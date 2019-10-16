8 of the best and 8 of the worst TV shows that got canceled this year, so far

caption Critics felt some shows sort of deserved to be canceled and others definitely didn’t. source CBS/ABC

A variety of television shows were canceled in 2019, and critics felt some of these series were better than others.

Some shows, like Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie” and ABC’s “Speechless,” were canceled even though they received rave reviews from critics.

Other series, like Fox’s “Prove Innocent” and NBC’s “I Feel Bad,” were poorly received before they were cut from their respective networks.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In 2019, plenty of TV shows, both highly praised and poorly received, were canceled by their respective networks.

Generally, critics feel that some of these goodbyes were more warranted than others.

Here are eight of the best and eight of the worst TV shows that were canceled this year, according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Netflix dropped “Tuca & Bertie” even though it received strong reviews from critics.

caption The show has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Audience Score: 66%

On the Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” best bird friends Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) navigate their 20s in a colorful animated world brought to life by the creators of “Bojack Horseman.”

To the disappointment of the show’s fans, Netflix canceled “Tuca & Bertie” in July of 2019. The show was also beloved by critics, who gave it a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its wit and charm.

“‘Tuca & Bertie’ handled a wide range of emotion in just one short season with the utmost humor and heart … and seeing it canceled before it even had a chance to grow is a blow to fans,” wrote Petrana Radulovic for Polygon.

Read More: 13 Netflix original series that are ending in 2019

ABC canceled the sitcom “Speechless” after it finished its third season.

caption Critics felt the show was “heartfelt.” source ABC/Richard Cartwright

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Audience score: 78%

The ABC sitcom “Speechless” follows the Dimeo family as they move to a new neighborhood to secure a spot at a good school for their son JJ (Micah Fowler), who has cerebral palsy.

His mother Maya (Minnie Driver) tries to balance her need to protect him with her desire to let JJ have freedom as a teen.

ABC canceled the show in May, leaving it in the lurch a month after it finished its third season. This came as a bit of a surprise seeing as critics and audiences have loved the show’s heartfelt message since it premiered in 2016.

“‘Speechless’ exemplifies simple human decency without emphasizing it,” wrote Indie Wire critic Ben Travers. “Its world exists as ours should: unembellished.”

The drama “Elementary” aired for seven seasons before it was canceled.

caption Many critics were satisfied with the final season of the show. source CBS/Jeff Neira

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Audience score: 89%

“Elementary” is a procedural cop drama and modern update of the classic literary character Sherlock Holmes. Johnny Lee Miller starred as Holmes with Lucy Liu playing opposite him as Joan Watson.

CBS axed the show and debuted “Elementary’s” seventh and final season in May.

That said, critics and audiences liked the show’s propulsive mysteries and the chemistry between Liu and Miller.

Fortunately, critics like Caitlin Wyneken of Tell Tale TV felt the “Elementary” finale was a fitting tribute to the series.

“We hear the music that first welcomed us to the series close us out as our heroes head out to continue their work, partners until the end,” wrote Wyneken. “This isn’t the final adventure at all. It’s only the last one we’re lucky enough to see.”

Fox aired “Lethal Weapon” for three seasons before canceling it.

caption The show was canceled in part because one of the leads left the series. source Darren Michaels/FOX

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Audience score: 76%

The action series “Lethal Weapon” stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as a California-based detective and and an investigator from Texas.

The show ran for three seasons on Fox before it was canceled by the network, following reports of on-set issues with actor Crawford and Wayans’ announcement that he was leaving the show.

Although it didn’t run for long, the show fared well with critics.

“Too many new shows this season are based on old movies, but try not to hold that against Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford, whose odd-couple pairing as TV’s answer to Danny Glover and Mel Gibson actually works,” wrote Ellen Gray for Philadelphia Inquirer when the show first premiered.

NBC canceled the courtroom comedy “Trial & Error” after two seasons.

caption The show was canceled in January. source Tyler Golden/NBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Audience score: 88%

In “Trial & Error,” a New York hot-shot lawyer named Josh Segal (Nick D’Agosto) goes to a small town to defend quirky clientele alongside a makeshift legal team.

The courtroom comedy only made it two seasons before NBC canceled the show in January, and it was unable to find a new network.

But while it was on the air, the series was praised for its easygoing humor and clever writing.

Vox critic Karen Han lamented the underrated nature of the show in her review of season two when she wrote: “[The fact] that ‘Trial & Error’ has managed to fly so under the radar seems like a bigger crime than the one being investigated on screen.”

