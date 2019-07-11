The 20 best college towns in America to start your career

- source
- David Wilson/Flickr
- These days, you can start a career right in the town where you went to college.
- According to a recent list compiled by Grand Canyon University, most of the best college towns for starting a career are east of the Mississippi River.
- The top towns included Notre Dame, Indiana; Kingston, Rhode Island; and Morehead, Kentucky.
If you’ve just graduated from college, why leave town? You might be able to start your career in the same place you called home while studying.
A recent list compiled by Grand Canyon University ranked the best college towns to start a career in, using data from the US Census, Yelp, Indeed, and US Climate Data. They based their findings on several factors, including job markets, local culture (museums, restaurants, events), and city infrastructure.
The top city was Notre Dame, Indiana, which is home to (you guessed it) Notre Dame University. In fact, all but three college towns on the list were east of the Mississippi River: Vermillion, South Dakota; Wayne, Nebraska; and Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Here are the top 20 college towns to start a career in.
20. Fairfax, Virginia — Overall score: 35.65
- source
- Wikimedia Commons/Bpiereck
Colleges near Fairfax: George Mason University, Ivy Christian College
Fairfax’s biggest employer is G4S Secure Solutions, a security services company.
19. Highland Heights, Kentucky — Overall score: 35.65
Colleges near Highland Heights: Northern Kentucky University
Electrical cable company General Cable (a Fortune 500 company) calls Highland Heights home.
18. Columbia, South Carolina — Overall score: 35.75
- source
- Ron Cogswell/Flickr
Colleges near Columbia: University of South Carolina
Columbia’s biggest employers are the Palmetto Health hospital system and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina.
(T) 15. Vermillion, South Dakota — Overall score: 35.80
Colleges near Vermillion: University of South Dakota
Some of Vermillion’s biggest employers are the University of South Dakota (800 employees), its public school system (170 employees), and Walmart (around 100 employees).
(T) 15. Wayne, Nebraska — Overall score: 35.80
Colleges near Wayne: Wayne State College
Some of Wayne’s biggest economic industries (besides Wayne State College) are government, agribusiness, the wholesale/retail industry, and the service industry, according to its site.
(T) 15. Athens, Ohio — Overall score: 35.80
- source
- David Wilson/Flickr
Colleges near Athens: Ohio University
Ohio University is Athens’s largest employer. Other big businesses in the area include healthcare company Quidel Corporation and solar energy company SunPower.
14. Carbondale, Illinois — Overall score: 35.95
- source
- SIU
Colleges near Carbondale: Southern Illinois University
Southern Illinois University (SIU) enrolls 12,817 students, which is almost half of Carbondale’s population.
13. Blacksburg, Virginia — Overall score: 36.05
- source
- Rui Serra Maia/Shutterstock
Colleges near Blacksburg: Virginia Tech, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
In 2011, Businessweek named Blacksburg the best US town to raise children. That same year, Southern Living named it the best college town in the South.
(T) 11. Oxford, Mississippi — Overall score: 36.15
- source
- Bryan Pollard/Shutterstock
Colleges near Oxford: University of Mississippi
Oxford markets itself as a popular tourist destination on its site, and it’s clear why: writers like William Faulkner and John Grisham have called the town home. And its university, dubbed “Ole Miss,” enrolled 23,258 students in the fall of 2017.
(T) 11. Auburn, Alabama — Overall score: 36.15
- source
- Rob Hainer/Shutterstock
Colleges near Auburn: Auburn University
About a quarter of Auburn’s workforce is employed by Auburn University (around 4,300 employees).
10. Morgantown, West Virginia — Overall score: 36.20
- source
- Aspen Photo/Shutterstock.com
Colleges near Morgantown: West Virginia University
Morgantown offers a number of incentives for small-business owners, including its own Economic Restructuring Committee and the West Virginia University School of Business and Economics.
9. Stillwater, Oklahoma — Overall score: 36.55
- source
- Ken Wolter/Shutterstock
Colleges near Stillwater: Northern Oklahoma College, Oklahoma State University
Stillwater‘s two largest employers are Oklahoma State University (6,069 employees) and Stillwater Medical Center (1,200 employees).
8. West Lafayette, Indiana — Overall score: 36.80
Colleges near West Lafayette: Purdue University
Purdue’s current enrollment is 40,000, almost as much as the city’s population. The university itself employs some 12,000 people, making it the single biggest employer in West Lafayette. There’s also Purdue Research Park, which hosts around 140 companies.
7. Newark, Delaware — Overall score: 36.90
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Colleges near Newark: University of Delaware
The University of Delaware prides itself on its business, chemistry, and biochemistry studies, which go hand in hand with Delaware’s growing chemical and pharmaceutical industries.
6. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania — Overall score: 36.95
- source
- Shutterstock/Jon Bilous
Colleges near Harrisburg: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Penn State Harrisburg, Harrisburg Area Community College
Harrisburg’s top employers are: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (state government, 21,885 employees) United States Federal government (including military, 18,000 employees), Giant Food Stores (grocery store chain, 8,902 employees), and Penn State Hershey Medical Center (8,849 employees). The Hershey Company alone employs over 13,000 people (including manufacturing and Hersheypark).
5. Oxford, Ohio — Overall score: 37.15
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
Colleges near Oxford: Miami University
In 2015, Forbes listed Oxford as the best college town in the country, thanks to its high percentage of part-time jobs and low brain-drain rate (the rate at which college students leave town upon graduating).
4. College Park, Maryland — Overall score: 37.40
- source
- Steven Frame/Shutterstock
Colleges near College Park: University of Maryland, Washington Adventist University
In 2017, College Park released a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, where it listed its top employers. Here are the top three: University of Maryland, College Park (17,072 employees), University of Maryland University College (2,000 employees), National Archives and Records Administration (1,700 employees).
3. Morehead, Kentucky — Overall score: 38.50
Colleges near Morehead: Morehead State University
Morehead isn’t a big town (population 7,000, according to its website), but its largest employer is Morehead State University. Other employers include Cave Run Lake, a local tourist attraction, Rowan County Senior High School, and St. Claire Regional Medical Center.
2. Kingston, Rhode Island — overall score: 38.60
Colleges near Kingston: University of Rhode Island
Kingston’s biggest employers are the University of Rhode Island, power supply manufacturer APC Schneider Electric, and Arnold Lumber Company.
1. Notre Dame, Indiana — Overall score: 42.50
- source
- Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Colleges near Notre Dame: University of Notre Dame
According to City-Data, Notre Dame, Indiana, has the highest percentage of college students in town, and 50% of all workers are in the educational services industry. 79.2% of residents are also college graduates, compared to Indiana’s average, 20.9%.