighborhoods: Patterson Place; Upper Fells Point; Highlandtown; Butcher’s Hill

5. Bel Air — Los Angeles, California

Other top neighborhoods: Pacific Palisades; Beverlywood; Cheviot Hills; Beverly Glen

4. Naples — Long Beach, California

Other top neighborhoods: Belmont Park; California Heights; Los Altos; Bixby Knolls

3. Point Breeze — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Other top neighborhoods: Oxford Circle; Juniata Park; Queen Village; Southwest Schuylkill

2. West San Jose — San Jose, California

Other top neighborhoods: Willow Glen; Cambrian Park; Rose Garden; Almaden Valley

1. Presidio Heights — San Francisco, California

Other top neighborhoods: Sea Cliff; Golden Gate Heights; Laurel Heights; West Portal