Critics had a blast with “Whiskey Cavalier” even though it only lasted one season.

caption Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan star on “Whiskey Cavalier.” source ABC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Audience score: 80%

On the action series “Whiskey Cavalier,” FBI agent Will Chase (Scott Foley) is assigned to work with CIA operative Frankie Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan) as they assemble a team to stop global threats.

Although it received positive ratings from critics and audiences alike, “Whiskey Cavalier” was canceled by ABC in May after it ran for one season.

Although the action series had a short run, critics found it to be thrilling and surprisingly charming despite having a familiar premise.

“There is nothing ground-breaking here,” wrote Alison de Souza for The Straits Times. “The series is pure popcorn, with lots of spy games and spy toys, pantomime villains, preposterous action sequences and nonsensical storylines. But that is part of the appeal.”

The CBS drama “The Red Line” didn’t get a second season despite receiving positive reviews.

caption Critics and audiences seemed to enjoy this series. source CBS

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Audience score: 76%

The drama “The Red Line” details the tragic events that unfold after a cop shoots and kills a black doctor, leaving his husband (Noah Wyle) and his family grieving and looking for answers.

The series only made it one season before CBS canceled it in June. This came as a bit of a surprise seeing as critics had so many positive things to say about “The Red Line.”

“‘The Red Line’ harnesses the power of simple storytelling calibrated towards the masses to probe painful social concerns, and to potentially change hearts and minds,” wrote critic Daniel D’Addario for Variety.

The darkly comedic “AP Bio” got canceled but later got renewed for a streaming service.

caption The show was canceled in May but revived a few months later. source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Audience score: 82%

Glenn Howerton stars on the dark comedy “AP Bio” as a washed-up philosophy scholar who finds himself teaching a science class to high schoolers even though he has no intention of following traditional curriculum.

NBC canceled the comedy in May shortly before it aired its second season.

That said, the show was brought back when NBC later announced that “AP Bio” will get a season three that’ll exclusively air on its upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service.

Some critics and audiences will be happy to tune into the freshly renewed show, as they widely praised the series’ dark humor and offbeat tone.

As Fanboy Nation critic Sean Mulvihill wrote, “‘A.P. Bio’ is a show that has shades of ‘Always Sunny’ and ‘Community’ in its early episodes, establishing a setting and characters that might come around to pay off comedy dividends in the near future.”

Read More: ‘The Office’ is leaving Netflix in 2021. Here are 10 comedies to stream once it’s gone.

On the other hand, CBS brought back “Murphy Brown” nearly 20 years after it initially ended only to cancel it again.

caption Many feel the series should not have been revived in the first place. source CBS

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Audience score: 40%

The television show “Murphy Brown” first premiered in 1988 and ran for 10 seasons, centering around cable anchor Murphy Brown (Candice Bergen) and her place on a fictional news network.

CBS brought the show back in 2018 for an eleventh season, only to cancel the revival series in May.

The original run of the show was largely beloved by critics, but the show’s return prompted negative reviews for its eleventh season.

“There’s a whiff of ‘The Newsroom’ about the rebooted ‘Murphy Brown,’ not so much in the show’s sitcom bones-which are very, very creaky-but in the disconnect between all its highfalutin thinking about what the media can and should do,” wrote Slate critic Willa Paskin.

Critics feel there’s a reason NBC did not renew “The Enemy Within” for a second season.

caption Critics enjoyed the acting on the series, but didn’t praise much else. source Will Hart/NBC

Rotten Tomatoes: 43%

Audience score: 79%

The action-adventure series “The Enemy Within” focuses on Erica Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter), a woman who was once a renowned CIA operative and is now a traitor serving a life sentence in jail.

In order to save her daughter from harm, she teams up with an FBI agent (Morris Chestnut) to hunt down an elusive criminal.

NBC canceled the show in May soon after the season-one finale aired, and even though critics praised Carpenter and Chestnut as solid leads, they found little else to commend when it came to “The Enemy Within.”

As television critic Ed Bark wrote, “Carpenter and Chestnut solidly play their roles, but Enemy Within doesn’t crackle the way ‘The Blacklist’ did in early episodes. There’s nothing particularly special going on here, and it’s hard to muster the enthusiasm to say much more than that.”

Netflix canceled the horror series “Chambers” after one season.

caption This was one of Netflix’s worst originals of the year, per critics. source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

Audience score: 71%

The horror thriller “Chambers” follows the strange events that unfold after a teenager (Sasha Yazzie) suffers from a heart attack and receives a heart transplant that gives her a second chance at life. As she learns a disturbing mystery that surrounds the death of her donor, she tries to prevent the same fate from happening to her.

Netflix canceled the supernatural series in June before it could come back for a second season. This wasn’t too surprising, seeing as the majority of critics gave “Chambers” unfavorable reviews, citing melodrama and a lack of genuine thrills.

“The ingredients are there for a loopy body-horror freakout, but this series’ pulse stays damnably faint, even when it should be sending yours through the roof,” wrote Isaac Feldberg for the Boston Globe.

Read More: The scariest originals to watch on Netflix, ranked by critics

CBS aired the comedy “Fam” for one season before canceling it.

caption “Fam” starred Nina Dobrev. source CBS

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Audience score: 70%

On the sitcom “Fam,” Clem (Nina Dobrev) has her life upended when her younger sister unexpectedly shows up. Suddenly, Clem has to find a balance between her old life and her new life with her fiance Nick (Tone Bell).

CBS decided not to renew “Fam” for a second season in May and although critics felt the series had a strong cast, they couldn’t get on board with the show’s recycled sitcom premise.

“‘Fam’ boasts an almost outrageously good cast, one plugged into the most hollow and familiar of premises and then fed with a broad assortment of reheated multi-generational punchlines,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter critic Dan Fienberg.

ABC ran “Splitting Up Together” for two seasons before calling it quits.

caption Audiences enjoyed the show more than critics did. source ABC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Audience score: 86%

In the ABC comedy “Splitting Up Together,” Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson star as newly divorced parents who try and navigate their new roles in each other’s lives and the lives of their three children.

In May, ABC decided not to renew the show for a third season.

The series’ end sparked mixed reactions from audiences, who enjoyed the comedy, and critics, who found the premise of the show to be tiresome.

“‘Splitting Up Together’ has a few interesting things to say,” wrote critic Sonia Saraiya for Variety. “It would have been a better show if it didn’t try to be a family sitcom, too.”

NBC only aired “The Village” for one season.

caption Critics felt the show was overly dramatic, even though audiences loved it. source Peter Kramer/NBC

Rotten Tomatoes: 31%

Audience score: 92%

The ensemble drama “The Village” focused on the neighbors living in a Brooklyn apartment building and their interconnected stories.

NBC did not renew the show for a second season after its season-one finale aired in May – and this also sparked mixed reactions from audiences who loved the show and critics who ripped it apart.

Generally, critics found the show to be too melodramatic for its own good.

“‘The Village’ has no interest in being a decent series; its only interest is in using emotional manipulation to gaslight its viewers into believing that ‘The Village’ is trying to say something profound about the human condition,” wrote critic Dustin Rowles for Pajiba. “It is not.”

The comedy “I Feel Bad” was axed by NBC after it had just one season.

caption Audiences enjoyed the show, but critics did not. source NBC

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31%

Audience score: 70%

In the short-lived NBC comedy “I Feel Bad,” Emet (Sarayu Rao) does her best to be a good mom despite mistakes and missteps, and the only thing keeping her from going a bit wild is the fact that she refuses to become her own mother.

“I Feel Bad” only lasted one season before NBC dropped it from the network in May.

Overall, the show did better with audiences than with critics, with critics deriding the show for lacking humor and originality.

“Despite the talent involved, ‘I Feel Bad’ isn’t at all funny,” wrote Decider critic Joel Keller. “And it’s not daring either, which may be even worse.”

The drama “Prove Innocent” only lasted one season before Fox pulled the plug.

caption The legal drama was called out for having heavy-handed dialogue. source FOX

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28%

Audience score: 64%

“Prove Innocent” centers around Madeleine Scott (Rachelle Lefevre) and her ambition to release falsely accused criminals after spending 10 years in jail for a crime she didn’t commit. Once she passes the bar and begins her own legal firm, Madeleine meets unseen challenges.

Fox pulled the drama from its lineup after the show’s first season premiered in February. Generally, critics and some audience members faulted the legal drama for its heavy-handed dialogue and contrived plotlines.

“The dialogue, weighted with explicit statements of thought and feeling rather than their sidelong evocation, is often too heavy for even these fine actors to successfully lift,” wrote Robert Lloyd for the Los Angeles Times.

Read More: