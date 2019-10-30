20 of the best US neighborhoods for trick-or-treating this Halloween

- Zillow released a list of the top 20 US cities for trick-or-treating.
- These places have high home values, an abundance of kids under 10, and houses that are close together.
- Presidio Heights in San Francisco and Bel Air in Los Angeles made the list.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you’re out trick-or-treating this year, aim for a neighborhood where you’ll get a king-size candy bar, not floss.
Real estate database Zillow broke down the 20 best cities and neighborhoods to visit this Halloween night. These streets guarantee a Halloween-friendly atmosphere due to an abundance of kids under 10 and high home values.
Plus, the houses are close together, so you can optimize how many houses you visit before the night’s up. Zillow released the list in 2018, but a company representative told Business Insider that the numbers wouldn’t change much year-to-year.
Here are Zillow‘s top 20 places for trick-or-treating:
20. Stonegate Estates — Mesa, Arizona
- source
- Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Other top neighborhoods: Meridian Hills; Santa Rita Ranch; Mountain Ranch; Community Fiesta
19. Alameda — Portland, Oregon
- source
- James Mattil / Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Grant Park; Laurelhurst; Beaumont-Wilshire; Eastmoreland
18. Eastover — Charlotte, North Carolina
- source
- Streeter Lecka / Staff/ Getty Images
Other top neighborhoods: Freedom Park; Myers Park; Shannon Park; Chantilly
17. Tule Springs — Las Vegas, Nevada
- source
- Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: West Las Vegas; Sheep Mountain; Desert Shores; Twin Lakes
16. Las Tierras — El Paso, Texas
- source
- Flickr via Paul Garland
Other top neighborhoods: North Hills; Las Palmas; East Side; Silver Springs Village
15. Hilltop — Denver, Colorado
- source
- littlenySTOCK/Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Whittier; Cory-Merrill; Westwood; Country Club
14. La Jolla — San Diego, California
Other top neighborhoods: Del Mar Heights; Black Mountain Ranch; Talmadge; Miramar Ranch North
13. West DePaul — Chicago, Illinois
- source
- Jon Bilous/Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Roscoe Village; Belmont Central; Chrysler Village; Vittum Park
12. Maryvale — Phoenix, Arizona
Other top neighborhoods: Laveen; Estrella; North Gateway; Encanto
11. Bluffview — Dallas, Texas
- source
- Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Northeast Dallas; North Dallas; M Streets; Oak Lawn
10. Whittier Heights — Seattle, Washington
- source
- Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Bryant; Laurelhurst; High Point; Windermere
9. Kops Park — Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Other top neighborhoods: Clarke Square; Historic Mitchell Street; Silver City; Honey Creek Manor
8. Kent — Washington, DC
Other top neighborhoods: Bloomingdale; Park View; Berkley; Near Northeast
7. Brentwood — Sacramento, California
- source
- Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Upper Land Park; South Oak Park; Village 12; South Hagginwood
6. Patterson Park — Baltimore, Maryland
Other top neighborhoods: Patterson Place; Upper Fells Point; Highlandtown; Butcher’s Hill
5. Bel Air — Los Angeles, California
Other top neighborhoods: Pacific Palisades; Beverlywood; Cheviot Hills; Beverly Glen
4. Naples — Long Beach, California
- source
- Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock
Other top neighborhoods: Belmont Park; California Heights; Los Altos; Bixby Knolls
3. Point Breeze — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Other top neighborhoods: Oxford Circle; Juniata Park; Queen Village; Southwest Schuylkill
2. West San Jose — San Jose, California
- source
- Getty Images
Other top neighborhoods: Willow Glen; Cambrian Park; Rose Garden; Almaden Valley
1. Presidio Heights — San Francisco, California
- source
- Marc Benioff/@Benioff
Other top neighborhoods: Sea Cliff; Golden Gate Heights; Laurel Heights; West Portal