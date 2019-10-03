We had professional stylists rank ‘Friends’ characters from least to most fashionable

caption Some “Friends” characters are trendier than others. source NBC

Insider asked stylists to rank the main characters on “Friends” from least to most fashionable.

Stylists didn’t really like Ross Geller’s inconsistent and sometimes sloppy style.

According to the stylists, Monica Geller and Rachel Green are some of the trendiest ones on the show because of their simple, timeless outfits.

The “Friends” gang was known for many things, including their distinct personal wardrobes.

Since “Friends” premiered in the 1990s, it’s not surprising that many of the looks they wore seem a bit dated today, but overall, their outfits still hold up.

That said, some of the characters in the group were definitely a little more fashion-forward than others.

Insider spoke to several professional stylists to find out who they think is the best and worst dressed on the show.

Here’s a ranking of the “Friends” characters based on their personal style.

Stylists almost unanimously agreed that Ross Geller was the least fashionable one in the group.

caption Some stylists said he tried too hard. source NBC

Ross Geller, who works as a paleontologist professor for most of the series, was dubbed the least fashion-forward by the stylists.

He lost style points for regularly wearing shirts that were too big, outfits that were boring, and clothing that seemed a bit wrinkled and rumpled.

Sometimes he even wore things that were too small – including those leather pants the famously couldn’t squeeze back into.

“Ross was too professional and unsure of his personal style – as evidenced by the leather-pants incident. His tweedy style was always big, boring, and he tried too hard,” Nicole Russo, stylist of Let’s Get You, told Insider.

But Ross did get some points for taking fashion risks.

caption His leather pants were a hit with some stylists, but not others. source NBC

Some stylists argued that even if he was trying too hard, at least he was trying at all.

Peter Nguyen, a private personal stylist based in New York City, told Insider that although Ross’s closet was “plagued by bad ’90s cliches,” he did have some fun fashion moments, whether he was experimenting with a new look or wearing something bold.

“He beats out the rest of the cast for taking some fashion risks, from spray tans to teeth whitening to the infamous leather pants that I don’t think he looked all that bad in,” he added.

And, as the pros pointed out, at least his style seemed to fit his personality.

caption Ross went through a lot on “Friends.” source NBC

In a way, the character’s ever-changing and sometimes questionable fashion looks seemed to represent his headspace and the hectic events in his life.

“Ross’s style always seemed all over the place to match his character’s mental space,” Melissa Chataigne, style expert and consultant, told Insider.

After all, throughout the show, Ross went through multiple divorces, had tons of awkward encounters with exes, and endured plenty of other sticky situations.

Joey Tribbiani didn’t get high marks from the stylists, either.

caption He was likable, but not for his outfits. source NBC

He may have been known as a bit of a heartthrob on the show, but the stylists basically agreed that Joey wasn’t much more stylish than Ross.

“There are so many things to love about Joey … but we definitely did not know him for his fashion sense,” said Anya Sarre, a celebrity stylist.

Generally, the up-and-coming actor wore lots of plain sweatshirts, loose jeans, and button-down shirts layered over plain white tees.

Some felt his wardrobe was just a little too casual — but it did fit his lifestyle well.

caption His shirts were definitely appropriate for lounging in a coffee shop. source NBC

Joey lost points for his super casual outfits, which often consisted of sneakers and loose-fitting shirts.

That said, stylists pointed out that his wardrobe was fairly practical and it fit his lifestyle well.

“When your job is mostly to hang out at a coffee shop, jeans and a tee is the way to go,” Catherine Bachelier, a stylist based in Southern California, told Insider:

Chandler Bing was dubbed the fourth-most stylish overall.

caption Chandler was known to wear an occasional button-down shirt. source NBC

“I would have to say Chandler was the most fashion-forward of all of the ‘Friends’ males,” Sarre told Insider. Most of the other stylists agreed.

According to the pros, his business-casual wardrobe is pretty timeless and his looks were well-styled.

“Chandler knew how to make even a casual outfit look upgraded. Most people wear two pieces (like a top and pants), but Chandler made his mark by adding a vest, jacket, or tie to each ensemble,” said Bachelier.

Chandler was a bit of a trendsetter, too.

caption According to one stylist, he helped start a popular trend by mixing blazers with different-colored pants. source NBC

You’ll still see versions of his popular outfits today, especially when it comes to blazers and suit jackets.

“Chandler kind of started the whole idea of mix-matching blazers with a different color pant, something we see so often now,” Sarre told Insider.

Sure, his outfits weren’t all perfect, but they did represent many ’90s trends.

caption He donned a lot of ’90s trends, like wide ties. source NBC

Sure, some of Chandler’s looks (like the one with the brown bowling shirt and backward baseball cap) aren’t as fashionable today, but his baggy clothes and funky prints were super on-trend for the 1990s.

“While Chandler’s professional aesthetic makes me cringe now, at the time, his sloped suits and wide ties made him the coolest cat,” Russo told Insider.

For most of the stylists, Phoebe Buffay came in at number three.

caption She wasn’t afraid to wear colorful pieces. source WB/”Friends”

Phoebe’s laid-back bohemian style may not have been the most fashionable, but it was fun and vibrant.

Her bubbly, quirky personality really shined in her colorful outfits and bold, oversized accessories – and many stylists gave her kudos for her self-expression.

“Although Phoebe’s style was eclectic and always ‘out there,’ I appreciate her willingness to push the boundaries of fashion and express herself through her clothing,” said Sarre.

As Bachelier pointed out, “She is so much herself that there was no room for questioning the sometimes ‘out-there’ outfits.”

She also earned a lot of points for her fashion risks — some of which are major runway trends today.

caption Phoebe wasn’t afraid to wear velvet, faux fur, and silk. source NBC/NBCUniversal

As stylists pointed out, many of Phoebe’s fashion risks, unique outfits, and bold accessories are still on-trend today.

“She nearly took the top title for her willingness to take risks, mix prints, and express her individuality,” Russo told Insider. “She proved how ahead of the game she was when rocking faux fur and suede colored coats long before they took over recent runways.”

Stylists said the second-most stylish character was easily Monica Geller.

caption A lot of the pieces she wore are still trendy today. source NBC

Generally, stylists gave Monica a lot of props for her classic and simple style.

The chef was known for wearing plenty of timeless staples like denim jackets, chunky sweaters, leather boots, and dark jeans.

“Monica can look perfectly up-to-date no matter what year you’re committing to a ‘Friends’ season binge,” said Bachelier.

She had a memorable way of wearing basics.

caption She wore a lot of solid colors. source Netflix

Monica’s style is so classic because of how many basic, simple items she wore, the stylists agreed.

Many of her dresses, shirts, skirts, and blouses were a solid color or a basic print, like stripes or plaid. You wouldn’t really see her wear anything too over-the-top.

“Monica’s enviable mom jeans, oversized button-downs, and classic red lip inspired us all to be a little more memorable in our basics,” said Russo.

Monica’s style still works, even 25 years later.

caption Monica wore lots of denim and white sneakers, two things that are still popular in the 2000s. source Warner Bros.

As Chataigne put it, Monica’s style is “deja-vu for the millennial style we’re seeing today” and many of her ’90s looks are still being recreated in the aughts.

Nguyen summed up Monica’s typical outfits as being “high-rise jeans paired with an effortlessly tucked-in button-up and minimal white sneakers” and dresses with simple prints.

He told Insider that many of these casual looks seem like things models today would wear on a daily basis.

The most stylish friend of all is Rachel Green.

caption Rachel Green wasn’t one to wear bright colors or loud prints. source Warner Bros. TV

Considering Rachel Green works in the fashion industry during most of “Friends,” it’s not all that surprising that she’s the most stylish one of the group.

Generally, Rachel’s style got points for its simplicity – she rarely wore oversized accessories and loud patterns.

“Rachel’s style was simple, but always on point,” Sarre told Insider.

According to Russo, Rachel was also fashionable because of the types of cuts and colors she wore, from high slits to shades of blue and green

Many of her looks are still stylish today because they are so simple.

caption Monica isn’t the only one who wore outfits many of us would still wear today. source Warner Bros. Television

Many of Rachel’s signature pieces have aged pretty well, and can still be spotted in the streets and on the runways.

“[Her] slip dresses over knit tops, plaid skirts, and tailored leather jacket pieces are pure ’90s/2000s inspiration that I’m sure are on every fashion designer’s mood board right now,” Nguyen told Insider.

As one stylist put it, Rachel was basically an “influencer” of the 1990s because of how trendy she was.

caption Rachel often made ’90s trends seem timeless. source Warner Bros. Television

According to Bachelier, Rachel was an “influencer before there was Instagram” because of how she styled her outfits and kept up with trends.

Whether she was styling denim overalls or layering dresses with sheer tops, Rachel took trends from the ’90s and turned them into timeless looks.

In many ways, she’s still an influencer – many still regularly turn to her for style inspiration and attempt to re-create her iconic looks.

