Stylists reveal the best and worst fashion trends of the year, so far

caption Not every fashion trend is meant to last forever. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images,Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Insider spoke with stylists to round up the best and worst fashion trends of 2020, so far.

Experts love trends like boxy silhouettes and low, 1990s-inspired heels.

Vests, crochet garments, and disco collars have all received a thumbs down from the pros.

A new decade means some fresh trends, but some are generating more positive buzz than others.

Insider consulted with stylists to see which fashions they’re excited about and the looks you may be better off skipping.

Here are the 2020 trends that fashion experts are loving, and a few that they can’t wait to see fade away.

Low, 1990s-inspired heels are having a major fashion moment.

caption They’re rather practical, too. source Shutterstock

Stylist and creative consultant Arianna Jones told Insider that minimal 1990s-inspired shoes with low heels are one of her favorite trends of the new decade.

“The days of the stiletto are numbered. The minimal ’90s heel trend is all about a clean line, minimal detail, elongated toe all wrapped up in a beautiful and practical shoe,” said Jones.

These simple throwbacks can add an elevated touch to our look while still allowing you the mobility to actually get things done.

Stylists love trench coats because they’re versatile.

caption They come in all sorts of fabrics, too. source Shutterstock

One 2020 trend that has a good shot at standing the test of time is the trench coat.

Personal stylist Michelle Mandelstein told Insider that this long, lightweight outerwear is both practical and chic.

“Trench coats are still popular because they are effortless. In classic raincoat materials, they are as functional as they are stylish. In leather, satin, or suede, they add extra polish to your look,” said Mandelstein.

To avoid looking like Sherlock Holmes in your trench, you may want to ensure the jacket is tailored to your body type and pair it with more casual pieces like jeans or a fun T-shirt.

Polka dots got the green light from stylists.

Celebrity and personal-wardrobe stylist Kristen Robertiello told Insider that polka dots are the must-have print of the new year.

“This year we are seeing dots in all different sizes and colors. This trend makes me smile and is an effortless way to keep your style current,” said Robertiello.

If you’re not feeling adventurous enough to wear polka dots from head to toe, Robertiello suggested incorporating the print into your look via a blouse, scarf, or pair of socks.

Colorful leather is an easy way to make your outfit pop.

caption You can also opt for faux leather. source Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Robertiello told Insider that colorful leather and faux leather was one of her top trend picks for 2020.

“Colorful leather elevates your look and is an easy trend to incorporate into your wardrobe. Even if you are not comfortable wearing colored leather pants or skirts, you can easily rock this trend with a chic leather jacket,” said Robertiello.

More muted leather colors like terracotta, navy, and deep green may be easier to pair with your existing wardrobe staples than bright and vivid hues.

Stylists are fawning over boxy blazers and shoulder pads.

caption Shoulder pads can make your look more fierce. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Andrea Seemayer, stylist and founder of A. Lynn Designs, told Insider that boxy blazers and strong silhouettes are dominating in 2020.

“We are seeing boxy blazers, strong shoulder shapes, relaxed trousers, and more menswear-inspired looks on the women’s runways. I love these powerful statement looks,” said Seemayer.

Snakeskin is an update on the animal-print trend.

caption Snakeskin comes in a range of colors. source Shutterstock

Leopard print proved to be very fashionable in 2019, and celebrity stylist Brittany Diego is predicting that 2020’s snakeskin trend will be just as fun.

“Snakeskin is definitely having a moment this season. The print is perfect for adding flavor to winter outfits, such as with snakeskin accessories or boots,” said Diego.

To give this look a try, Diego suggested pairing snakeskin pants with a neutral top and throwing on a chic coat to tie it all together.

On the other hand, stylists couldn’t agree on whether mini bags are a fun accessory or a style mistake.

caption The bag isn’t too practical. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

One of the most surprising trends to crop up in 2019 was the mini bag – a tiny version of a full handbag. These shrunken purses are still going strong, and stylists had some strong opinions about them.

“I will admit that mini bags are much better for your back and shoulders. However, they are wildly impractical if you carry more than a Metrocard. Plus, the toy-like proportion looks ridiculous,” said Mandelstein.

However, Jones argued that mini bags are a reminder not to take fashion, or life, too seriously.

“I’m not usually a sucker for novel accessories, but I love the micro bag trend. The doll size brings a pop of nostalgic fun to days filled with work and errands that can quickly become devoid of any sense of levity,” said Jones.

Large, disco-like collars were vetoed by fashion experts.

Disco collars have been embraced by some high-end fashion houses, like Ferragamo and Lanvin, but Robertiello isn’t sure about these wide, flaring collars.

“I’m not at all a fan of the disco collar. These oversized collars are too reminiscent of Studio 54 and look like paper airplanes to me,” said Robertiello.

If the bold look of disco collars isn’t for you, the milder Peter Pan collar can also add interest and a vintage vibe to your top.

Corsets may look cool, but they’re not practical.

caption Wearing a corset can be painful. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Catwalks and Instagram feeds have recently been invaded by corsets worn as tops or over shirts, but not everyone is on board with this trend.

“Though the throwback to the eras of garters and corsets can read as sexy if done right, the impracticality of them ruins any style points you may win with this trend. I love looking glammed up, but not more than I love to breathe and bend,” said Jones.

If you’re looking for an alternative way to add a touch of romantic flair to your ensemble, try a floaty prairie dress or a top with statement bishop sleeves.

Vests and waistcoats may be too much of a throwback to be fashionable.

caption They are polished, but not always trendy. source Shutterstock

Vests and waistcoats are traditionally part of men’s suiting, but they’ve been spotted in 2020 as independent tops and layers.

However, Jones points out that the vest trend has come and gone many times before.

“Vests and waistcoats are trying to make a comeback and we must all hold the line. Vests didn’t work in the 80s, they didn’t work in the early aughts, and something tells me they’re not going to work now,” said Jones.

Instead of a vest, try layering with a tailored blazer or cropped jacket for a look that still has dimension but isn’t in danger of looking too retro.

The crochet trend can look dowdy if not done right.

caption The style might be better left in the past. source Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

Crocheted clothes experienced a huge revival in late 2019 and are still trending in 2020.

The loose-knit style has been popping up everywhere from dresses to bathing suits, but Jones said she’s not convinced the style is worthwhile.

“I don’t have much to say about the crochet trend other than this: even an updated crochet dress is still a crochet dress. I have yet to see anything that doesn’t look matronly. I’d stay away from this one while the kinks are still being worked out,” said Jones.

Midi-length and maxi-length denim skirts can make your outfit look dated.

caption You may want to opt for a denim jacket instead. source Shutterstock

Long denim skirts reached their fashion zenith in the 1990s, but their resurgences in 2020 has some stylists cringing.

“Longer lengths on a denim skirt are simply unflattering on all levels and comes off as matronly no matter who is wearing it. This is one trend that should stay in the past,” Diego told Insider.

An easier way to add denim to your outfit may be to opt for a vintage denim jacket or a denim skirt that hits above the knee.

