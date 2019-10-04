10 of the best and 10 of the worst superhero TV shows of all time

caption Many superhero shows feature characters from Marvel or DC Comics. source The CW/The CW/Netflix

There are a lot of TV shows about superheroes out there, but not all of them are created equally.

The series ABC’s “Agent Carter” and The CW’s “Supergirl” are both beloved by most critics.

Many critics called ABC’s “Inhumans” one of the lowest points in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

TV shows have been featuring superheroes for years, but some of these high-flying series are more well-reviewed than others.

Here are some of the best and worst superhero TV shows of all time, based on critic scores from Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s worth noting that the scores were accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

ABC’s “Agent Carter” was short-lived but beloved.

caption The show is about Marvel’s Agent Peggy Carter. source Katrin Marchinowski/Marvel

Critic Score: 86%

Audience Score: 85%

If you’re familiar with Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you Agent Peggy Carter is his one true love. Carter, played by Hayley Atwell, is also an incredible agent and the focus of this hit series.

Although short-lived, only lasting from 2015 to 2016, this show was well-loved by critics and audiences.

Critics love The CW’s “Supergirl” much more than audiences do.

caption Melissa Benoist stars as the titular character on “Supergirl.” source The CW

Critic Score: 87%

Audience Score: 53%

According to critics, The CW did an excellent job turning this popular DC comics character into the star of a TV series.

The show, which first aired in 2015, stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Zor-El. It’s been applauded for featuring a nice mix of funny and serious moments.

Read More: ‘Supergirl’ star Melissa Benoist’s new suit with pants took nearly 4 months to complete. Here’s how it came together.

Netflix’s “Luke Cage” isn’t your typical superhero show.

caption It had two seasons on Netflix. source Netflix

Critic Score: 88%

Audience Score: 71%

On this series, Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, has superhuman strength and healing powers and is faced with plenty of hero-worthy challenges, but he doesn’t don a cape or wear colorful spandex.

The series, which aired from 2016 to 2018, has been praised for its detailed narratives and Colter’s captivating performance.

The CW’s “The Flash” has a loyal following.

caption It first aired in 2014. source Diyah Pera/The CW

Critic Score: 88%

Audience Score: 71%

This show is based on the DC Comics and it’s been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered in 2014.

It follows Barry Allen, played by Grant Gustin, as the fastest man alive, thanks to fate, a lab eruption, and a lightning strike.

Critics have praised the series for balancing comedy and seriousness.

Read More: ‘The Flash’ star Grant Gustin fires back at body shamers who criticized him after a photo of him in costume leaked online

FX’s show “Legion” is a fairly new hit.

caption The series first aired in 2017. source FX

Critic Score: 91%

Audience Score: 84%

A more recent contender, “Legion” is now on its third season and it is still full of psychedelic, mind-blowing storylines and characters.

It’s from the world of Marvel, but is unlike many other shows from this franchise in terms of cinematography and premise.

The show revolves around David Haller, played by Dan Stevens, one of the most powerful mutants ever who has also been diagnosed with a mental illness.

There’s a reason The CW’s “Smallville” ran for nearly a decade.

caption The series is about Superman. source The CW

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 81%

A truly well-loved original series, “Smallville” was the first TV iteration of Superman to focus on his childhood and upbringing, rather than just his time as the Man of Steel.

It starred Tom Welling as Clark Kent and ran for 10 seasons and nearly a decade.

Read More: 14 of the most iconic superhero suits of all time

Netflix’s “Daredevil” has a dedicated audience.

caption It’s another Marvel series. source Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Critic Score: 92%

Audience Score: 92%

“Daredevil,” which first aired in 2015, is one of the first Marvel TV series to stream on Netflix – and it was very well-received by critics and audiences.

The show stars actor Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer in New York City who fights crime using his incredible senses.

The CW has another hit with “Black Lightning.”

caption The show already has a few seasons under its belt. source Bob Mahoney/The CW

Critic Score: 93%

Audience Score: 49%

First airing in 2018, “Black Lightning” is one of the newest superhero shows on The CW. Based on a DC comic, the show stars Cress Williams as the titular hero.

It follows retired superhero Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning, as he is forced to return to fighting crime.

ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is a Marvel hit.

caption “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is beloved by critics. source Jennifer Clasen/ABC

Critic Score: 94%

Audience Score: 89%

Perhaps the longest-running Marvel TV show, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” stars actors Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen.

This series is about a staple organization in Marvel comics and the MCU as a whole.

It’s coming up on its seventh and final season, and has been praised for showing the human side of Marvel characters.

Critics think Amazon’s “The Tick” is hilarious and authentic.

caption Audiences love it almost as much as critics do. source Amazon

Critic Score: 95%

Audience Score: 94%

This web television series is all about an ordinary, human accountant who teams up with a big, blue superhero named “The Tick.”

The top show on this list is a bit wacky, and very “tongue-in-cheek,” per critics. It’s been praised for being both realistic and hilarious.

On the other hand, Netflix’s “The Punisher” had so-so reviews from critics.

caption The show got canceled after two seasons. source Netflix

Critic Score: 63%

Audience Score: 82%

This Marvel series stars Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, a man who is looking to avenge the deaths of his family.

Although it wasn’t entirely panned, the show generally left many critics a bit underwhelmed and it was canceled after two seasons, which aired in 2018 and 2019.

It seems The WB’s “Birds of Prey” had one season for a reason.

caption “Birds of Prey” didn’t work as a TV show. source YouTube screencap

Critic Score: 52%

Audience Score: 47%

The WB’s “Birds of Prey” aired in 2002 and lasted just one season. A member of the DC franchise, this series fell flat because of its confusing premise, per critics.

Reviewers also said the series was unnecessarily complicated and complex.

Interestingly, years later, DC is releasing a Harley Quinn-centric film of the same name, although the two don’t seem like they will be overly similar.

Spike’s “Blade” wasn’t loved by critics or audiences.

caption The show was panned for having not enough of a plot. source Spike

Critic Score: 50%

Audience Score: 33%

The 2006 series about half-vampire, half-human superheroes who battle demons was called “bland” by critics, who felt the show had too much gore and not enough of a plot.

Playstation network’s “Powers” was a hit with audiences, but not critics.

caption Audiences liked “Powers.” source Sony Pictures Television/PlayStation

Critic Score: 48%

Audience Score: 81%

“Powers” had two seasons, which aired from 2015 to 2016. It’s about detectives who investigate all sorts of crime in a world that’s populated by superhumans.

Critics said the show certainly “had potential” but fell flat with its bland characters and slow-moving plots.

The CW’s reboot of “The Tomorrow People” was a flop.

caption It only had one season. source The CW/Facebook

Critic Score: 45%

Audience Score: 79%

The CW’s reboot “The Tomorrow People” focused on a race of genetically advanced people who possess special powers. It was based on a British series from the 1970s.

Critics panned this sci-fi superhero show from 2013, calling the plot lazy and “cobbled together” from other dramas with similar themes.

NBC’s “The Cape” was called out for weak characters and plots.

caption The show was called “forgettable” by critics. source NBC

Critic Score: 41%

Audience Score: N/A

Premiering on NBC in 2011, “The Cape” is about David Lyons as Vince Faraday, an ex-cop who is in hiding because he’s framed for murder. He takes on the alter ego of The Cape to fight crime while incognito.

The reviews of the show are harsh, with critics calling out the “forgettable plots” and “mediocre characters” of the series.

NBC’s “Heroes Reborn” lasted for one season that some critics felt was kind of boring.

caption Critics weren’t impressed. source NBC

Critic Score: 42%

Audience Score: 57%

“Heroes Reborn” is a 2015 revival that’s about regular people who find out they have superpowers.

It lasted for just one season.

Per critics, the show didn’t focus enough on creating an “intriguing narrative.”

Netflix’s “Iron Fist” was more beloved by audiences than critics.

caption “Iron Fist” is another Marvel series. source Marvel/Netflix

Critic Score: 39%

Audience Score: 73%

“Iron Fist” followed billionaire Daniel Rand, played by Finn Jones, as he comes back to New York after training to be able to fight wrongdoers and stop crime.

The Marvel series aired from 2017 to 2018 and critics called it unoriginal, even though audiences seemed to enjoy it.

SyFy’s “Painkiller Jane” was called “flat” by critics.

caption “Painkiller Jane” had one season. source Syfy

Critic Score: 25%

Audience Score: N/A

Based on a comic book, the SyFy series stars Kristanna Loken as the titular Jane, a woman with special healing powers.

It aired in 2007 and lasted for just one season, which critics called “flat” and not suspenseful enough.

ABC’s “Inhumans” is considered one of the MCU’s lowest points.

caption The Marvel series was ripped to shreds by critics. source ABC/Marvel

Critic Score: 11%

Audience Score: 45%

Inhumans are, as you might have guessed, aliens and not human, and they’re divided on whether they want to come to earth or stay where they are in space.

Critics ripped the Marvel series apart on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it a “new low standard for the MCU.”

The series was called “unimaginative” and was criticized for its weak characters and dull designs.

Read More: